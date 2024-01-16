Qatari premier warns of massive destruction, says 'Gaza is not there anymore'

Canada's inflation rate rose 3.4 per cent in December
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate rose 3.4 per cent in December, an uptick that was largely expected by economists.
Qatar's prime minister warned on Tuesday of the massive destruction inflicted by Israel's offensive on Gaza and criticized the Israeli defense minister's rejection of a cease-fire in the battered enclave.
The war, sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, has also triggered a humanitarian catastrophe that has displaced most of Gaza's 2.3 million population and pushed more than a quarter into starvation, according to the United Nations.
More than 100 days into the conflict, Palestinian authorities say the death toll in the coastal territory has passed 24,000. In Israel, Hamas' Oct. 7 attack killed around 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage by the militants.
Here's the latest:
JERUSALEM -- Qatar's prime minister offered stinging criticism of Israel and the international community on Tuesday over the ongoing Israeli war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as Qatar's foreign minister, said a two-state solution was required to end the conflict and warned that Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and the Israeli response showed the region could not go back to the way it was before.
"Gaza is not there anymore. I mean, there is nothing over there," he said, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "It's carpet bombing everywhere."
He also brought up the ongoing tensions in the West Bank, which has seen Palestinians killed as well by Israeli security forces, and urged for an end to Palestinian divisions.
"We cannot have a two-state solution without having a government and politicians in Israel who believe in coexisting together side by side peacefully and we cannot have all this ongoing without ending this war," he said.
He warned that a military confrontation in the Mideast waterways "will not contain" the attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels who on Monday fired a missile, striking a U.S.-owned ship just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden.
"What we have right now in the region is a recipe of escalation everywhere," Sheikh Mohammed added.
TEL AVIV -- Israel says a barrage of at least 25 rockets was launched on Tuesday from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel, damaging a store. It was one of the strongest bombardments from Gaza in more than a week.
It came a day after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the Israeli army was expanding military control from northern Gaza toward other parts of the strip.
Hamas has continued to fire rockets at Israel throughout the war, even as Israel says it is dismantling Hamas's military capabilities in ever-expanding areas of Gaza. Israeli Channel 12 TV said the rockets on Tuesday were launched from the central Gaza town of Bureij.
In the area of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, Israeli troops located approximately 100 rocket set-installations and 60 ready-to-use rockets, the military said, claiming its forces killed dozens of militants during the activity.
At a news conference on Monday, Gallant said he expects military operations in southern Gaza to "end soon" but gave no timeframe. He spoke a day after the White House called on Israel to curtail its offensive.
Gallant said Israel is still targeting Hamas' leaders, calling them the "head of the snake" and said they are believed to be hiding in Khan Younis, the southern city where the offensive has been focused in recent weeks.
He stressed that military pressure is the only way to win the release of the more than 100 hostages still in Hamas captivity. "Only from a position of strength can we ensure the release of hostages," he said.
JERUSALEM -- Israel said one of its troops was "slightly injured" in an exchange of fire along the country's border with Egypt, which Cairo attributed to drug smuggling. One person in Egypt was killed.
The statement from the Israeli military late on Monday said the fighting happened near the Nitzana border crossing with Egypt on the Sinai Peninsula, and that there were 20 armed suspects. The Israelis and the suspects exchanged fire, with Israel saying "hits were identified" among the suspects, without elaborating.
The Israeli soldier who was hit "was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and her family has been informed," the military said.
The Israeli military did not identify the suspects. An Egyptian military statement on Tuesday described the suspects involved as trying to smuggle drugs. It said one person was killed and six people were arrested afterwards.
Egypt and Israel have had a peace deal since 1979, but Israel's monthslong war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has strained ties.
UNITED NATIONS -- The UN secretary-general says Gaza faces "the long shadow of starvation" and the risk of disease outbreaks because of barriers to delivering vital aid.
Antonio Guterres did not mention Israel by name in his remarks Monday. Still, he blamed the inability to meet Gaza's growing humanitarian needs on widespread bombardment, barriers to entering the territory and restrictions on distribution inside of it -- all under Israel's control.
He said he was "deeply troubled by the clear violation of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing."
Israeli officials have denied hindering aid delivery, saying the UN needs to provide more workers and trucks.
