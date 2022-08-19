Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit, Indonesian president says, setting up showdown with Biden
The leaders of China and Russia both plan to attend November's G20 summit, its host said Thursday, setting up a high-profile showdown with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg in an interview that he'd received assurances from both Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin that they would attend the conference, scheduled for November on the Indonesian island of Bali.
"Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come," he said, according to Bloomberg.
The presence of the two authoritarian leaders will ratchet up the stakes for the summit, which is the first G20 since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the increase in tensions around the issue of Taiwan.
Neither Putin nor Xi attended last year's G20 in Rome. Xi has only recently begun to travel outside mainland China as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.
The White House has not formally announced Biden's travel to Asia for the summit, but officials say he is expected to attend.
U.S. and Chinese officials have been working quietly to arrange the first face-to-face meeting between Biden and Xi since Biden took office, with an eye toward November's string of summits in Asia: the G20 in Bali, a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders in Cambodia and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand.
Tensions between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated in recent weeks following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China has increased military drills and weapons tests and shut down certain channels of communication with the United States.
During their last telephone call, Biden and Xi both agreed to work toward an in-person meeting. Biden is a proponent of regular meetings with his foreign counterparts, even when tensions are high.
Biden and his advisers have been in conversations for months about how to approach the G20 should Putin attend, and it was a subject of discussion among fellow world leaders at the G7 summit held in Germany earlier this summer and at a NATO summit in Brussels in March.
At the G7 meeting, in particular, leaders discussed ways to demonstrate a united front against Russia at the November conference, according to officials.
Biden has said Russia should be expelled from the G20, and senior members of his administration have walked out of G20 events where Russian officials were present.
But boycotting the G20 summit was not given serious consideration since Biden and his team did not want to appear to be ceding the table to Putin.
Instead, the U.S. and other G7 nations encouraged Indonesia to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a guest participant in a show of support for Ukraine.
In April, finance ministers from multiple nations, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, walked out of a closed-door G20 session in Washington when the Russian delegate began his prepared remarks, a display of protest against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Ahead of the meeting, U.S. officials had said Yellen would not participate in certain sessions of the gathering that included Russia.
At a G20 foreign ministers meeting last month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken challenged his counterparts to hold a tougher line on Russia, saying that for the G20 to remain relevant, it must hold Moscow accountable for the invasion.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada. In a statement announcing the nomination, Trudeau said that O'Bonsawin is an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation and is a fluently bilingual Franco-Ontarian.
Nunavut declares state of emergency over Iqaluit water shortage
Nunavut's acting minister of community and government services says the territory has declared a state of emergency in Iqaluit to ensure the city can begin replenishing its water reservoir without delay.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today
As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions. The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.
Transport minister set to testify at committee today on airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is set to testify before the House of Commons transport committee this afternoon about ongoing airport delays and flight cancellations.
Honey shortage could extend into next year after devastating winter for beekeepers
This past winter saw record losses for beekeepers, and one expert says the prospects for next year are even worse if they face another frigid winter.
This Afghan student escaped the Taliban regime to study in Montreal
Last year, Arzou Lashkari was ready to fly to Canada and start a new chapter of life at Concordia University. But her dream was crushed when the Taliban took control of her country, forcing her to stay home.
Finland PM Sanna Marin takes drugs test after party video causes stir
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday she had taken a drugs test following the publication of video footage this week that showed her partying with friends, and vowed she had never used illegal drugs.
Canada
-
Canadian veterans in France to mark 80th anniversary of disastrous Dieppe Raid
Canadian flags hang alongside those of the French and British on the streets of Dieppe, France, each August as the city marks the anniversary of an important and disastrous day during the Second World War.
-
Transport minister set to testify at committee today on airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is set to testify before the House of Commons transport committee this afternoon about ongoing airport delays and flight cancellations.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
-
Ontario releases plan to stabilize health-care system amid bed and staffing shortages
The next phase of Ontario's 'Plan to Stay Open' involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of health-care workers and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group being evicted from Ottawa church
The owner of a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood is evicting a group with ties to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation planning to purchase the property this fall, in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent for the facility.
-
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.
World
-
Finland PM Sanna Marin takes drugs test after party video causes stir
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday she had taken a drugs test following the publication of video footage this week that showed her partying with friends, and vowed she had never used illegal drugs.
-
Man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie denied bail
A judge refused to grant bail Thursday to the man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York.
-
Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns: 'People need us'
Ukraine's health care system struggled for years, but war has only made things worse. Care is being provided in the hardest-hit areas by doctors who have refused to evacuate or have rushed in as volunteers, putting themselves at great risk.
