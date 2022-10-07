Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support

Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.

As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders.

