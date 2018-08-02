

CTVNews.ca Staff





What U.S. President Donald Trump called an “incredible offer” from Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t his to accept, according to one of the people at the centre of it.

When the U.S. and Russian presidents met in Finland last month, Putin offered to give American authorities access to 12 Russians suspected of interfering with the 2016 U.S. election. In exchange, he wanted Russian authorities to be able to interview 12 Americans suspected of crimes in that country.

Among the dozen Americans sought by Putin was Bill Browder, who says he was once the largest foreign investor in Russia. Browder says he has been targeted by the Kremlin since he exposed corruption in that country.

“I was expelled from the country,” he told CTV’s Your Morning.

“I’ve been threatened with death, with kidnapping, with all sorts of other terrible things.”

Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer employed by Browder, died in a Russian prison after accusing government officials of fraud. Since then, Browder has been lobbying other countries to pass Magnitsky Act legislation, which freezes assets and bans visas of human rights violators.

Seven countries have implemented Magnitsky Act laws, including the U.S. in 2012 and Canada in 2017.

Browder is now a British citizen and lives in London. He says that means any decision to turn him over to Russian authorities rests with the U.K. government.

“It’s not really in Donald Trump’s jurisdiction to decide whether I get handed over to Russia,” he said.

Browder says he has “full confidence” that the British government will not send him to Russia.

“The Russians have tried 12 times, and Theresa May didn’t think that was an incredible offer, and rejected it outright,” he said.