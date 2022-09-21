Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists Wednesday to bolster his forces in Ukraine, a deeply unpopular move that sparked rare protests across the country and led to almost 1,200 arrests.
The risky order follows humiliating setbacks for Putin's troops nearly seven months after they invaded Ukraine. The first such call-up in Russia since World War II heightened tensions with Ukraine's Western backers, who derided it as an act of weakness and desperation.
The move also sent some Russians scrambling to buy plane tickets to flee the country.
In his 14-minute nationally televised address, Putin also warned the West that he isn't bluffing about using everything at his disposal to protect Russia -- an apparent reference to his nuclear arsenal. He has previously rebuked NATO countries for supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Confronted with steep battlefield losses, expanding front lines and a conflict that has raged longer than expected, the Kremlin has struggled to replenish its troops in Ukraine, reportedly even resorting to widespread recruitment in prisons.
The total number of reservists to be called up could be as high as 300,000, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. However, Putin's decree authorizing the partial mobilization, which took effect immediately, offered few details, raising suspicions that the draft could be broadened at any moment. Notably, one clause was kept secret.
Despite Russia's harsh laws against criticizing the military and the war, protesters outraged by the mobilization overcame their fear of arrest to stage protests in cities across the country. Nearly 1,200 Russians were arrested in anti-war demonstrations in cities including Moscow and St. Petersburg, according to the independent Russian human rights group OVD-Info.
Associated Press journalists in Moscow witnessed at least a dozen arrests in the first 15 minutes of a nighttime protest in the capital, with police in heavy body armor tackling demonstrators in front of shops, hauling some away as they chanted, "No to war!"
"I'm not afraid of anything. The most valuable thing that they can take from us is the life of our children. I won't give them life of my child," said one Muscovite, who declined to give her name.
Asked whether protesting would help, she said: "It won't help, but it's my civic duty to express my stance. No to war!"
In Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth-largest city, police hauled onto buses some of the 40 protesters who were detained at an anti-war rally. One woman in a wheelchair shouted, referring to the Russian president: "Goddamn bald-headed `nut job'. He's going to drop a bomb on us, and we're all still protecting him. I've said enough."
The Vesna opposition movement called for protests, saying: "Thousands of Russian men -- our fathers, brothers and husbands -- will be thrown into the meat grinder of the war. What will they be dying for? What will mothers and children be crying for?"
The Moscow prosecutor's office warned that organizing or participating in protests could lead to up to 15 years in prison. Authorities have issued similar warnings ahead of other protests. Wednesday's were the first nationwide anti-war protests since the fighting began in late February.
Other Russians responded by trying to leave the country, and flights out quickly became booked.
In Armenia, Sergey arrived with his 17-year-old son, saying they had prepared for such a scenario. Another Russian, Valery, said his wife's family lives in Kyiv, and mobilization is out of the question for him "just for the moral aspect alone." Both men declined to give their last names.
The state communication watchdog Roskomnadzor warned media that access to their websites would be blocked for transmitting "false information" about the mobilization.
Residents in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, appeared despondent about the mobilization as they watched emergency workers clear debris from Russian rocket attacks on two apartment buildings.
"You just don't know what to expect from him," said Kharkiv resident Olena Milevska, 66. "But you do understand that it's something personal for him."
In calling for the mobilization, Putin cited the length of the front line, which he said exceeds 1,000 kilometres (more than 620 miles). He also said Russia is effectively fighting the combined military might of Western countries.
Western leaders said the mobilization was in response to Russia's recent battlefield losses.
President Joe Biden told the UN General Assembly that Putin's new nuclear threats showed "reckless disregard" for Russia's responsibilities as a signer of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
Hours later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged world leaders at the gathering to strip Russia of its vote in international institutions and its UN Security Council veto, saying that aggressors need to be punished and isolated.
Speaking by video, Zelenskyy said his forces "can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it with the force of arms. But we need time."
Putin did not attend the meeting.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said the mobilization means the war "is getting worse, deepening, and Putin is trying to involve as many people as possible. ΓÇª It's being done just to let one person keep his grip on personal power."
The partial mobilization order came two days before Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine plan to hold referendums on becoming part of Russia -- a move that could allow Moscow to escalate the war. The votes start Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.
Foreign leaders are already calling the votes illegitimate and nonbinding. Zelenskyy said they were a "sham" and "noise" to distract the public.
