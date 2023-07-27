Putin claims fighting in southeastern Ukraine has intensified, with Kyiv suffering heavy losses
Fierce fighting raged Thursday in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official said Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin said "hostilities have intensified significantly."
Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line as Ukraine wages a counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons and Western-trained troops against Russian forces who invaded 17 months ago.
Putin praised the "heroism" with which Russian soldiers were repelling attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region of the southeast, claiming Moscow's troops not only destroyed Ukraine's military equipment but also inflicted heavy losses to Kyiv's forces.
He insisted on state TV Ukraine's push in the area "wasn't successful," although it was not possible to independently verify his report. Putin was in St. Petersburg at a summit of African leaders. Putin has insisted for weeks that Kyiv's counteroffensive is failing, without providing evidence.
Ukraine has committed thousands of troops in the region in recent days, according to a Western official who was not authorized to comment publicly on the matter.
Ukrainian officials have been mostly silent about battlefield developments since they began early counteroffensive operations, although Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said troops are advancing toward the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhizhia region.
Though that could be a tactical feint, and both governments have used disinformation to gain battlefield advantages, such a maneuver would be in line with what some analysts had predicted.
They envisioned a counteroffensive to punch through the land corridor between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014, toward Melitopol, near the Sea of Azov. That could split Russian forces into two and cut supply lines to units farther west. Russia currently controls the whole Sea of Azov coast.
The counteroffensive faces deeply entrenched Russian defences featuring minefields, trenches and anti-tank obstacles.
- Get the CTV News App now for breaking news alerts and all the top stories
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
The Institute of Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, reported that Ukrainian forces launched "a significant mechanized counteroffensive operation in western Zaporizhzhia region" Wednesday and "appear to have broken through certain pre-prepared Russian defensive positions."
It cited Russian sources, including the Russian Ministry of Defense and several prominent Russian military bloggers.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, visited military commanders and workers caring for the wounded north of that region.
He said via a Telegram post that he was in Dnipro, along the Dnieper River to the north of Zaporizhzhia, meeting with military commanders to discuss air defences, ammunition supplies and supervision over regional recruitment centres.
He also visited a medical facility caring for the wounded from the front, thanking the staff and emphasizing the importance of their work in saving the lives.
A recent increase in the arrival of wounded at one Dnipro hospital hinted that the tempo of nearby fighting had increased.
In what appeared to be a precautionary move, Russia's Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, on Thursday prohibited civilian access to the Arabat Spit in Crimea, a narrow strip of land that links the annexed peninsula to the partially occupied Kherson region. The Kherson region is a key gateway to Crimea
The open-ended ban is needed to contain security threats, the FSB said in a statement quoted by Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti.
U.S. officials, who have provided Kyiv with weapons and intelligence, declined to comment publicly on the latest developments, though they have previously urged patience as Ukraine seeks to grind down Russian positions.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a visit to Papua New Guinea that Kyiv's effort to retake land seized by Russia since its full-scale invasion in February 2022 would be tough and long, with successes and setbacks.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "an intense battle" is taking place but declined to provide details.
"We believe that tools, the equipment, the training, the advice that many of us have shared with Ukrainians over many months puts them in good position to be successful on the ground in recovering more of the territory that Russia has taken from Ukraine," Blinken said in New Zealand.
Meanwhile, a missile strike on Ukraine's southern Odesa region killed one civilian and further damaged the region's port infrastructure, in the latest attack since Moscow broke off a grain export agreement, Odesa Gov. Oleh Kiper reported Thursday.
The attack used Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea, he said.
The Ukraine Air Force of Ukraine said Thursday it intercepted 36 Russian missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.
------
Aamer Madhani in Washington, Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, and Nick Perry in Wellington, New Zealand, contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is now confirmed to be safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said. Alicia Navarro, 18, showed up alone in a small town about 64 kilometres from the Canadian border, 1,609 kilometres from her home state.
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
BREAKING | Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
Breaking | It's possible July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years: climate scientist
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
Pilot killed, passenger injured in plane crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating a fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont., east of Ottawa.
Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor
Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it.
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Canada Goose launches second-hand, trade-in program in Canada
Toronto-based luxury apparel company Canada Goose announced Thursday that it is bringing Generations, a platform allowing consumers to shop for and trade in pre-worn pieces from the brand, to Canada.
Canada
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
-
Here are 5 things to know about heat warnings in Canada
The temperature that leads to a heat warning in one province could be lower than the temperature that triggers an alert in another part of the country. Here's what to know about heat warnings in Canada.
