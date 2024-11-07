Putin congratulates Donald Trump on his election victory in first public comments on US vote

Biden delivers remarks following Trump's win
U.S. President Joe Biden delivered remarks to the nation Thursday in what was his first appearance on camera following Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Kamala Harris.
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory in the Russian leader's first public comment on the outcome of the U.S. balloting.
The remark came during an international forum following a speech in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
Putin added that what Trump has said “about the desire to restore relations with Russia, to help end the Ukrainian crisis, in my opinion, deserves attention at least.”
The Kremlin earlier welcomed Trump’s claim that he could negotiate an end to the conflict in Ukraine “in 24 hours” but emphasized that it will wait for concrete policy steps.
″I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election as president of the United States of America,” Putin said in a question-and-answer session at the conference.
As to what he expects from a second Trump presidency, Putin said, “I don’t know what will happen now. I have no idea.”
"For him, this is still his last presidential term. What he will do is his matter,” Putin said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has emphasized that Moscow views the U.S. as an “unfriendly” country that is directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. He dismissed arguments that Putin’s failure to reach out quickly to Trump could hurt future ties, saying that Moscow's relations with Washington already are at the “lowest point in history” and arguing that it will be up to the new U.S. leadership to change the situation.
The Kremlin’s cautious stand reflected its view of the U.S. vote as a choice between two unappealing possibilities. While Trump is known for his admiration of Putin, the Russian leader has repeatedly noted that during Trump’s first term, there were “so many restrictions and sanctions against Russia like no other president has ever introduced before him.”
When a volcanic eruption buried the ancient city of Pompeii, the last desperate moments of its citizens were preserved in stone for centuries.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reviving a special cabinet committee dedicated to Canada-U.S. relations, following Republican Donald Trump's re-election.
Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged following an investigation.
Wednesday wasn't just a good day for Donald Trump. The wealth of the world’s 10 richest people also soared by a record amount, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.
Police in a southern Mexico region rife with drug cartel violence have found 11 bodies, including two of minors, dumped by a highway, prosecutors in the state of Guerrero said Thursday.
Police have released video footage showing a suspect shooting a man inside a Markham garage in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump welcomed a variety of attendees at his victory celebrations in Florida this week, from his family, supporters and political allies to a selection of high-profile figures.
Forty-three monkeys escaped from a compound used for medical research in South Carolina but the nearby police chief said there is "almost no danger" to the public.
The steaming waters in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, 130 kilometres east of Vancouver, could once be enjoyed in pools known as the Hobo Hot Springs for free — unlike the neighbouring Harrison Hot Springs Resort where users of its pools must be resort guests.
The Nova Scotia RCMP has now confirmed a man who killed his wife and then killed himself in Enfield, N.S., last month was a retired Mountie.
Walmart says a large bakery oven will be removed from the Halifax store where an employee died last month.
Six people have been arrested during a police operation outside the Robert Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que., where a homeless encampment has been located for months.
Hungary's fiery, right-wing leader says Donald Trump's victory will help his own battle against immigration and multiculturalism and restore traditional family values.
A murder trial in the small Indiana town of Delphi was wrapping up Thursday after weeks of testimony and evidence surrounding the fate of two teenage girls who vanished during a winter hike in 2017. Their killings went unsolved for years before police arrested a man who lived and worked in the same town.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reviving a special cabinet committee dedicated to Canada-U.S. relations, following Republican Donald Trump's re-election.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
Following president-elect Donald Trump's decisive election victory, there are sure to be significant knock-on effects for Canada. Here's a look at the different areas in which a second Trump presidency may affect Canadians.
Hundreds of people will lose access to supervised consumption sites in Toronto when the province closes five of them next year, which will likely mean more public drug use and more overdoses, a new study suggests.
Following a particularly polarizing U.S. election that brought Donald Trump’s comeback to the presidency, some may be dealing with feelings of anxiety and stress, emotional wellness expert Michelle Jacob says.
A first-of-its-kind-study in B.C. is shedding much-needed light on how women are impacted by menopause – from the symptoms they suffer, to having their concerns dismissed by doctors, to paying out-of-pocket for effective treatments, to being fired from their jobs.
An emperor penguin surprised locals when it appeared on a beach in Australia after making an epic journey of thousands of miles from its home in Antarctica.
New technology that was tested at the Assiniboine Park Zoo has arrived in Churchill to help track polar bears.
South Korea on Wednesday announced a package of steps to curb a surge in deepfake porn, saying it will toughen punishment for offenders, expand the use of undercover officers and impose greater regulations on social media platforms.
Actor Elliot Page, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright and professional hockey player Marie-Philip Poulin are among six prominent LGBTQ2S+ figures being toasted tonight at the inaugural PTP Pink Awards.
An iconic television actor is the latest Hollywood star to land in Winnipeg.
Drew Barrymore shares on her daytime talk show that she recently discovered one of her daughters and one of Sandler's watching '50 First Dates.'
Wednesday wasn't just a good day for Donald Trump. The wealth of the world’s 10 richest people also soared by a record amount, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.
Flair Airlines has departed the Ottawa International Airport, citing "insufficient demand to compensate for the airport's high fees."
