Putin: New nuclear weapons to enter duty in next few years
In this video grab provided by RU-RTR Russian television via AP television on Thursday, March 1, 2018, a computer simulation shows the Avangard hypersonic vehicle being released from booster rockets. President Vladimir Putin declared Thursday that Russia has developed a range of new nuclear weapons, claiming they can't be intercepted by enemy. (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP)
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 12:51PM EDT
MOSCOW -- President Vladimir Putin says the Russian military will start receiving new nuclear weapons in the coming years.
Speaking at a meeting Friday in Sochi, Putin said delivery of the new Avangard hypersonic vehicle will begin next year while the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will enter duty in 2020.
The Avangard and the Sarmat were among an array of new nuclear weapons Putin presented in March. He noted that they can't be intercepted. They also included a nuclear-powered global range cruise missile and an underwater drone designed to strike coastal facilities with a heavy nuclear weapon.
Putin said two other new systems unveiled in March -- the Kinzhal hypersonic missile and the laser weapon called -- have already been put on duty with the units of Russia's Southern Military District.