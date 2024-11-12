World

    • Queen Camilla returns to public duties after chest infection

    Queen Camilla attends an ava ceremony to welcome royals at Moata village in Samoa's capital Apia, Oct. 24, 2024. (Manaui Faulalo/Pool Photo via AP, File) Queen Camilla attends an ava ceremony to welcome royals at Moata village in Samoa's capital Apia, Oct. 24, 2024. (Manaui Faulalo/Pool Photo via AP, File)
    Share
    LONDON -

    Queen Camilla is set to return to public duties Tuesday after missing weekend events commemorating the nation's war dead because she was recovering from a chest infection.

    Camilla, 77, plans to attend a reception for the finalists in the annual Booker Prize for fiction writing, but will spend less time with guests than originally planned. She is also scheduled to attend a reception for the television and film industry, but will cut that one short too.

    The Queen has pulled out of an appearance at the premiere of the film "Gladiator II" on Wednesday night as doctors advise Camilla to focus on her recovery.

    King Charles III's spouse was advised against joining other members of the royal family at a "Festival of Remembrance" on Saturday at London's Royal Albert Hall in London and the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial, a major event for the royals.

    The events are held every year on the weekend before Armistice Day to honour those who died serving Britain in the world wars and all the conflicts that have followed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Church of England head Justin Welby resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal

    Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, resigned Tuesday after an investigation found that he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News