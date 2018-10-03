

CTVNews.ca Staff





New calendars for sale in Russia showcase the country’s president as Mr. January – and the star of every other month, too.

With 2019 fast approaching, the country’s street vendors have started hawking calendars featuring glossy photos of President Vladimir Putin.

The calendars often show off the macho, tough-guy image Putin likes to project, featuring images of him performing activities such as holding a gun, riding a horse, playing hockey, and fishing while shirtless.

Other photos include Putin posing with animals and holding the World Cup trophy.

Moscow shop owners say the calendars are popular among tourists and ordinary Russian citizens.