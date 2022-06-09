Putin compares self to monarch, foreign fighters face death
Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine's side, in a punishment handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to liken himself to conquering monarch Peter the Great and spoke of his country's need to “take back” territory and “defend itself” as the Kremlin's forces continued a grinding war of attrition in eastern Ukraine.
A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Ukraine found the three captured fighters guilty of working toward a violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognized eastern republic. They were also convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism.
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- Canada target of Russian disinformation, with tweets linked to foreign powers
- WATCH: Montreal pianist plays in support of Ukraine
Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the men - identified as Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Ibrahim Saadoun - will face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal.
The separatist side argued that the three fighters were “mercenaries” not entitled to the usual protections accorded prisoners of war. The men are the first foreign fighters sentenced by Ukraine's Russian-backed separatists.
British Foreign Secretary Luz Truss condemned the sentencing as a “sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman Jamie Davies said that under the Geneva Conventions, POWs are entitled to immunity as combatants.
Saadoun's father, Taher Saadoun, told the Moroccan online Arab-language newspaper Madar 21 that his son is not a mercenary and that he holds Ukrainian citizenship.
Aslin's and Pinner's families have contended that the two men were long-serving members of the Ukrainian military. Both are said to have lived in Ukraine since 2018.
The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops. Pinner and Aslin surrendered to pro-Russian forces in the southern port of Mariupol in mid-April, while Saadoun did so in mid-March in the eastern city of Volnovakha.
The Russian military has argued that foreign mercenaries fighting on Ukraine's side are not combatants and should expect long prison terms, at best, if captured. Another British fighter captured by the pro-Russian forces, Andrew Hill, is awaiting trial.
As the war raged in a key city in Ukraine's Donbas region and other parts of the country, Russia's president drew parallels between Peter the Great's founding of St. Petersburg and modern-day Russia's ambitions.
When Peter founded the new capital, “no European country recognized it as Russia. Everybody recognized it as Sweden,” Putin said. He added: “What was (Peter) doing? Taking back and reinforcing. That's what he did. And it looks like it fell on us to take back and reinforce as well.”
Putin also appeared to leave the door open for further Russian territorial expansion.
“It's impossible - Do you understand? - impossible to build a fence around a country like Russia. And we do not intend to build that fence,” the Russian leader said.
Russian forces continued to pound the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk in fierce, street-by-street combat that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said could determine the fate of the Donbas, the country's industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.
Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops for years in the Donbas and held swaths of territory before the invasion.
“Fierce battles continue in the city itself, street battles are taking place with varied success in city blocks,” Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk province. “The army of Ukraine is fighting for every street and house.”
Sievierodonetsk is part of the very last pocket of Luhansk that the Russians have yet to seize. The Donbas is made up of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces.
Zelenskyy called the painstaking fight for the city the “epicenter” of the battle for the Donbas.
“In many ways, it is there that the fate of our Donbas is being decided,” Zelenskyy said Wednesday in his nightly video address.
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a Facebook post that up to 100 Ukrainian troops are being killed every day. “We as a country can't afford to bleed, losing our best sons and daughters,” he said.
In other developments:
- Haidai said Russian forces are also targeting Lysychansk, the city that neighbors Sievierodonetsk, with “day and night shelling,” and are trying to storm a key road leading from Lysychansk to the southwest.
- Russian troops are trying to resume their offensive to completely capture the Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine's southeast, Ukraine said. Kyiv continues to hold the northern part of the region, including the city of Zaporizhzhia.
- Russia claimed it struck a training facility west of the capital, far from the front lines. Russia's Defense Ministry said it used air-launched missiles against a Ukrainian military base in the Zhytomyr region where it alleged mercenaries were being trained.
There was no immediate response from Ukrainian authorities to the Russian claims. Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of using mercenaries in the fighting.
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine.
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Putin compares self to monarch, foreign fighters face death
Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine's side, in a punishment handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels.
How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in
It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded
Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.
WHO: COVID origins unclear, but lab leak theory needs study
An expert group drafted by the World Health Organization to help investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic says further research is needed to determine how COVID-19 first began, including a more detailed analysis of the possibility it was a laboratory accident.
Is Web3 the next phase of the internet?
The next phase of the internet may be underway, according to some analysts, amid growing interest in Web3, which imagines a decentralized web reliant on blockchain technology.
Canada
-
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
-
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
-
How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in
It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.
-
Pride Winnipeg says premier snubbed parade, not welcome back next year
Manitoba's premier has apologized after Pride Winnipeg accused her of using the rally as a photo-op and snubbing the parade. Despite the apology, Pride says the premier won't be welcomed back.
-
Air Canada cancels almost 10 per cent of flights at Toronto Pearson in first week of June
Air Canada cancelled almost 10 per cent of its flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport in the first week of June.
