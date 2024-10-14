Putin ordered Novichok attack, double agent Skripal tells U.K. inquiry

SALISBURY, England -

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal believes Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his Novichok poisoning, an inquiry into the death of a woman who was unwittingly poisoned by the nerve agent was told on Monday.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped unconscious on a public bench in the southern English city of Salisbury in March 2018 after Novichok was applied to the front door handle of his home.

Four months later, mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess died from exposure to the poison after her partner found a counterfeit perfume bottle that police believe had been used by Russian spies to smuggle the military-grade nerve agent into the country.

The Skripals, and a police officer who went to Skripal's house, were left critically ill from its effects, but recovered.

Their poisoning led to the biggest East-West diplomatic expulsions since the Cold War, and relations between London and Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected British accusations that it was involved.

Skripal has not spoken publicly since the attack, but in a statement to the public inquiry into Sturgess's death, he said he blamed Putin, though he acknowledged he had no concrete evidence.

"I believe Putin makes all important decisions himself. I therefore think he must have at least given permission for the attack on Yulia and me," Skripal said in the statement read out by Andrew O'Connor, the lawyer to the inquiry.

Skripal -- who sold Russian secrets to Britain, went there after a 2010 spy swap and said he knew Putin personally -- said he was aware of allegations that the Russian president had been involved in illegal activity to do with the disposal of rare metals.

"I have read that Putin is personal very interested in poison and likes reading books about it," his statement said.

It was also the British government's view that Russian agents carried out the attack in an operation authorized by Putin, lawyer Cathryn McGahey told the inquiry.

Adam Straw, a lawyer representing Sturgess's family, called for Putin to appear himself.

"He should not cower behind the walls of the Kremlin. He should look Dawn’s family in the eyes and answer the evidence against him," Straw said.

Caught in crossfire

British police have charged three Russians in absentia who they say are GRU military intelligence officers, over the attempted murder of Skripal and his daughter.

Two of the Russians accused by Britain of carrying out the poisoning later appeared on Russian TV to deny involvement, saying they had been innocent tourists visiting the city's cathedral. All three have denied any involvement.

No one has been charged over Sturgess's death.

Earlier the inquiry -- which finally began on Monday following a police investigation and other lengthy legal steps -- was told that Sturgess, 44, was caught in the "crossfire" of an international assassination attempt.

Evidence suggested the contaminated perfume bottle had contained enough poison to kill thousands, O'Connor said.

"You may conclude ... that those who discarded the bottle in this way acted with a grotesque disregard for human life," he told the inquiry chair, former Supreme Court judge Anthony Hughes.

The inquiry will hear some confidential evidence in secret from the U.K. security services, including details of Skripal's relationship with British intelligence agencies, O'Connor said.

The Skripals will not give evidence in person because of fears for their safety.

The Russian embassy in London last week dismissed the British accusations about "the alleged use of the mythical Novichok" as quite preposterous. O'Connor said the inquiry would take full account of the Russian response.

