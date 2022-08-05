Putin hosts Erdogan for talks on trade, Ukraine, Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Russia Friday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin focusing on a grain deal brokered by Turkey and the UN, prospects for talks on ending hostilities in Ukraine, the situation in Syria and growing economic ties between Moscow and Ankara.
Speaking at the start of the meeting at Putin's Black Sea residence in Sochi, Erdogan said their negotiations would help “put forward the role that Turkey and Russia play in the region.” He cast the talks as pivotal, saying they were being watched closely by the rest of the world.
“Today, of, course, the world's eye is on Sochi,” Erdogan said. “They are following it, wondering what is being discussed and done in Sochi.”
Last month, Turkey and the United Nations helped broker agreements between Russia and Ukraine to clear the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of agricultural products stuck in its Black Sea ports since Moscow sent troops into the country more than five months ago. The deals also allow Russia to export grain and fertilizer.
Three more ships carrying thousands of tons of corn left Ukrainian ports Friday. The first vessel to depart under the terms of the deal left Ukraine earlier in the week.
Putin thanked Erdogan for helping to negotiate the grain deal, which is overseen from Istanbul by officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN Cargo vessels are accompanied by Ukrainian pilot ships for safe passage because of explosive mines strewn in the Black Sea.
The Russian leader noted the agreement's importance for many countries around the world that depend on Russian and Ukrainian exports to feed their people and to grow their own crops. “It's an acute issue for many developing countries, which face major problems with food and fertilizers,” he said.
In a statement issued after the talks that lasted four hours, Putin and Erdogan emphasized “the necessity of a complete fulfillment of the package deal reached in Istanbul ... including unhindered export of Russian grain and fertilizers.”
They also noted the “key importance of sincere, frank and trusting ties between Russia and Turkey for regional and global stability.”
In March, Turkey hosted a round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, who discussed a possible deal to end the hostilities. The talks fell apart after the meeting in Istanbul, with Russia and Ukraine blaming each other for the lack of progress.
When Putin and Erdogan met in Tehran last month on the sidelines of a trilateral summit with Iran, the Turkish leader made the Russian president wait for nearly a minute before entering the room. Some observers interpreted the action as a reflection of Erdogan's newly assertive stand in relations with Moscow, which has faced increasing pressure from the West.
There was no sign of such posturing during Friday's talks, which saw the two presidents hailing their ties and vowing to develop them further. Erdogan's visit to Sochi underlined the importance of close ties with Russia for Turkey.
NATO-member Turkey and Russia have a complex relationship. While the two countries support opposing sides in Syria and Libya, they cooperate closely on defense, energy and trade deals. Their relationship has frustrated Turkey's Western allies, who were particularly annoyed by Ankara's purchase of a sophisticated Russian air defense system.
Turkey has provided Ukraine with drones, which played a significant role in deterring a Russian advance during the early stage of the conflict, but it hasn't joined in imposing sanctions on Russia.
Putin hailed the energy cooperation between Russia and Turkey, noting the importance of the TurkStream pipeline that delivers Russian gas to Turkey and southern Europe via the Black Sea.
“European partners should be grateful to Turkey for ensuring uninterrupted transit of our gas to European markets,” Putin said.
He noted that the Russian-Turkish trade doubled in the first five months of the year compared to the same period last year, a surge reflecting Moscow's growing focus on ties with Ankara as it faced bruising Western sanctions.
Amid a major economic crisis with official inflation hitting nearly 80%, Turkey also increasingly relies on Russia for trade and tourism. Russian gas covers 45% of Turkish energy needs, and Russia's atomic agency is building Turkey's first nuclear power plant.
Erdogan emphasized the importance of the nuclear plant project, expressing hope that it will face no delays and noting that the nuclear power plant would supply 10% of the country's energy needs.
Speaking to reporters after the talks, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the leaders reaffirmed that the nuclear plant should be launched as scheduled next year.
He added that they also agreed that Turkey will start partly paying in rubles for Russian gas supplies. Moscow has previously switched to rubles in its trade with EU customers to avoid Western sanctions that blocked most payments in euros and froze Russian hard currency reserves abroad.
Novak also said “big” agreements were reached in the financial sphere to facilitate payments by Russian companies and citizens.
“Very important decisions that were reached during today's talks will take our economic and trade ties to a new level in practically all areas,” he told reporters.
Russia-Turkey relations hit a low point in 2015 when Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border and Moscow responded by halting tourism to Turkey and banning imports of fruit and vegetables and other items from Turkey.
While Moscow and Ankara have backed the opposite sides in the Syrian conflict, with Russia shoring up President Bashar Assad's government with Iranian assistance while Turkey supported the opposition, the two countries cooperated closely to negotiate a cease-fire deal in northwestern Syria.
Turkey would like Moscow to green-light a Turkish operation into northern Syria against Kurdish militants whom Turkey considers terrorists.
Speaking to Putin Friday, Erdogan voiced hope that their discussion on Syria would “bring relief to the region.”
In a statement after the talks, the two leaders underlined the need for “close cooperation and coordination in the fight against all terrorist organizations.”
----
Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
Seventh wave of COVID-19 in Ontario has peaked, chief medical officer of health says
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says the seventh wave of COVID-19 in the province has peaked.
MPs on House transport committee call for study into airport delays and flight cancellations
Members of the House of Commons Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss a request from four members of the committee to launch a study into airport delays and flight cancellations.
Health Canada warns of fake COVID rapid test kits after several were sold in Ontario
Health Canada is warning the public about counterfeit rapid antigen test kits after several were sold in Ontario.