But Guterres said the UN and its partners "cannot effectively deliver humanitarian aid while Gaza is under such heavy, widespread and unrelenting bombardment." He pointed to the deaths of 152 UN staffers in Gaza since the start of the war, "the largest single loss of life in the history of our organization."
He called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of all hostages captured by Hamas in its Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israel, which triggered the war.
Christina Applegate was moved to tears during Monday’s Emmy Awards telecast when she appeared on stage to present the awards for outstanding supporting actress and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
An RCMP major crime investigator was the first to testify on Monday in the coroner's inquest into the 2022 mass murders committed by Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation.
Off in the distance, Ukraine, fighting for its survival. Seen from up here, in the cockpit of a French air force surveillance plane flying over neighbouring Romania, the snow-dusted landscapes look deceptively peaceful.
Environment Canada's weather map looks like a quilt made up of various warnings and alerts from coast to coast, ranging from snow squall and rainfall advisories to warnings about the extreme cold.
Donald Trump demonstrated Monday night that it's still his Republican Party. Here are six takeaways from the Iowa GOP caucuses.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
'Succession' won best drama series, 'The Bear' won best comedy, and both dominated the acting awards at Monday night's Emmys, while Quinta Brunson scored an emotional and historic win for 'Abbott Elementary.'
It’s been nearly three years since 9-week-old Xavier Wilkinson died due to complications arising from a brain injury, yet his mother still doesn’t – and may never – know exactly what happened to him, a prosecutor told the jury at the murder trial for the boy’s father on Monday afternoon.
It has taken 32 years, but the majority of the work to renovate a nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba is complete.
The First Nations Child and Family Caring Society says Canada is systematically failing to respond to Jordan's Principle requests to fund health and social services for children first and figure out who should be paying later.
Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal.
The federal government has announced it will provide up to $86 million in funding to 15 organizations across Canada focused on increasing the amount of internationally educated health-care workers who are credentialed to work in Canada.
Donald Trump decisively won the Iowa caucuses on Monday with his closest rivals languishing far behind, a crucial victory that reinforces the former president's grip on his party at the outset of the GOP's 2024 nomination fight.
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Monday and endorsed former president Donald Trump after finishing a distant fourth in Iowa's leadoff caucuses.
The European Union presidency on Tuesday warned that the foundations of democracy will be put to the test during the November U.S. election, envisaging a scenario where the longstanding trans-Atlantic alliance could unravel ever more.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is headlining a frenzied first full day of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, where top officials from the United States, the European Union, China, the Middle East and beyond also will be prominent Tuesday.
Lawmakers trying to get to the bottom of one of Britain’s gravest injustices were questioning bosses of the Post Office and Fujitsu on Tuesday as momentum grew to compensate and clear the names of more than 900 Post Office branch managers wrongly convicted of theft or fraud because of the Japanese company's faulty computer system.
Federal officials were wary of creating a chill within ethnic communities and rattling Canada's bilateral relations as they fleshed out next steps to secure vital scientific research, internal documents show.
Five members of Parliament are in the Middle East to hear from Palestinians about how Canada can best push for peace and human rights in the region, with plans to visit the West Bank which has seen rising violence.
There will be a state funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent. Broadbent died on Jan. 11 at the age of 87. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that the state funeral will be held in Ottawa on Jan. 28.
Tobacco use continues to decline in Canada and globally, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, might be a myth, but mental health experts say there are plenty of factors that could contribute to the January blues, and plenty of ways to counteract them.
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
Elton John has achieved EGOT status. The famed British singer-pianist won an Emmy Award on Monday night for best variety special (live) for "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium," a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney+.
Quinta Brunson took home an Emmy on Monday for best actress in a comedy series, becoming the first Black actress to win the category since 1981 when 'The Jeffersons' star Isabel Sanford won.
Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of recent attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats roll in late on the East Coast.
Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the vintage dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places.
Golden State forward Draymond Green returned to action Monday after missing 16 games as part of a league suspension for his history of misconduct, the action coming after he struck Phoenix centre Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a Dec. 12 game.
Lionel Messi was selected over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and World Cup champion Aitana Bonmatí won over Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso and Colombia star Linda Caicedo.
The hum of plows clearing snow from concourses and the scrape of shovels digging out seats echoed throughout Highmark Stadium on Monday hours before the Buffalo Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a storm-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
