Proud Boy who disappeared ahead of his Jan. 6 sentencing was found unconscious by agents at his home
A member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before he was supposed to be sentenced for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot was found unconscious by federal agents after he tried to "covertly return" to his home, the FBI said on Friday.
Christopher Worrell, of Naples, Florida, was taken to a hospital where he remained on Friday, according to the FBI's Tampa office. The FBI did not provide further details about his condition.
Authorities had been searching for weeks for Worrell, who had been on house arrest when he went missing last month ahead of his sentencing in Washington. Prosecutors had been seeking 14 years in prison for Worrell on convictions for assault, obstruction of Congress and other offenses.
The FBI said that agents quickly surrounded and entered Worrell's home on Thursday after he returned, found the man unconscious and "immediately provided medical attention." Authorities say agents found night-vision goggles, $4,000 in cash, and survivalist gear in his home.
Worrell's attorney, William Shipley, didn't immediately return a phone message on Friday.
The man was released from jail in Washington in November 2021, less than a month after a judge substantiated his civil-rights complaints about his treatment in the jail. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth found Worrell's medical care for a broken hand had been delayed, and held D.C. jail officials in contempt of court.
Worrell, 52, was convicted after a bench trial in May of assaulting officers with pepper spray gel as the mob of Donald Trump supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Authorities say Worrell, dressed in tactical vest, bragged that he "deployed a whole can" and shouted insults at officers, calling them "commies" and "scum."
Prosecutors say Worrell then lied on the witness stand at trial, claiming that he was actually spraying other rioters. The judge called that claim "preposterous," prosecutors said in court papers.
Worrell's lawyer wrote in court papers that his client brought the spray gel and tactical vest to Washington for defensive purposes because of previous violence between Proud Boys and counter-protesters. His lawyer wrote that the chaotic scene at the Capitol "could have contributed to misperceptions creating inaccuracies" in Worrell's testimony at trial.
More than three dozen people charged in the Capitol attack have been identified by federal authorities as leaders, members or associates of the Proud Boys, whose members describe it as a politically incorrect men's club for "Western chauvinists."
Former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was sentenced earlier this month to 22 years in prison -- the longest sentence that has been handed down in the Jan. 6 attack. Tarrio and three Proud Boys associates were convicted of seditious conspiracy and other crimes for what prosecutors said was a plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.
More than 1,100 people have been charged with federal crimes in the Jan. 6 riot. More than 650 have been sentenced, with approximately two-thirds receiving time behind bars, according to an Associated Press review of court records.
--------
Richer reported from Boston.
Man tied to suspected shooter in Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing arrested in Las Vegas, AP sources say
Las Vegas police have arrested a man in the deadly 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur, a long-awaited break in a case that has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since the hip-hop icon was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago.
Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh
For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.
Walking more everyday can significantly lower blood pressure in older adults, study finds
A new study finds walking an additional 3,000 steps per day can significantly reduce high blood pressure in older adults with hypertension.
WATCH Canada likely in 'rounding error recession,' more trouble looming: economist
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the third quarter, saying the country's GDP remains essentially unchanged. One economist says it highlights an ongoing trend of weak performance.
New York City area under state of emergency after storms flood subways, strand people in cars
A potent rush-hour rainstorm swamped the New York metropolitan area on Friday, shutting down parts of the city's subway system, flooding streets and highways, and delaying flights into LaGuardia Airport.
Restoring housing affordability will take 'years and concerted efforts' short of a housing crash: RBC report
Home ownership became slightly more affordable in the second quarter of the year in Canada but it remains 'impossibly high for many,' a new RBC report says.
Toronto family shocked they have to rip out $20K synthetic grass putting green
A Scarborough family said they were shocked to get a notice from the City of Toronto that the artificial grass in their backyard, including a putting green, will have to be ripped out.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, an advocate for liberal priorities, dies at age 90
Dianne Feinstein, whose three decades in the Senate made her the longest-serving female U.S. senator in history, has died, according to a source familiar.
opinion Biden needs to stand with Trudeau as India-Canada rift continues: analyst
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands isolated over inflamed tensions with India over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil, analyst Eric Ham says U.S. President Joe Biden should seize on this moment and stand firmly beside Canada, his most steadfast ally, on this issue.
