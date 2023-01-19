Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting

Prosecutors announced Thursday that actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed in 2021 on a New Mexico movie set.

Alec Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 21, 2021. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

New Zealand's Ardern, an icon to many, to step down

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was one of the first members of her generation elected as a national leader and became a global icon of the left, said Thursday she was leaving office after five and a half years.

Canada

World

  • Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine

    An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia. Such apocalyptic rhetoric is intended to deter the U.S.-led NATO military alliance from getting even more involved in the war, on the eve of a meeting of Ukraine's allies to discuss sending Kyiv more weapons.

    In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, Russian Army soldiers get ready to fight aboard a military helicopter during a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP)

  • German lawmakers recognize Islamic State crimes against Yazidis as genocide

    German lawmakers on Thursday recognized as genocide crimes committed by Islamic State (IS) militants against minority Yazidis in Iraq in 2014. The jihadist group killed thousands of Yazidis, enslaved 7,000 Yazidi women and girls and displaced most of the 550,000-strong community from their ancestral home in northern Iraq.

  • Russia, China to hold naval drills off South Africa

    Russia and China will conduct naval drills in the Indian Ocean off the coast of South Africa next month, in another indication of their strengthening relationships with Africa's most developed country amid the war in Ukraine and global financial uncertainty.

  • Germany pressed on tanks for Ukraine; Kyiv airs frustration

    Germany faced mounting pressure to supply battle tanks to Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aired frustration about not obtaining enough weaponry as Western allies conferred Thursday on how best to support Ukraine nearly 11 months into Russia's invasion.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social