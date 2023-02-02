Q & A with a Russian warfare expert: 'This is not a proxy war'

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

  • Edmunds: Why you need winter tires

    A good winter tire will always outperform an all-season tire in snowy, icy driving conditions and be the safer alternative. Edmunds' experts explain the importance of winter tires and offer advice on when to use them and how much you should pay.

    Mike Bolduc struggles to push a car out of his neighbour's driveway in Lewiston, Maine, on Feb. 4, 2022. (Russ Dillingham / Sun Journal via AP)

  • Will Europe's ban on Russian diesel hike global fuel prices?

    Europe is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia, banning imports of diesel fuel and other products made from crude oil in Russian refineries. The European Union ban takes effect Feb. 5 following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia.

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social