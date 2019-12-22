LONDON -- The Queen attended church near her rural retreat Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital.

Palace officials have not provided an update on the 98-year-old prince's condition following the announcement Friday that he was being admitted to King Edward VII Hospital as a precautionary measure due to a pre-existing condition.

It is not clear if Philip will be released in time to join the rest of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham, the queen's country estate in Norfolk.

The queen has not altered her holiday routine and went to church Sunday as normal. The royal family is expected to attend another service on Christmas morning.

Buckingham Palace released a special holiday photo showing the queen making Christmas desserts with her son, Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William and her great-grandson Prince George. They are, respectively, the first, second and third-in-line for the British throne.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

