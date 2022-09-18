Queen Consort will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla, Queen Consort will be paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a televised address on Sunday evening, during which she will praise her late mother-in-law’s historic legacy.

“She has been a part of our lives forever,” Camilla says in the pre-recorded tribute. “I’m 75 now and I can’t remember anybody except the Queen being there. It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman.”

Camilla points out that in the earlier decades of Elizabeth’s tenure as the Queen, there were no other political leaders who were women.

“There weren’t women prime ministers and women presidents,” she says. “I think she carved her own role.”

Aside from the Queen’s prominence as a royal leader, Camilla remembers the way her blue eyes “lit up her whole face” when she smiled.

“That smile is unforgettable,” she says.

CTV News Royal commentator Afua Hagan spoke to CTV News Channel Sunday about the relationship between Camilla and Queen Elizabeth, which she said was complicated in early years by the fact that Camilla was King Charles III’s second wife.

“It took a while for the Queen to get her head around that,” Hagan said.

Hagan expects the full tribute will touch upon how Camilla’s relationship with the Queen has grown over the years. The tribute will be broadcast shortly before a national minute of silence that will take place across the U.K. at 8 p.m. British summer time, 3 p.m. eastern time, on Sunday.

“The Queen gave [Camilla] her blessing just before the [recent] jubilee, saying she wants Camilla to be known as the Queen Consort,” Hagan said. “And that was the ultimate seal of approval.”

Hagan also mentioned that it would be unlikely that the Queen Consort will mention the “Diana years.”

“She’s famous for not talking about that. So [the tribute] will focus primarily on her work with the Queen, her time with the Queen, the influence that the Queen has had over her relationships, and how she will miss her going forward.”

The tribute will be aired on the eve of the Queen’s funeral.