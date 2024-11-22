World

    • Queen Camilla skipping another public event as she recovers from chest infection

    Queen Camilla applauds during a reception for winners of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, at Buckingham Palace in London, England, Thursday Nov. 21, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Queen Camilla applauds during a reception for winners of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, at Buckingham Palace in London, England, Thursday Nov. 21, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
    Share
    LONDON -

    Queen Camilla will miss her third public engagement in two weeks as she recovers from a chest infection, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

    Camilla, 77, was set to attend the annual Royal Variety performance with her husband, King Charles III, but her doctors suggested she not overstretch herself.

    "Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritize sufficient rest," the palace said. "With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight's Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned."

    Camilla has been carefully returning to her duties after withdrawing from two events commemorating Britain's war dead earlier this month. The Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London is a major event for the royals.

    Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, attended the ceremony after both underwent treatment for cancer earlier this year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News