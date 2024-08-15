Protests sweep India over rape and murder of doctor

Sweden confirms first case of 'more grave type' of mpox
Sweden said on Thursday it had confirmed a first case of mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact.
Holding candles, hundreds of thousands of women marched through the night in cities across India, to protest the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor in a hospital that has fueled anger over a lack of safety for women despite tough new laws.
A 31-year old trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the medical college in Kolkata where she worked on Friday, triggering nationwide protests among doctors and drawing parallels to the notorious gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in New Delhi in 2012.
"We have come here to demand justice because even I have a daughter. I am scared to send her anywhere...I am scared to send my daughter to study," said Rinky Ghosh, who took part in a protest in Kolkata. "So I am here today because something ... must be done, this injustice must stop."
The doctor had retired to sleep on a piece of carpet in a seminar room in the R G Kar Medical College after a marathon 36-hour shift, given the lack of any dorms or resting rooms for doctors in the premises, her colleagues told Reuters.
She was found dead on Friday. Police said she had been raped and murdered and a police volunteer was subsequently arrested in connection with the crime.
Many government hospitals in cities across India suspended all services except emergency departments earlier this week, as junior doctors sat outside in protest, demanding justice.
The victim was found bleeding from her eyes and mouth, with injuries to her legs, stomach, ankles, her right hand and finger, a doctor's inquest report Aug. 9 and accessed by Reuters said.
In protests called "Reclaim the Night," women marched across several Indian cities from midnight on Wednesday, on the eve of the country's 78th Independence Day, to protest against the lack of safety for women in India, especially at night.
"As a society, we have to think about the atrocities being committed against our mothers, daughters and sisters. There is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an Independence Day address to the nation on Thursday.
The 2012 Delhi rape case was seen as a turning point in attitudes towards women's safety in Indian society. It triggered huge protests and was the catalyst for rapid change in laws tackling crimes against women.
These included fast-track courts for swifter convictions in such cases, but protesters say a decade on, the situation for women has not improved.
"This horrific incident has once again reminded us that women disproportionately bear the weight of ensuring their own safety," Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt said in a post on her Instagram page, which has more than 85 million followers.
Doctors in India's crowded and often squalid government hospitals have long complained of being overworked and underpaid, and say not enough is done to curb violence leveled at them by people angered over the medical care on offer.
Crimes against women in India rose 4% in 2022 from the previous year, data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), released late last year, showed.
(Reporting by Subrata Nag Choudhary, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Ros Russell)
Multiple arrests have been made in connection with Matthew Perry’s death, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the situation.
The long-term forecast for Hurricane Ernesto has it moving southeast of Nova Scotia by Monday, but the Canadian Hurricane Centre says it's still unclear how the storm will impact the Atlantic region.
Toronto police say they have made 32 arrests and laid 158 criminal charges following a nearly year-long investigation into a Toronto street gang that was allegedly using Canada Post to distribute drugs to other provinces.
A 15-year-old boy on Thursday became the first person to be charged with rioting following a wave of violent unrest that swept across the U.K.
Nearly half, or 45 per cent, of Canadians say rising prices are 'greatly impacting' their ability to meet day-to-day expenses, which is 12 percentage points higher than two years ago, according to a Statistics Canada study.
While the RRSP as a retirement vehicle has obvious benefits, they also come with pitfalls that can affect your long-term financial health. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how RRSPs work and outlines some of their drawbacks.
Two B.C. landlords whose costs have skyrocketed – due to their variable-rate mortgage – have been allowed to impose huge rent hikes on their tenants to offset their financial losses.
Defence lawyers are making final arguments on behalf of one of the prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizers on trial in Ottawa today.
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance and his Democratic counterpart, Tim Walz, are set to participate in a debate hosted by CBS on Oct. 1.
Donald Trump is asking the judge in his New York hush money criminal case to delay his sentencing until after the November presidential election.
U.S.-Russian dual national Ksenia Khavana was convicted Thursday of treason in a Russian court and sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges stemming from a donation of about $52 to a charity aiding Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that the country's troops have full control of the Russian town of Sudzha in the Kursk region in their incursion into Russian territory.
Former Conservative MP and cabinet minister Chuck Strahl has died at the age of 67.
The Liberal government is refusing to say if it approved a bonus for the head of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., as Opposition Conservatives demand answers and New Democrats call for a ban on bonuses.
Canada's international trade minister is criticizing the U.S. Department of Commerce for nearly doubling duties on softwood lumber, saying the move is unfair and unwarranted.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it was only after multiple Listeria cases emerged in Ontario in June that it recognized a broader outbreak that had started back in August 2023.
The B.C. Supreme Court has certified a class-action lawsuit against global agriculture firm Syngenta over claims that its herbicide products cause Parkinson's disease.
Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms has shut down CrowdTangle, a tool widely used by researchers, watchdog organizations and journalists to monitor social media posts, notably to track how misinformation spreads on the company's platforms.
Sea life swept across what is now the Prairies and the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre is learning of a new creature that once swam in this region.
A retired University of Lethbridge professor is being recognized by having a newly-discovered aquatic parasite named after him.
Gena Rowlands, the acclaimed American actress, three-time Emmy winner and dual Oscar nominee for her vivid portrayals of strong, troubled women in the crime drama 'Gloria' and ;A Woman Under the Influence,' has died at the age of 94.
Taylor Swift will return to the stage at London's Wembley Stadium on Thursday, just over a week after three of her Eras Tour concerts in Vienna were cancelled when police in the Austrian city thwarted a terror attack plot targeting one of her shows.
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, fell 0.6 per cent to $82.4 billion in June.