-
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
-
Pilot killed, passenger injured in plane crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating a fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont., east of Ottawa.
-
Public health agency ends probe after Air France passenger sat in blood-soaked area
Canada's public health agency has ended an investigation opened after an Air France passenger said he sat amid the uncleaned remnants of a previous passenger's hemorrhage, concluding that nothing was found on board that could spread communicable diseases.
-
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
World
-
Putin claims fighting in southeastern Ukraine has intensified, with Kyiv suffering heavy losses
Fierce fighting raged Thursday in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official said Kyiv has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin said 'hostilities have intensified significantly.'
-
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
-
Bluffing or not, Putin's declared deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus raises tensions
Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto NATO's doorstep.
-
A fire is still burning on board a car-carrying cargo ship near a sensitive Dutch bird habitat
A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel.
-
Biden is welcoming far-right Italian Premier Meloni for White House talks
President Joe Biden is set for talks with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Thursday, welcoming the far-right leader who has won praise from the U.S. administration for her strong backing of the U.S.-led effort to assist Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's invasion.
-
Niger's president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup
Niger's president defiantly declared Thursday that democracy would prevail, a day after mutinous soldiers detained him and announced they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation.
Politics
-
Canada plans to finalize emissions cap by mid-2024, minister says
Canada will likely publish the final regulations of a plan to cap and cut greenhouse gases from the oil and gas sector by mid-2024, its environment minister told Reuters on Thursday.
-
U.S. senator calls out Canada's 'feeble commitment' on NATO spending
Canada is again in the U.S. spotlight for what one Republican senator is calling its 'feeble commitment' to defence spending.
-
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Health
-
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
-
U.K. prime minister urged to speed up compensation for infected blood scandal victims
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday he was committed to paying out compensation swiftly to thousands of people affected by the country's infected blood scandal, which saw more than 2,000 patients die after contracting HIV or hepatitis from transfusions of tainted blood in the 1970s and 1980s.
Sci-Tech
-
EU investigates Microsoft over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition
The European Union said Thursday that it has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors.
-
Australia fines Facebook owner Meta US$14M for undisclosed data collection
An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totalling US$14 million for collecting user data through a smartphone application advertised as a way to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.
-
DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986
DNA tests have confirmed that the body recently found on a glacier southeast of the famed Matterhorn peak is that of a German mountaineer who disappeared 37 years ago, police in southwestern Switzerland said Thursday.
Entertainment
-
Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor
Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it.
-
Judge allows Prince Harry's snooping lawsuit against publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial
A London High Court judge on Thursday allowed Prince Harry's lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial on claims the newspaper used unlawful methods to gather information about him.
-
Travis Scott’s Giza Pyramids concert cancelled
Travis Scott’s concert at the Giza Pyramids was officially cancelled two days before it was set to be held due to “complex production issues,” event organizer Live Nation said.
Business
-
Advocacy group says banks show little progress on climate action
A new report from an advocacy group says that Canada's big banks show "no urgency" in ramping up action against climate change.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as economy keeps growing and profits keep rising
Stocks are rallying Thursday following a strong profit report from Facebook's parent company and the latest signals that the economy continues to defy predictions for a recession.
-
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage's account
The chief executive of Coutts Bank, long known as the bankers for Britain's royal family and nobility, has stepped down amid the furor surrounding populist politician Nigel Farage's complaints that his account was closed because of his political views.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians travelling to Europe in 2024 will need a permit to enter some countries
Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.
-
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
-
Are you changing the way you commute to work because of return-to-office mandates? Let us know
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Sports
-
Thanks to Nigeria's upset win, Canada now finds itself in Women's World Cup logjam
After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
-
Canada's Sinclair faces uncertainty in her run for a scoring record at the Women's World Cup
Canada captain Christine Sinclair's quest to become the first player to score in six World Cups faces uncertainty after she was visibly limping late in the team's 2-1 comeback victory over Ireland Wednesday.
-
DNA tests confirm the body found on a Swiss glacier is of a German mountaineer missing since 1986
DNA tests have confirmed that the body recently found on a glacier southeast of the famed Matterhorn peak is that of a German mountaineer who disappeared 37 years ago, police in southwestern Switzerland said Thursday.
Autos
-
New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs
The announcement Wednesday that seven major automakers are joining to build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider shifting away from gas-powered vehicles.
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.