-
U.S. poised to announce new military aid, drones for Ukraine
The United States is poised to announce it will provide Ukraine with nearly US$800 million in new military aid Friday, including at least a dozen Scan Eagle surveillance drones, according to several U.S. officials.
-
Prince William charity invests with bank tied to dirty fuels
The conservation charity founded by Prince William, second in line to the British throne and who launched the Earthshot Prize, keeps its investments in a bank that is one of the world's biggest backers of fossil fuels, The Associated Press has learned.
-
Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit, Indonesian president says, setting up showdown with Biden
The leaders of China and Russia both plan to attend November's G20 summit, its host said Thursday, setting up a high-profile showdown with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Politics
-
Canada-German energy agreement to focus on long-term energy planning: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hinting that an energy pact planned between Canada and Germany will focus more on Canada's aim to be a long-term clean energy supplier to the world.
-
Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada. In a statement announcing the nomination, Trudeau said that O'Bonsawin is an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation and is a fluently bilingual Franco-Ontarian.
-
Consequences of possible Taiwan trade trip by MPs will be considered: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will ensure that members of Parliament consider all the possible consequences of a trade trip to Taiwan.
Health
-
Long COVID risk extends two years after infection. Here's how to assess your risk
A new study has found an increased risk of certain long COVID-19 symptoms up to two years after an original infection.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
-
Ontario releases plan to stabilize health-care system amid bed and staffing shortages
The next phase of Ontario's 'Plan to Stay Open' involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of health-care workers and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
Sci-Tech
-
Medieval monks were 'riddled' with worms, study finds
When we think of medieval friars, we may well picture Robin Hood's jolly Friar Tuck, known for his rotund figure and love of food and drink.
-
Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says
Amazon appears to be getting the TikTok bug, joining other companies seeking to hold consumers' attention by introducing replicas of the popular social platform.
-
NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight
NASA's new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Beast' is not an ambitious film, but it doesn't have to be
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Beast,' 'Orphan: First Kill,' 'Sharp Stick,' 'Day Shift' and 'Carmen.'
-
R. Kelly's lawyer gets chance to question government witness
R. Kelly's legal team will get its chance to question the government's star witness on Friday after she testified at his federal trial in Chicago that the R&B singer sexually abused her hundreds of times before she turned 18.
-
Jonah Hill is taking a break from promoting films because of anxiety attacks
Actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill is stepping back from promoting his films, including his debut documentary, due to anxiety attacks.
Business
-
China jails Canadian tycoon for 13 years for finance crimes
A Chinese-born Canadian tycoon who disappeared from Hong Kong in 2017 was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison for a multibillion-dollar string of financial offenses and his company was fined US$8.1 billion, a court announced.
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 1.1 per cent in June to $63.1 billion
Canadian retail sales increased 1.1 per cent to $63.1 billion in June, boosted by higher sales at gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on track to break a four-week winning streak.
Lifestyle
-
Couples are swapping out natural diamonds in rings for larger, cheaper lab-made ones
Lab-grown diamonds have become so popular with consumers that some couples are asking jewelers to swap the natural diamond in their rings for a lab-created sparkler.
-
TikToker puts restaurants, bars to the test over wheelchair accessibility
A Toronto-based disability advocate is using the power of TikTok to raise awareness over the lack of wheelchair accessibility at many restaurants and bars.
-
Secret Ontario bike park demolished by city reopens as oasis for mountain bikers
Two years after a secret bike park deep in an Ontario forest was discovered and later demolished, new dirt jumps are opening just a stone's throw away.
Sports
-
Auger-Aliassime moves on to quarters with comeback win over Sinner, Shapovalov ousted
Felix Auger-Aliassime earned a berth into the quarterfinals Thursday with a comeback win over Jannik Sinner at the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament.
-
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension, pay a US$5 million fine and undergo professional evaluation and treatment as part of a settlement with the NFL following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women.
-
Flames sign Nazem Kadri, Sean Monahan going to Montreal
The Calgary Flames announced Thursday afternoon that the team has signed centre Nazem Kadri to a seven-year deal worth $7 million. Meanwhile, centre Sean Monahan is headed to the Montreal Canadiens.
Autos
-
'Really demanding': Vancouver Island teen training to become Formula One racer
She may only have her learner’s licence, but that hasn’t held a 16-year-old Comox Valley, B.C., teen back from working towards her goal of being a professional driver. Nicole Haverda got the green light on her desire to be a professional race car driver four years ago when her father took her to a Formula One race in Europe.
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
-
You can buy a Dodge Challenger convertible as the model ends its run
The modern Dodge Challenger muscle car and the closely related Dodge Charger four-door sedan are ending their long production runs next year.