Rogers Communications says Edward Rogers is becoming the company's executive chair effective immediately.
Wally Amos, the charismatic founder of Famous Amos cookies, has died at age 88, according to reports.
Just two months after the couple was married in 1963, Glenn Gregory lost his wedding ring, and the couple was never able to find it. Now 61 years later, and just months after Glenn passed, his wife Barbara found the ring.
If you suffer from allergies, frequent itchiness, rashes, sneezing and a stuffy nose can be the bane of your existence. But there's hope for allergy sufferers beyond antihistamines, says a pediatric allergist.
Canada has risen two spots in the FIBA men's basketball rankings, despite failing to medal at the Paris Olympics.
Jerome Blake can now call himself an Olympic gold medalist. But the 28-year-old admits that the thought of standing atop the podium at one point seemed more like a pipe dream.
Daulton Varsho hit a three-run home run, Jose Berrios dominated over seven innings and the Toronto Blue Jays finished off a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 9-2 victory on Wednesday night.
Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
The Toronto District School Board this week revealed the three graduating Grade 12 students who scored the top averages across all public high schools in the city for the 2023-2024 academic year.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
A 47-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a man was found shot and seriously injured at a waste disposal services business in Nanaimo, B.C., early this year.
An elementary school teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a two-day suspension for incidents of professional misconduct, which included briefly taping the word "poop" onto a student's arm.
Hot and dry climes in the valley aren’t contributing to out-of-control times for wildfire activity in the Slocan Valley complex, which currently has two fires of note on the ledger.
Ontario child-care operators in the national $10-a-day program will soon be compensated in a way the province says will cover the true cost of providing care, after many said they were struggling to keep their doors open under the current structure.
An air quality advisory has been issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke.
Ten things to do with your family this weekend.
Three people were rushed to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing incident involving multiple scenes in southwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.
Three Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest wait times for a first assessment in an emergency room in June.
The Municipality of Chelsea, Que. is asking for $1 million from the Quebec government to clean up the damage to roads and homes that was caused by last week's torrential rain.
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 32-year-old man who went missing in the area of Brittania Beach in Ottawa's west end.
Numerous homes across the Greater Montreal Area experienced some level of flooding after the heavy rain last week, and one builder is saying people shouldn't use their basements as live-in spaces.
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
Premier François Legault was in Louiseville, Mauricie, Thursday morning to view the damage left by Storm Debby.
The Edmonton Elks will announce the name of the team's new owner on Thursday.
Wildfire smoke that blew into the Edmonton area from the northwest on Thursday looks like it could be stuck in the Edmonton area through the weekend.
Here's a look at some of the big weather stories from around the world this past week.
The mother of a boy who died during flash flooding in Nova Scotia is suing the province for negligence, in the latest instance of a citizen trying to hold government accountable for alleged failures during a climate disaster.
Temporary changes to transit routes in Saint John, N.B., have been delayed.
A 15-year-old Winnipeg boy is doing well after undergoing surgery to repair injuries he sustained in an alleged beating and machete attack.
Many parts of northern Manitoba are under an air quality warning due to wildfire smoke, which is also causing reduced visibility.
There are growing calls for more to be done with retail theft as 10 7-Eleven stores could close.
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a bladed weapon assault in late June, according to Regina police.
A 29-year-old man who commanded his dog to attack Regina police causing multiple injuries during a traffic stop, is facing a handful of charges including assault of a police officer with a weapon.
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
People living in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after his father brought him to the Guelph Police station following a fight involving fireworks.
The city's newly announced private partner for a planned downtown arena and convention centre was notably absent from the city's governance and priorities committee Wednesday.
There appears to be a turf war happening across Saskatoon with more people opting for artificial turf over traditional grass. One local company is seeing a significant increase in demand for this synthetic alternative.
Sarnia Police have arrested one person following a reported assault near the intersection of Indian Road North and Exmouth Street. Multiple witnesses told CTV News London they were woken up by screaming and yelling shortly before 7 a.m.
A serous crash in Bruce County has left one person dead. Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, South Bruce OPP and Arran-Elderslie fire and EMS were called to the scene of a serious crash on B Line.
Nearly a year to the date of a homicide in Owen Sound police have made arrests. The investigation first got underway when Sharif Rahman, 44, was assault in the area of 2nd Ave. east on Aug. 17, 2023.
Police in Barrie are appealing to the public for help locating a missing boy.
Nearly one year after a fatal assault on beloved community member and restauranteur Sharif Rahman, Owen Sound police announced a significant development in the homicide investigation.
The 25-year-old man accused of killing his longtime friend and dumping his body made a court appearance Wednesday in Barrie.
Around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the call for a single-vehicle crash on County Road 34 near County Road 45 in Ruthven.
Devonshire Mall is announcing some changes over the next year.
Essex town council is planning on sending a letter to the province asking it to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.
A 47-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a man was found shot and seriously injured at a waste disposal services business in Nanaimo, B.C., early this year.
Residents can return home now that an evacuation order following a landslide that blocked a British Columbia river for days has been downgraded.
The B.C. Supreme Court has certified a class-action lawsuit against global agriculture firm Syngenta over claims that its herbicide products cause Parkinson's disease.
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
The grandparent scam is making the rounds again in southern Alberta.
A retired University of Lethbridge professor is being recognized by having a newly-discovered aquatic parasite named after him.
A couple from Drumheller says they discovered they won the lottery while preparing to go golfing.
A 35-year-old from Spanish, Ont., has been charged in connection with the theft of three deer statues in Elliot Lake in April.
Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening on Wednesday.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