Donald Trump's impending return to the White House has raised worries that he could complicate the Canada-U.S. trade relationships.
A social media influencer from Texas was disqualified from last weekend's New York City Marathon and banned from future competitions after he ran the race with a camera crew on e-bikes in tow.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
A postcard written by a first-class passenger on the Titanic will go up for auction later this month.
Their first road win of the season was a memorable one for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Malachi Corley's first NFL touchdown put him on highlight reels around the country and got social media buzzing because it didn't count.
Struggling to make an impact at Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe has again been left out of the France squad.
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
A group of women in Chester, N.S., has been busy on the weekends making quilts – not for themselves, but for those in need.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
A 21-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle into a tree in East Vancouver Wednesday night.
Federal officials have spared the lives of the remaining invasive deer on a small British Columbia island, pausing the final phase of their plan to eradicate the animals in the eleventh hour.
Election officials filed into an industrial building in Surrey, B.C., to begin a judicial recount for the most narrowly won riding in British Columbia's election, starting with 28 extra ballots found to have gone unreported days after the vote.
A father has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his weeks-old baby in Richmond Hill.
Organizers with a community group in Toronto’s east end are concerned a potentially big project – with bike lane and streetscape upgrades – could be collecting dust due to new restrictions the Ford government plans to put on municipalities.
New charges have been laid in connection with multiple organized-crime-related shootings in Calgary last year.
Calgary is set to see a massive increase in the number of trees throughout the city.
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a woman employed by a local baseball association after more than $125,000 was taken from the organization's accounts.
A growing pile of garbage along Old Innes Road in Ottawa's east end has become an unsightly and smelly mess for local business owners who say they are tired of seeing the area used as an illegal dumping ground.
Roundabouts -- or traffic circles -- allow all traffic to flow in one direction through an intersection. They're meant to keep vehicles moving and can reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Canada's minister for Crown-Indigenous relations says the killing of an Inuk man by police in an Inuit village in Quebec's Far North is an example of systemic racism.
A Montreal woman says her dream of becoming a nurse was destroyed after she was sexually assaulted by a former supervisor in his office at John Abbott College in 2021 when she was a student.
A Quebec couple's dream adventure turned into a nightmare last week after they were violently attacked by a group of armed men in Panama while travelling in their converted bus.
Firefighters were called to another home under construction early Thursday morning.
Two people were killed and two more were hurt in a series of crashes west of Morinville on Wednesday.
The supplier of scaffolding a worker fell from and died at the Peace River Pulp Mill in 2022 has been fined $350,000.
Crews are on the scene of a damaged crane in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday afternoon.
For the third time in less than a month, the Nova Scotia RCMP has ruled two suspicious deaths a case of murder-suicide resulting from intimate partner violence.
A major schedule change is being considered by the city and the union representing firefighters.
A Wednesday night crash on Chief Peguis Trail has left one person dead.
The Saskatchewan Party will enter government with an all new 16-member cabinet – with no minister holding the portfolios they had prior to election day.
Regina Fire says it has responded to 212 carbon monoxide alarms in the city so far in 2024 and says there were some common causes.
A recent poll conducted by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research is giving a look at what issues matter most for prospective voters in Saskatchewan's capital city ahead of the Nov. 13 municipal election.
Police say emergency services responded to an apartment building on Garment Street around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
Police got a call around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday that, during the overnight hours, a firearm and ammunition were stolen from a locked vehicle in the area of Yellow Birch Drive and Hoddle Crescent.
Workers at the Saskatoon Public Library are ready to hit the picket lines on Tuesday if they don’t see an offer that addresses their wage and safety concerns.
Following Donald Trump's presidential win, Americans flooded search engines with queries about moving to Canada.
A pedestrian trying to cross Great Northern Road was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Sault Ste. Marie.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
Two teenage girls in London were assaulted by a woman on school property on Wednesday, according to police. Around 11:25 a.m., officers responded to the call at Regina Mundi Catholic Highschool.
A longtime eyesore in east London has decayed to the point of requiring more drastic action by city hall.
The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) has confirmed to CTV News that it spent $16,259 on a two-day meeting for 26 senior staff members.
A major Barie intersection was closed Thursday morning after a cement truck reportedly lost its mixer.
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
Police in Barrie are searching for three teenage suspects who allegedly broke into a Shell Gas Station on Bayfield Street Wednesday evening.
Windsor police are wanting to identify two suspects in connection to damage made to 43 vehicles on Halloween.
Windsor police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects after a commercial break-in in west Windsor.
Windsor airman who were part of the Canadian crew are being memorialized in the United Kingdom.
For as long as Adam Davies can recall, he’s had just one dream.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Lethbridge Polytechnic is opening its doors this week to prospective students and their families.
The Town of Coaldale is introducing a new festival just in time for the holiday season.
Dozens of high school and post secondary athletes from across the Lethbridge region gathered for a sport leadership conference Wednesday.
A northern Ontario man is charged with arson and is accused of pouring gasoline on a family member's house, threatening to burn it down.
As police on the James Bay coast of northern Ontario continue to search for suspects in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 21-year-old woman in Moose Factory, the reward for information has doubled to $100,000.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
