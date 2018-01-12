Putin says Kim Jong Un 'absolutely competent and already mature politician'
Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, leads a Security Council meeting in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 12, 2018. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 11:21AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 12, 2018 11:22AM EST
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin says North Korea's Kim Jong Un has shown himself to be a mature leader who is interested in calming down the tensions over its nuclear and long-range missile programs.
Meeting with top Russian media figures on Thursday, Putin said Kim "is an absolutely competent and already mature politician" who has "solved his strategic task -- he has a nuclear warhead and a global-range missile."
Now, in Putin's view, Kim is "cleaning up the situation, smoothing it, calming it."
Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump have engaged in an increasingly sharp war of words as North Korea's weapons programs advance, each of them belittling the other.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Putin says Kim Jong Un 'absolutely competent and already mature politician'
- Nearly 50 people fall sick on Royal Caribbean cruise ship
- Latest updates: Haiti 'shocked' by Trump's immigration comment
- Trump: No trip to London because of embassy choice
- Woman dies in Nepal village because of menstrual exile