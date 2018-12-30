Putin pens New Year's letters to world leaders, tells Trump he's open to meeting
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018
MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has told U.S. President Donald Trump in a New Year's letter that the Kremlin is "open to dialogue" on the myriad issues hindering relations between their countries.
The Kremlin published a summary of Putin's "greeting message" to Trump on Sunday. The summary states the Russian leader wrote: "Russia-U.S. relations are the most important factor behind ensuring strategic stability and international security."
Trump cancelled a formal meeting with Putin scheduled for Dec. 1 at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, tweeting "it would be best for all parties" given Russia's seizure days earlier of three Ukrainian naval vessels.
Since then, the Kremlin has repeatedly said it is open to dialogue.
The message to Trump was among dozens of holiday greetings Putin sent to other world leaders, each tailored to reflect a bilateral theme.
