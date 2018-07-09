Queen and Prince Philip won't attend Prince Louis christening
This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace, on April 26, 2018. (Twitter / KensingtonRoyal)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 6:29AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 9, 2018 7:12AM EDT
LONDON - Prince William and his wife Catherine's third child Prince Louis will be christened and he will have six godparents.
Louis will be christened Monday afternoon at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace.
Guests will include Prince Charles and his wife Camilla and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.
Palace officials say Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip won't attend.
Catherine's parents and siblings will be at the service.
The royal couple also named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis, who was born in April.
