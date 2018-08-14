Puerto Rico power company says electricity back on across island
FILE- In this May 16, 2018 file photo, a worker from the Cobra Energy Company, contracted by the Army Corps of Engineers, installs power lines in the Barrio Martorel area of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 5:07PM EDT
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Puerto Rico officials say the power has been restored to the entire island for the first time since Hurricane Maria struck nearly 11 months ago.
The electric utility announced that crews working in the southern city of Ponce reconnected the last neighbourhood that had been offline since the Sept. 20 storm knocked out the U.S. territory's power grid.
Power company spokesman Gerardo Quinones said Tuesday that some homes may be without power because of repairs that residents need to make and the island of Vieques is still running on generators.
The island-wide outage was the longest continuous blackout in U.S. history. Repair crews are still working to make upgrades and outages are regular occurrences.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Romance scam victim plotted to kill mother to pay fraudster: police
- Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog'
- Puerto Rico power company says electricity back on across island
- Report identifies more than 1,000 victims of priest abuse in Pennsylvania
- Bus crash in Ecuador kills 24 people, injures 19