BREAKING | Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
Canada facing critical shortage of O+ and O- blood supply: Canadian Blood Services
The Canadian Blood Services says it only has three days' worth of O+ and O- blood types, along with only five days’ worth of A+, A- and B- blood types as of Friday.
Old age security increase leaves out many seniors, non-profit says
The Canadian Association for Retired Persons is raising alarms about the increase in old age security only being made eligible for those 75 and above.
Most Canadians feel anger over use of Hockey Canada fees in sexual assault settlements: Nanos survey
Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including but not limited to sexual assault complaints, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
-
Toronto Pearson seeing 'measurable improvements' following weeks of delays
The travel headaches and turbulence that have become commonplace in recent months at Canada’s busiest airport appear to be turning a corner.
-
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
-
Most Canadians feel anger over use of Hockey Canada fees in sexual assault settlements: Nanos survey
Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including but not limited to sexual assault complaints, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
-
Hate crimes surge in Canada during pandemic
Canada has experienced a sharp rise in hate crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation and race since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released this week by Statistic Canada.
-
Health Canada warns of fake COVID rapid test kits after several were sold in Ontario
Health Canada is warning the public about counterfeit rapid antigen test kits after several were sold in Ontario.
World
-
Dick Cheney calls Trump a 'coward' in ad for daughter Liz
Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney excoriated Donald Trump in a new campaign video for his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, calling the former president a 'coward' and saying there has never been anyone who is a 'greater threat to our republic.'
-
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 10, including senior militant
Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes in Gaza on Friday, killing at least 10 people, including a senior militant, and wounding dozens, according to Palestinian officials. Israel said it was targeting the Islamic Jihad militant group in response to an 'imminent threat' following the arrest of another senior militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.
-
How Alex Jones' bombastic behaviour impacts him in court
Legal experts say they were surprised by Alex Jones' bombastic behaviour during the first of several trials against him over false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.
-
UN experts report North Korea is testing nuclear triggers
UN experts report that North Korea is testing 'nuclear triggering devices' and that its preparations for another nuclear test were at a final stage in June, quoting information from unnamed countries.
-
Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
A husband and wife from Wisconsin celebrating more than five decades of marriage were killed in a lightning strike outside the White House. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
-
Efforts continue to reach 10 miners northern Mexico
Round-the-clock pumping slightly lowered the level of water inside the flooded shafts of a coal mine where 10 miners were trapped in northern Mexico, but two days after a collapse it remained too high for anyone to attempt a rescue, authorities said Friday.
Politics
-
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
-
MPs on House transport committee call for study into airport delays and flight cancellations
Members of the House of Commons Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss a request from four members of the committee to launch a study into airport delays and flight cancellations.
-
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Health
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
-
Canada facing critical shortage of O+ and O- blood supply: Canadian Blood Services
The Canadian Blood Services says it only has three days' worth of O+ and O- blood types, along with only five days’ worth of A+, A- and B- blood types as of Friday.
-
Health Canada warns of fake COVID rapid test kits after several were sold in Ontario
Health Canada is warning the public about counterfeit rapid antigen test kits after several were sold in Ontario.
Sci-Tech
-
Over a third of Canadians want to 'delete themselves' from the internet, survey says
More than a third of Canadians say they would completely wipe out their presence on the internet if they could, according to a new survey.
-
Meta quieter on U.S. election misinformation as midterms loom
Facebook owner Meta is quietly curtailing some of the safeguards designed to thwart voting misinformation or foreign interference in U.S. elections as the November midterm vote approaches.
-
South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country's 1st
South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots.
Entertainment
-
Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to 'House of Cards' makers
A judge on Thursday ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the makers of "House of Cards" nearly $31 million because of losses brought on by his 2017 firing for the sexual harassment of crew members.
-
Movie reviews: 'Bullet Train' is a derailment that gets old quickly
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Bullet Train,' 'Thirteen Lives,' 'Prey' and 'Not Okay.'
-
How Alex Jones' bombastic behaviour impacts him in court
Legal experts say they were surprised by Alex Jones' bombastic behaviour during the first of several trials against him over false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.
Business
-
Elon Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted US$44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base.
-
Mastercard, Visa suspend ties with ad arm of Pornhub owner MindGeek
Visa and Mastercard on Thursday said they had suspended ties with the advertisement arm of MindGeek, owner of website Pornhub, after a lawsuit raised questions over whether the payment firms could be facilitating child pornography.
-
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly US$1.7B
Amazon on Friday announced it has agreed to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately US$1.7 billion, scooping up another company to add to its collection of smart home appliances amid broader concerns about its market power.
Lifestyle
-
'Stray' cat video game brings some benefits to real cats
The virtual cat hero from the new video game sensation 'Stray' doesn't just wind along rusted pipes, leap over unidentified sludge and decode clues in a seemingly abandoned city. The daring orange tabby is helping real world cats as well. Thanks to online fundraising platforms, gamers are playing while streaming live for audiences to raise money for animal shelters.
-
Former prime minister's home up for sale in Manitoba, fully restored to its original look
There is a chance someone could own a piece of history in Portage la Prairie, Man., as the home of Canada's ninth prime minister is on the market – completely restored to its original look.
-
Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Sports
-
More NCAA leagues to pay women's basketball referees equally
The NCAA earned praise last year when it agreed to pay referees at its men's and women's basketball tournaments equally. The gesture only cost about US$100,000, a tiny fraction of the roughly $900 million networks pay annually to broadcast March Madness.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps push towards playoffs amid COVID-19 outbreak
The Vancouver Whitecaps' road to the playoffs continues to be a bumpy ride.
-
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament
Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada.
Autos
-
Florida death could be 20th in U.S. caused by Takata air bags
A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.
-
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22 per cent increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.