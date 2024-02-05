Putin will visit Turkiye soon to discuss new Black Sea grain export ideas for Ukraine, minister says

Celine Dion surprises at Grammys as she battles rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkiye soon, the Turkish foreign minister said late Sunday. It would be Putin's first trip to a NATO country since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the A Haber private TV channel that Putin's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will focus on a new way to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.
He did not mention a date for the visit, but Turkish media has reported that Putin will come on Feb. 12.
The International Criminal Court last year issued an arrest warrant against Putin over the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, greatly limiting his opportunity to travel abroad. Turkiye, like Russia, is not a party to the court, allowing Putin to visit without fear of arrest.
Turkiye has sought to maintain good ties with both Russia and Ukraine, its Black Sea neighbours. While declining to join Western sanctions on Moscow, it has also backed Ukraine's territorial integrity and provided arms to Kyiv.
“The previous grain deal worked within a certain mechanism. Now it has been seen that there is a possibility of going with a different mechanism,” Fidan said, referring to the previous deal that lasted a year before Russia withdrew in July. At the time, Russia said the deal would be suspended until demands to get Russian food and fertilizer to the world are met.
Turkiye helped the United Nations broker that accord to provide safe passage from Ukrainian ports.
Fidan said Erdogan would also discuss with Putin security in Syria and energy co-operation.
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
There has been a long-held belief that acute viral infections like Zika or COVID-19 are directly responsible for neurological damage, but researchers from McMaster University have now discovered that it’s our bodies' immune system response that is behind it.
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is thinking about dismissing the country's top military officer as part of a broader leadership shakeup, a possibility that has shocked the nation fighting a war to end Russia's invasion and also worried Ukraine's Western allies.
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves went on trial Monday, a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub.
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Police in London, Ont., will be providing an update Monday afternoon on the charges of sexual assault laid against five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.
There is a boom in mining claims in Quebec as prospectors anticipate explosive demand for minerals used in electric batteries.
The weekend winter storm continues to bring snow to parts of the Maritimes, with the amounts of snow being comparable to White Juan.
Representatives from more than a dozen British Columbia mosques and Islamic associations have sent a letter to Premier David Eby calling for the minister of post-secondary education to be removed from her role.
Hundreds of protesters gathered over the weekend in Edmonton to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has increased following the latest airstrikes on the Palestinian territory, where the Israeli military is working to root out the leaders of Hamas and to destroy the militant group that attacked southern Israel almost four months ago.
While sentencing a North Carolina man to prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, a Republican-appointed judge issued a stark warning: Efforts to portray the mob of Donald Trump's supporters as heroes and play down the violence that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, pose a serious threat to the nation.
Militants armed with rockets, guns and grenades attacked a police station in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country's northwest before dawn on Monday, killing 10 officers before fleeing, authorities said.
A far-right minister in Israel's government has criticized U.S. President Joe Biden and said that having Donald Trump in power would allow more freedom to fight Hamas. The comments sparked outrage among other Israeli officials on Sunday and highlighted the sensitivity of relations as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the region again this week.
An American porn actor who has advocated for Palestinians online during Israel's war on Hamas travelled to Iran and visited the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, which was abandoned after the 1979 hostage crisis.
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is trying to make inroads with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, hoping to forestall the tensions and angst that marked the party's last time in power.
As the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, the latter's foreign minister says he'll be 'more than happy' if they can win the war this year.
New research suggests the risk of developing dementia is significantly higher within a year of surviving a stroke, with nearly 20 per cent of stroke survivors developing the condition within 5.5 years.
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko has broken the world record for the most cumulative time spent in space, Russia's space agency Roscosmos reported Sunday.
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
With Apple's hotly anticipated Vision Pro headset hitting store shelves Friday, you're probably going to start to see more people wearing the futuristic googles that are supposed to usher in the age of 'spatial computing.'
Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for 'Midnights,' breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.
Boeing reported another problem with fuselages on its 737 jets that might delay deliveries of about 50 aircraft in the latest quality gaff to plague the manufacturer.
Canadian companies are making uneven progress on efforts to make workplaces more inclusive and equitable for Black workers, according to a survey from KPMG in Canada.
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Wanted: A companion who enjoys long walks, cuddles and kibble? Winnipeg's shelter dogs are looking for love, or at the very least a date, and the City of Winnipeg Animal Services is delivering a unique 'Doggie Date' program to help.
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held in Toronto.
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