Michael Kofman, head of Russian studies at the CNA think tank in Washington, said Putin has staked his regime on the war, and that annexation "is a point of no return," as is mobilization "to an extent."
"Partial mobilization affects everybody. And everybody in Russia understands ... that they could be the next wave, and this is only the first wave," Kofman said.
Shoigu, Russia's defense minister, said only some of those with relevant combat and service experience will be mobilized. He said about 25 million people fit that criteria, but only about 1% of them will be mobilized.
It wasn't clear how many years of combat experience or what level of training soldiers must have to be mobilized. Another clause in the decree prevents most professional soldiers from terminating their contracts until after the partial mobilization.
Putin's mobilization gambit could backfire by making the war unpopular at home and hurting his own standing. It also concedes Russia's underlying military shortcomings.
A Ukrainian counteroffensive this month seized the military initiative from Russia and captured large areas in Ukraine from Russian forces.
The Russian mobilization is unlikely to produce any consequences on the battlefield for months because of a lack of training facilities and equipment.
Russian political analyst Dmitry Oreshkin said it seemed "an act of desperation."
"People will evade this mobilization in every possible way, bribe their way out of this mobilization, leave the country," he said.
He described the announcement as "a huge personal blow to Russian citizens, who until recently (took part in the hostilities) with pleasure, sitting on their couches, (watching) TV. And now the war has come into their home."
In his address, Putin accused the West of engaging in "nuclear blackmail" and cited alleged "statements of some high-ranking representatives of the leading NATO states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia."
He did not elaborate.
"When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal," Putin said.
In other developments, relatives of two U.S. military veterans who disappeared while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces said they had been released after about three months in captivity. They were part of a swap arranged by Saudi Arabia of 10 prisoners from the U.S., Morocco, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Croatia.
And in another release, Ukraine announced early Thursday that it had won freedom from Russian custody of 215 Ukrainian and foreign citizens, including fighters who had defended a besieged steel plant in the city of Mariupol for months. Zelenskyy posted a video showing an official briefing him on the freeing of the citizens, in exchange for pro-Russian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 others held by Ukraine.
--
Yesica Fisch in Kharkiv contributed to this story.
Correction
A previous version of this story was corrected to show that the Ukrainian presidential spokesman's last name is Nikiforov, not Nikoforov.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Failing and flailing': Trudeau condemns Putin's escalation of war, nuclear threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Russia's 'flailing and failing' president Wednesday, joining a chorus of global outrage aimed at what he described as Vladimir Putin's panic-stricken escalation of a collapsing war in Ukraine.
Video shows Vancouver police cruiser crashing into pedestrian
Surveillance video has surfaced of a police cruiser crashing into a man in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside this week, revealing the victim had been standing still for at least 10 seconds leading up to the collision.
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
Federal government to announce review of Cannabis Act as legal industry faces big hurdles
Nearly four years after cannabis was legalized in Canada, the federal government will finally announce its plans Thursday for a long-overdue review of the country's Cannabis Act.
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the U.S. Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.
Toxic chemicals found in school uniforms across North America
A new study found toxic ‘forever’ chemicals were present in children’s school uniforms among other outdoor and stain-repellent clothes.
After Trudeau video backlash, do world leaders have the right to sing or party?
In light of the backlash in response to the videos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singing and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing, CTVNews.ca spoke with political science and marketing experts on whether world leaders have the right to enjoy themselves while out in public.
Ministers mum on expected COVID-19 travel rule changes, defend ArriveCan as 'critical' border tool
Parliament Hill was abuzz Wednesday amid reports that the federal government is planning on dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, and making the ArriveCan application optional. Peppered with questions, Liberal ministers refused to confirm their plans, saying they'd have more to say soon.
Canada
-
Video shows Vancouver police cruiser crashing into pedestrian
Surveillance video has surfaced of a police cruiser crashing into a man in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside this week, revealing the victim had been standing still for at least 10 seconds leading up to the collision.
-
Sask. chief coroner announces inquests into James Smith Cree Nation deaths
Saskatchewan's chief coroner has announced an inquest will examine a mass stabbing that left 11 dead — including one of the suspects. The jury will be comprised entirely of Indigenous persons.
-
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
-
Postmedia to end Monday print edition of nine urban daily newspapers
Postmedia Network Inc., owned by Postmedia Network Canada Corp., says nine of its urban daily newspapers will no longer be printed and delivered on Mondays effective Oct. 17.
