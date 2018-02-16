'Putin's chef' among Russians indicted by Mueller
In this Friday, Nov. 11, 2011 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, serves food to Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, center, during dinner at Prigozhin's restaurant outside Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo / Misha Japaridze, Pool, File)
Jim Heintz and Nataliya Vasilyeva, The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 5:56PM EST
MOSCOW - One of the 13 Russians indicted for U.S. election interference is a wealthy Russian businessman with ties to Vladimir Putin.
Yevgeny Prigozhin is known in Russia as "Putin's chef." He once owned a hot dog stand and went on to become a wealthy businessman and restaurateur.
Prigozhin has been charged by the U.S. government as part of a vast and wide-ranging effort to sway political opinion during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
According to the indictment, Prigozhin and his companies provided significant funding to the Internet Research Agency, a St. Petersburg-based troll farm that allegedly used bogus social media postings and advertisements fraudulently purchased in the name of Americans to try to influence the White House race.