-
Passport backlog has some worrying about ruined summer travel plans
Some aspiring Canadian travellers are expressing concern that their summer vacation plans could be scrambled as pent-up pandemic wanderlust fuels a backlog in passport processing times.
World
-
'Caravan of death': Destroyed buildings in Mariupol reveal human cost of war
The human cost of the war in Ukraine mounted as workers pulled up to 100 bodies from each smashed building in the devastated city of Mariupol — a gruesome effort that one official described as an 'endless caravan of death.'
-
New details emerge on how a convicted murderer in U.S. managed to escape and later kill a family of 5
New details have emerged revealing how convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped a prisoner bus in Texas and what he did before killing a family of five, police say.
-
What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded
Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.
-
Putin compares self to monarch, foreign fighters face death
Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine's side, in a punishment handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels.
-
5 U.S. Marines killed in aircraft crash in desert
All five Marines on board an Osprey aircraft were killed when it crashed in the California desert near the Arizona border, the Marine Corps said Thursday, a day after the accident.
-
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting
The Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder.
Politics
-
More than 600,000 may be eligible to vote in Conservative leadership race: party
Conservative Party leadership candidates can expect that 'well over' 600,000 members will place a vote to decide who among them should take over the party's top post, executive director Wayne Benson says.
-
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
-
Amid Poilievre criticism, BoC governor says he'll 'leave the politics to the politicians'
While Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has called for his removal, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says he will 'leave the politics to the politicians.'
Health
-
More people died of illicit drug overdoses in first third of this year than ever before in B.C.: report
More people died of illicit drug overdoses in British Columbia in the first third of the year than ever before in the province, just-released data shows, in part because the street supply contains more of an antidote-blocking drug.
-
Canadian doctors say medical delays from COVID-19 led to more advanced cancer cases
Canadian doctors say they are seeing patients with more advanced stages of cancer than usual -- a phenomenon they are attributing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Listeria outbreak at Ottawa retirement home leads to two deaths
Two residents at a west Ottawa retirement home are dead due to a Listeria outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossilized bones from Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur found
Fossilized bones discovered on a rocky seashore on England's Isle of Wight are the remains of a meat-eating dinosaur that may be larger than any other known from Europe, a beast that was a cousin of the biggest carnivorous dinosaur species on record.
-
Is Web3 the next phase of the internet?
The next phase of the internet may be underway, according to some analysts, amid growing interest in Web3, which imagines a decentralized web reliant on blockchain technology.
-
Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data: reports
Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its 'firehose' of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire's agreed-to US$44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports.
Entertainment
-
Tony Award-winning musical 'Come From Away' to end five-year Broadway run on Oct. 2
A Canadian Broadway musical that told the story of a small town in central Newfoundland and how it was forever changed by the events of 9/11 will come to an emotional close this October.
-
'She's going to be a household name': Meet the new Ms. Marvel, from Markham, Ont.
Canadian actress Iman Vellani stars as Ms. Marvel in Disney's new, history-making television series of the same name.
-
Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel
There weren't a lot of laughs, but U.S. President Joe Biden got some unsolicited advice from Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday when the president sat down for his first in-person interview with a late-night host since taking office: 'I think you need to start yelling at people.'
Business
-
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
-
'Brought down to my knees': Restaurateur slams changes to New Brunswick immigration
Bathurst is quickly becoming the epicentre of Canada's restaurant industry labour shortage after the province paused a popular immigration stream used by businesses to attract workers to the area.
-
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
Lifestyle
-
Cop's best friend: Dog injured in stabbing adopted by Quebec police officer who saved her
When staff at the Quebec City animal protection service (SPA) met Zoe, a Boston terrier who'd suffered multiple stab wounds, they weren't sure if she'd make it.
-
What should I do if I encounter a great white shark? Dalhousie researcher offers tips
A marine biology student at Dalhousie University in Halifax is educating people about great white sharks as they migrate north to feed this summer.
-
$70 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec
A Lotto Max ticket holder in Quebec is waking up $70 million richer.
Sports
-
Paris police chief apologizes for the pepper spraying of Champions League final fans
The Paris police chief apologized for and justified the pepper spraying of fans and families amid the chaos that engulfed the Champions League final last month outside the Stade de France.
-
Pomp and fractures: Defectors open Saudi-funded golf series
At a distance it looked like a military flypast and Grenadier Guards trumpeting in a royal-style occasion. Only it wasn't an extension of Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee celebrations but the launch of the Saudi-funded golf breakaway, attempting to bring a sense of faux regal pageantry to the rebellion splitting the sport.
-
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif putting NFL career on hold to do his residency
Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his NFL career on hold once again. He said he has received four contract offers from NFL clubs but is putting football on the back burner after being accepted into a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, starting next month.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
U.S. officials: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.