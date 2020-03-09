TORONTO -- Queen Elizabeth II shared a message of unity on Commonwealth Day ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final public appearance as working members of the Royal Family.

In her annual message, the Queen highlighted how global connectivity has allowed more people to take part in the Commonwealth experience, allowing for a blend of traditions that has strengthened the community.

“This connectivity means we are also aware, perhaps as never before, that wherever we live, our choices and actions affect the well-being of people and communities living far away, and in very different circumstances,” read the Queen’s remarks.

“I hope that the people and countries of the Commonwealth will be inspired by all that we share, and move forward with fresh resolve to enhance the Commonwealth’s influence for good in our world.”

Prince Harry and Meghan will join the Queen and other members of the royal family at a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon.

The event marks the first time the couple will make a public appearance with the Royal Family since announcing in January that they would step back from their roles as senior royals. It is also Harry and Meghan’s last event as working royals.

The couple is expected to return to Canada after the Commonwealth Day events, where their son, Archie, has remained during the U.K. trip.

But the Sussex’s participation in Monday’s ceremonies will be bittersweet. The Duke and Duchess were formerly expected to play a major role in the Commonwealth organization.

Prince Harry and Meghan will continue their roles as president and vice-president of the Commonwealth Youth Trust, however Prince Harry will be forced to give up some of his other Commonwealth roles.

According to CTV royal commentator Richard Berthelsen, Prince Harry will no longer be able to fulfill his third role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador because it would require government support for travel, something he is no longer eligible for in his decreased role.

At their wedding, the Duchess’ veil famously featured the distinctive flora of each of the 53 Commonwealth countries “united in one spectacular floral composition”, as per Markle’s expressed wish to have the countries represented.

The duke and duchess made several appearances ahead of the Commonwealth ceremonies, in what some British tabloids have deemed a “farewell tour.”

Prince Harry, who has deep ties to British military causes, made an appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards over the weekend, promising that he wouldn’t abandon his work with service members.

“A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back," he said at the event. "Well I'm also here to tell you, I've always got yours."

- With files from the Associated Press