'We are sorry': Newfoundland and Labrador makes first apology for residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey made a solemn apology today to survivors of residential schools in southern Labrador.
Canada Post launches new stamps to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this Saturday, Canada Post has released a series of new stamps to honour the survivors of residential schools.
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
Some hospitals are instigating stricter masking rules again amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and although we’ve probably seen the end of broad masking mandates, some experts say the general public should also be making more use of this tool in our arsenal of measures to fight illness.
Extremist attack kills at least 12 soldiers in Niger as jihadi violence increases post-coup
An attack by Islamic extremists in western Niger killed at least a dozen soldiers and wounded seven others, the West African nation's military junta said.
More than 70 per cent of Nagorno-Karabakh's population has fled as separatist government plans to dissolve
More than 70 per cent of Nagorno-Karabakh's original population has fled to Armenia, authorities said, as the region's separatist government said it would dissolve itself, and the unrecognized republic inside Azerbaijan would cease to exist by year's end after a three-decade bid for independence.
Marcos says Philippines is not looking for trouble but will defend waters against Chinese aggression
The Philippine president said Friday that his country does not want a confrontation but will staunchly defend its waters after its coast guard dismantled a floating barrier placed by China at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
From Harper to Poilievre: what is the Conservative vision for Indigenous Peoples?
Although Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre has made some attempts to rewrite the script for how the Tories engage with Indigenous communities, he has to contend with the difficult history of his party's relationship with Indigenous Peoples — as well as his own.
-
The federal government is coping with cyberattacks this week, as a hacker group in India claims it has sowed chaos in Ottawa, but Canada's signals-intelligence agency says the 'nuisance' attacks likely haven't put private information at risk.
Food insecurity among Indigenous kids is a 'public health crisis,' doctors say
Rising food prices have put 'an even bigger burden on families who were struggling before,' said the doctor, who is a member of Lax Kw'alaams First Nation on her father's side and Metis on her mother's side.
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
The man arrested Thursday in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur was released from prison last year after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape and was suspected in another rape days before the slaying last week, police said.
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
As China censors homegrown feminism, a feminist scholar from Japan is on its bestseller lists
In the last few years, China's government has promoted increasingly conservative social values, encouraging women to focus on raising children. It has cracked down on civil society movements and made laws to drive out foreign influence.
Thriving NFL benefits most from Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship
The NFL didn't need a popularity boost before Travis Kelce became enchanted with Taylor Swift. They'll gladly welcome millions of Swifties to watch this love story unfold.
Thirteen legendary rock acts inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame
Thirteen Canadian rock bands of the 1970s and 1980s rolled back the clock on Thursday as they were inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame with a night chock full of good memories and even greater radio hits.
Suspect in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur held without bail
The man accused of killing Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere last week and committing a rape and arson days earlier will be held without bail pending trial in those cases, a judge ruled Friday.
Sunwing Airlines to fold into WestJet within a year
WestJet says it aims to wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business by October of next year.
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
Millions take to China's railways, roads, air in 1st big autumn holiday since end of zero-COVID
Many millions of Chinese tourists are expected to travel within their country, splurging on hotels, tours, attractions and meals in a boost to the economy during the 8-day autumn holiday period that began Friday.
Why a B.C. city ended its decades-long ban on tattoo shops
Up until this week, opening a tattoo parlour in the Township of Langley in B.C.’s Fraser Valley was technically illegal.
Europe sweeps opening session in Ryder Cup to put the U.S. in 4-0 hole
Europe gave the Americans a rude welcome and a harsh reminder why it has been 30 years since they last won the Ryder Cup away from home, sweeping the opening session for the first time before a delirious crowd at Marco Simone.
Russians allowed to compete as neutral athletes at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris
Russians will be allowed to compete as neutral athletes at next year's Paralympics in Paris after avoiding a full ban from the event following the invasion of Ukraine.
Judge says she is ending conservatorship between former NFL player Michael Oher and Memphis couple
A Tennessee judge said Friday she is ending a conservatorship agreement between former NFL player Michael Oher and a Memphis couple who took him in when he was in high school.
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
United Autoworkers strikes spread to Chicago and Lansing as 7,000 more workers join the picket line
The United Auto Workers union says its two-week strike against Detroit automakers will spread to 7,000 more workers at a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing, Michigan.