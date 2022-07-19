Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey
Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Iran starting Tuesday is intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow's challenge to the United States and Europe amid its grinding campaign in Ukraine.
In only his second trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled into its neighbour in February, Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the pressing issues facing the region, including the conflict in Syria and a U.N.-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain to ease the global food crisis.
As the West heaps sanctions on Russia and the costly campaign drags on, Putin is seeking to bolster ties with Tehran, a fellow target of severe U.S. sanctions and a potential military and trade partner. In recent weeks, Russian officials visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice to review Tehran's weapons-capable drones for possible use in Ukraine, the White House has alleged.
But perhaps most crucially, Tehran offers Putin a chance for a high-stakes meeting with Erdogan, who has sought to help broker talks on a peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as help negotiations to unblock Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.
Turkey, a NATO member, has found itself opposite Russia in bloody conflicts in Azerbaijan, Libya and Syria. But Turkey hasn't imposed sanctions on the Kremlin, making it a sorely needed partner for Moscow. Grappling with runaway inflation and a rapidly depreciating currency, Turkey also relies on the Russian market.
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- Economics of war: Pain for Europe now, later for Russia
- WATCH: Montreal camp opens for children who fled Ukraine
The gathering has symbolic meaning for Putin’s domestic audience as well, showing off Russia’s international clout even as it grows increasingly isolated and plunges deeper into confrontation with the West. It comes just days after U.S. President Joe Biden’s visited Israel and Saudi Arabia — Tehran’s primary rivals in the region.
From Jerusalem and Jeddah, Biden urged Israel and Arab countries to push back on Russian, Chinese and Iranian influence that has expanded with the perception of America’s retreat from the region.
It was a tough sell. Israel maintains good relations with Putin, a necessity given Russian presence in Syria, Israel's northeastern neighbour and frequent target of its airstrikes. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have so far declined to pump more oil beyond a plan approved by their energy alliance with Moscow.
But all the countries — despite their long-standing rivalries — could agree on drawing closer to counter Iran, which has rapidly advanced its nuclear program since former President Donald Trump abandoned Tehran's atomic accord with world powers and reimposed crushing sanctions. Talks to restore the deal have hit a deadlock. On his trip, Biden said he'd be willing to use military force against Iran as a last resort.
Backed into a corner by the West and its regional rivals, the Iranian government is ramping up uranium enrichment, cracking down on dissent and grabbing headlines with optimistic, hard-line stances intended to keep the Iranian currency, the rial, from crashing. Without sanctions relief in sight, Iran's tactical partnership with Russia has become one of survival, even as Moscow appears to be undercutting Tehran in the black market oil trade.
“Iran is (the) centre of dynamic diplomacy,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote on Twitter, adding the meetings will “develop economic cooperation, focus on security of the region via political solution ... and ensure food security.”
Fadahossein Maleki, a member of the Iranian parliament's influential committee on national security and foreign policy, described Russia as Iran's “most strategic partner” on Monday. His comments belied decades of animosity stemming from Russia’s occupation of Iran during World War II — and its refusal to leave afterward.
Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov called Iran “an important partner for Russia" in a briefing Monday, saying the countries shared “a desire to take their relations to a new level of strategic partnership.”
In his fifth visit to Tehran, Putin will meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with whom he has a “trusting dialogue,” Ushakov said. He will also hold talks with President Raisi on issues including Tehran's nuclear deal, of which Russia is a key signatory. The leaders met in Moscow in January and again last month in Turkmenistan.
The focus of the talks among the three presidents will be the decade-old conflict in Syria, where Iran and Russia have backed President Bashar Assad’s government, while Turkey has supported armed opposition factions. Russia intervened in the conflict in 2015, pooling efforts with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants and Iranian forces and using its air power to shore up Assad’s fledgling military and ultimately turning the tide in his favour.
Ushakov said the parties will discuss efforts to encourage a political settlement, while Erdogan is expected to take up Turkey's threats of a new military offensive in northern Syria to drive away U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters from its borders. The operation is part of Turkey's plans to create a safe zone along its border with Syria that would encourage the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.
Russia strongly opposes to the planned Turkish incursion, Ushakov stressed. Humanitarian issues in Syria have also come into focus since Russia used its veto power at the U.N. Security Council last week to force a restriction in aid deliveries to 4.1 million people in Syria’s rebel-held northwest after six months, instead of a year.
Talks to lift a Russian blockade and get Ukraine’s grain into global markets will also be on the agenda. Last week, U.N., Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish officials reached a tentative agreement on some aspects of a deal to ensure the export of 22 million tons of desperately needed grain and other agricultural products trapped in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports by the fighting.
Tuesday’s meeting between Putin and Erdogan could help clear the remaining hurdles, a major step toward alleviating a food crisis that has sent prices of vital commodities like wheat and barley soaring.
___
Isachenkov reported from Moscow. Associated Press writers Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, contributed.
___
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'
One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
Scars of COVID-19 persist for some of sickest survivors, families
While more than 1 million people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., many more have survived ICU stays that have left them with anxiety, PTSD and a host of health issues.
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
How to spot the signs and symptoms of heat illness
Hot and humid summer temperatures are here, and so are the dangers of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. Here’s what experts say you should be on the lookout for.
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair sentenced to two years less a day for sex assaults
Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair was sentenced on Monday to two years less a day in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young men in his Montreal apartment.
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Authorities in south China apologize over COVID-19 break-ins
Authorities in southern China apologized for breaking into the homes of people quarantined for being suspected of contracting COVID-19 in the latest example of heavy-handed measures that have sparked a rare public backlash.
Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
Canada
-
Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
-
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
-
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
-
Patrick Brown will seek another term as Brampton mayor in next election
Brampton Mayor and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Patrick Brown filed papers to stand for re-election in that city on Monday.
-
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair sentenced to two years less a day for sex assaults
Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair was sentenced on Monday to two years less a day in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young men in his Montreal apartment.
World
-
Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Iran starting Tuesday is intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow's challenge to the United States and Europe amid its grinding campaign in Ukraine.
-
Two decades of shooter response strategy ignored in Uvalde
A total of 376 officers converged on Robb Elementary School, more than the entire police force in a mid-size American city like Fort Lauderdale, Florida, or Tempe, Arizona. But for more than 70 minutes, not one stopped the shooter.
-
Authorities in south China apologize over COVID-19 break-ins
Authorities in southern China apologized for breaking into the homes of people quarantined for being suspected of contracting COVID-19 in the latest example of heavy-handed measures that have sparked a rare public backlash.
-
Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing
Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee's prime-time hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans.
-
Sri Lanka's political turmoil sows worries for recovery
Sri Lanka's Parliament is expected to elect a new leader Wednesday, paving the way for a fresh government, but it is unclear if that's enough to fix a shattered economy and placate a furious nation of 22 million that has grown disillusioned with politicians of all stripes.
-
Ethnic minority woman Draupadi Murmu likely to be voted Indian president
Lawmakers began voting Monday to choose India's next president in an election expected to be won by a woman from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party who hails from a minority ethnic community.
Politics
-
'Be brave like Ukraine:' stick to sanctions in turbine strife, protesters tell Canada
Protesters called on Canada to 'be brave like Ukraine' and uphold economic sanctions against Russia on Sunday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered essentially the same message to the Prime Minister.
-
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Feds propose to cap oil, gas emissions using industry-specific carbon pricing system
The federal government is proposing to use an industry-specific cap-and-trade system or a modified carbon pricing system to set a ceiling for emissions from the oil and gas sector and drive them down almost 40 per cent by the end of this decade.
Health
-
Scars of COVID-19 persist for some of sickest survivors, families
While more than 1 million people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., many more have survived ICU stays that have left them with anxiety, PTSD and a host of health issues.
-
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
-
Staffing shortages lead to temporary closures of 4 B.C. Interior emergency departments
Four emergency departments in B.C.'s Interior were on temporary diversions over the weekend due to staffing shortages.
Sci-Tech
-
Eerie abandoned passenger plane sits on floor of Red Sea
Coming across this unexpected shape on the seabed is enough to take your breath away -- so it's a good job you'd probably have a tankful of breaths strapped to your back.
-
'Probably going to be a new species': Ancient shark fossil found in Manitoba museum's storage after nearly 50 years
A potentially new species of ancient shark may have been discovered at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden, Man. However the fossil has been in the museum’s possession for nearly 50 years.
-
Snap introduces web version of Snapchat app
Snap said on Monday it is introducing the web version of its photo messaging app Snapchat, allowing users to chat, snap and video call from their computers.
Entertainment
-
Lil Uzi Vert adds they/them pronouns to Instagram bio
Over the weekend, rapper Lil Uzi Vert updated their Instagram bio to include the pronouns 'they/them.'
-
No charges for 'Late Show' crew arrested on Capitol Hill
Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS' 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' who were arrested in a building in the U.S. Capitol complex last month.
-
Prosecutor: Judge reneged on promise in Polanski abuse case
A Los Angeles judge privately told lawyers he would renege on a promise and imprison Roman Polanski for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in 1977, a former prosecutor testified, setting the stage for the renowned director to flee the U.S. as a fugitive.
Business
-
Yellen calls out China trade practices in South Korea visit
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday the U.S. and South Korea should deepen their trade ties to avoid letting other countries use their market positions to unfair advantage — calling out China by name.
-
Suncor reaches deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management
Suncor Energy Inc. said Monday that it has reached a deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP that will see it undertake a strategic review of its Petro-Canada gas station chain with the goal of 'unlocking shareholder value.'
-
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
Lifestyle
-
'Incredibly endearing': American blogger's Victoria bus video goes viral
The story behind a viral video about appreciative passengers on Victoria transit buses.
-
Canadian couple entertain and educate neighbours with ever-changing flags outside their home
The house belonging to local historians Dan Conlin and his wife Patricia Acheson looks like any other on their block in Halifax, except for one detail: every day, they fly a different flag outside of their house. The display is half history project and half just for fun.
-
Zimbabwe students scoop international awards for moot court
A history-making team of Zimbabwean high school students that became world and European moot court competition champions has been widely praised in a country where the education system is beset by poor funding, lack of materials and teachers' strikes.
Sports
-
Juan Soto beats out Julio Rodriguez to win Home Run Derby
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto won the Derby for the first time Monday night, holding off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez 19-18 in the final.
-
Alleged victim takes the stand in sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
The woman who accused former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen of sexual assault testified Monday in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents
An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.
Autos
-
Scott Dixon wins fourth Honda Indy Toronto, matches Mario Andretti for 52 career wins
Scott Dixon has won the Honda Indy Toronto for a fourth time.
-
Police warn Ontario drivers to renew licence plates as people get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge.
-
Man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver was killed in a police shooting, authorities say
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver Bobby East at a Southern California gas station was later killed in a police shooting as authorities attempted to arrest him, according to a news release from the Westminster, Calif. Police Department.