Putin orders former Wagner commander to take charge of 'volunteer units' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered one of the top commanders of the Wagner military contractor to take charge of "volunteer units" fighting in Ukraine, signalling the Kremlin's effort to keep using the mercenaries after the death of their chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
In remarks released by the Kremlin on Friday, Putin told Andrei Troshev that his task is to "deal with forming volunteer units that could perform various combat tasks, primarily in the zone of the special military operation" -- a term the Kremlin uses for its war in Ukraine.
Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov was also present at the meeting late Thursday, a sign that Wagner mercenaries will likely serve under the Defence Ministry's command. Speaking in a conference call with reporters on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Troshev now works for the Defence Ministry and referred questions about Wagner's possible return to Ukraine to the military.
Wagner fighters have had no significant role on the battlefield since they withdrew after capturing the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in the war's longest and bloodiest battle.
The meeting appeared to reflect the Kremlin's plan to redeploy some Wagner mercenaries to the front line in Ukraine following their brief mutiny in June and Prigozhin's suspicious death in a plane crash Aug. 23. The private army that once counted tens of thousands of troops is a precious asset the Kremlin wants to exploit.
The June 23-24 rebellion aimed to oust the Russian Defence Ministry's leadership that Prigozhin blamed for mishandling the war in Ukraine and trying to place Wagner under its control. His mercenaries took over Russia's southern military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and then rolled toward Moscow before abruptly halting the mutiny.
Putin denounced them as "traitors," but the Kremlin quickly negotiated a deal ending the uprising in exchange for amnesty from prosecution. The mercenaries were offered a choice to retire from the service, move to Belarus or sign new contracts with the Defence Ministry.
Putin said in July that five days after the mutiny he had a meeting with 35 Wagner commanders, including Prigozhin, and suggested they keep serving under Troshev, who goes by the call sign "Gray Hair," but Prigozhin refused the offer then.
Troshev, is a retired military officer who has played a leading role in Wagner since its creation in 2014 and faced European Union sanctions over his role in Syria as the group's executive director.
Wagner mercenaries have played a key role in Moscow's war in Ukraine, spearheading the capture of Bakhmut in May after months of fierce fighting. Kyiv's troops are now seeking to reclaim it as part of their summer counteroffensive that has slowly recaptured some of its lands but now faces the prospect of wet and cold weather that could further delay progress.
N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane says she won't run for re-election in upcoming vote
The premier of the Northwest Territories has announced she won't be running for re-election in November.
Police search for answers after IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Police in Barrie continue to canvas a west-end neighbourhood, searching for answers after a vehicle explosion at an Anne Street apartment complex Wednesday morning.
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
Catholic Bishops say $30-million reconciliation fund on track to meet new deadline
Canadian Catholic leaders say they are almost halfway to their fundraising goals for a reconciliation fund formed after the church failed to meet its previous financial commitments.
Extremist attack kills at least 12 soldiers in Niger as jihadi violence increases post-coup
An attack by Islamic extremists in western Niger killed at least a dozen soldiers and wounded seven others, the West African nation's military junta said.
The fall of an enclave in Azerbaijan stuns the Armenian diaspora, extinguishing a dream
The swift fall of the Armenian-majority enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijani troops and the exodus of much of its population has stunned the large Armenian diaspora around the world.
Marcos says Philippines is not looking for trouble but will defend waters against Chinese aggression
The Philippine president said Friday that his country does not want a confrontation but will staunchly defend its waters after its coast guard dismantled a floating barrier placed by China at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.
Authorities in Maui will open more of the burn zone to visits by residents next week
Authorities in Maui are opening more of the burn zone from last month's devastating wildfire for visits by residents and property owners who lost homes.
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
From Harper to Poilievre: what is the Conservative vision for Indigenous Peoples?
Although Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre has made some attempts to rewrite the script for how the Tories engage with Indigenous communities, he has to contend with the difficult history of his party's relationship with Indigenous Peoples — as well as his own.
B.C. Sikh leader says RCMP warned him of threats to his life after Nijjar killing
A close associate of slain Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar says he has also been warned that his life may be in danger.
Food insecurity among Indigenous kids is a 'public health crisis,' doctors say
Rising food prices have put 'an even bigger burden on families who were struggling before,' said the doctor, who is a member of Lax Kw'alaams First Nation on her father's side and Metis on her mother's side.
Health Canada approves Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant
Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to the use of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty's new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
The man arrested Thursday in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur was released from prison last year after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape and was suspected in another rape days before the slaying last week, police said.
-
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
Thirteen legendary rock acts inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame
Thirteen Canadian rock bands of the 1970s and 1980s rolled back the clock on Thursday as they were inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame with a night chock full of good memories and even greater radio hits.
Movie reviews: 'The Creator' is a strikingly original, soulful sci-fi film
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Creator,' 'Flora and Son,' 'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,' 'Saw X,' 'Reptile'
Statistics Canada to release July figures for real GDP today
Statistics Canada will release its figures for how the economy started the third quarter this morning.
Air Canada pilots picket at Toronto's Pearson as talks continue
Air Canada pilots are demonstrating at Toronto's Pearson airport today, calling for better wages and working conditions as talks with the country's biggest carrier continue.
Inflation drops sharply in Europe. It offers a glimmer of hope, but higher oil prices loom
Inflation that has been plaguing Europeans declined sharply in September, strengthening hopes that consumers will eventually get relief from costlier groceries, vacations and haircuts -- and that the European Central Bank won't have to further restrict the economy by raising interest rates from already-record highs.
Millions take to China's railways, roads, air in 1st big autumn holiday since end of zero-COVID
Many millions of Chinese tourists are expected to travel within their country, splurging on hotels, tours, attractions and meals in a boost to the economy during the 8-day autumn holiday period that began Friday.
Why a B.C. city ended its decades-long ban on tattoo shops
Up until this week, opening a tattoo parlour in the Township of Langley in B.C.’s Fraser Valley was technically illegal.
Russia is set to avoid a full ban from the 2024 Paralympics in Paris
Russia appears to have avoided a full ban from next year's Paralympics in Paris after the International Paralympic Committee's members voted Friday against suspending the country's membership.
Europe sweeps opening session in Ryder Cup to put the U.S. in 4-0 hole
Europe gave the Americans a rude welcome and a harsh reminder why it has been 30 years since they last won the Ryder Cup away from home, sweeping the opening session for the first time before a delirious crowd at Marco Simone.
Spanish police raid soccer federation as part of probe into Barcelona's payments to referee official
Spanish police raided the offices of the country's soccer federation on Thursday as part of an investigation into the payment of millions of dollars over several years by Barcelona to a former vice president of Spain's refereeing committee.
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
U.S. autoworkers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies
The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit's three automakers.