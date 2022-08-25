Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

