

CTVNews.ca Staff





An eight-week old puppy is recovering after it was discovered during a police raid with its ears cut off.

The dog, named Waffles, was discovered by San Angelo Police during a narcotics raid on a Texas home last week.

Local animal rescue Concho Valley PAWS says that his ears had been cut off by his owners and left unbandaged, leaving him with “significant injuries” and putting him at risk for parvo and other infections.

An infant was also removed from the home by Child Protective Services during the raid.

Police say that the home was found in such disgusting conditions that they, along with fire marshals, have begun the process of condemning the property.

Waffles was seized by animal control and taken PAWS, where it was discovered he had a fever, indicative of an infection.

The organization says that Waffles was treated by a local veterinarian, and is safely living in a foster home before going up for adoption.

The owners have been charged with the possession of controlled substances, though further charges could be coming.

"We have that option with some further investigation on that misdemeanor offense,” Lt. Ed Kading told PAWS. “At the moment, the felonies these defendants are facing could lead to serious penalties. We have time."