-
As food prices continue to rise, bananas have remained affordable -- why?
Canadian shoppers are spending more at the grocery store, but bananas, tofu and flour remain affordable despite inflation.
-
12-year-old award-winning Vancouver pianist donating $30K to share music with other kids
Audrey Sung may be only 12 years old, but you'd never guess it by her piano playing — she can easily perform a complicated melody on the piano, a gift she is looking to share with other kids.
World
-
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the U.S. Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.
-
Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will win as Russia redoubles effort
Ukraine's president implored the world Wednesday to punish Russia for its invasion, even as the leader vowed his forces would win back every inch of territory despite Moscow's decision to redouble its war effort.
-
'Art of the steal': Trump accused of vast fraud in NY suit
Former U.S. president Donald Trump padded his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misled banks and others about the value of prized assets like golf courses, hotels and his Mar-a-Lago estate, New York's attorney general said Wednesday in a lawsuit that seeks to permanently disrupt the Republican's ability to do business in the state.
-
Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years for role in George Floyd's death
A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd was sentenced Wednesday to three years.
-
Experts call for better dementia treatment in new report, saying most patients receive no care after diagnosis
In a sweeping new report, Alzheimer’s and dementia experts are urgently calling for better treatment for patients and better education for health-care professionals, revealing that the majority of dementia patients receive little to no post-diagnosis care.
-
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona's rampage
More than a half million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service three days after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory, and many spent hours in lines Wednesday to fill jugs from water trucks while others scooped water from mountain runoff.
Politics
-
Federal government to announce review of Cannabis Act as legal industry faces big hurdles
Nearly four years after cannabis was legalized in Canada, the federal government will finally announce its plans Thursday for a long-overdue review of the country's Cannabis Act.
-
Poilievre's Conservatives in lead while Liberals being 'squeezed' by NDP: Nanos ballot tracking
The Conservative Party is in the lead in the latest Nanos ballot tracking, with the Liberals in second place after a 5 per cent drop over the past four weeks. Meanwhile, the third-place NDP is gaining on the Liberals with a six-point rise.
-
Ministers mum on expected COVID-19 travel rule changes, defend ArriveCan as 'critical' border tool
Parliament Hill was abuzz Wednesday amid reports that the federal government is planning on dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, and making the ArriveCan application optional. Peppered with questions, Liberal ministers refused to confirm their plans, saying they'd have more to say soon.
Health
-
Ontario hospital leaders say new nursing home law could help free up beds
Several Ontario hospital leaders say much-needed beds could be freed up by a new law that would move discharged patients awaiting long-term care to nursing homes not of their choosing, although some hope to avoid using it on a broad scale.
-
Experts call for better dementia treatment in new report, saying most patients receive no care after diagnosis
In a sweeping new report, Alzheimer’s and dementia experts are urgently calling for better treatment for patients and better education for health-care professionals, revealing that the majority of dementia patients receive little to no post-diagnosis care.
-
Struggling to find children's medication? We want to hear from you
For months now, Canadians have been facing a nationwide shortage of children's pain and fever medications due to unusually high demand. If you're a parent struggling to find medicine for your child, we want to hear from you.
Sci-Tech
-
YouTube, TikTok say Liberal online streaming bill fails to protect digital creators
Online streaming giants YouTube and TikTok are asking Canadian senators to take a sober second look at an online streaming bill that they say would cause significant harm to Canadian digital creators.
-
Listen to the sound of space rocks slamming into Mars
The NASA InSight Lander has 'heard' and detected the vibrations of four space rocks as they slammed into Mars over the past two years. It's the first time a mission has picked up both seismic and acoustic waves from an impact on Mars, and InSight's first detection of impacts since landing on the red planet in 2018.
-
Blinding light of Mars spotted by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope's main goal is to detect faint light from distant galaxies, but it recently observed one of the brightest objects in the night sky: Mars.
Entertainment
-
Byers family home from 'Stranger Things' up for sale in Georgia
Looking to own a piece of 'Stranger Things?' For US$300,000, you could buy the Byers family home featured in the hit Netflix series.
-
12-year-old award-winning Vancouver pianist donating $30K to share music with other kids
Audrey Sung may be only 12 years old, but you'd never guess it by her piano playing — she can easily perform a complicated melody on the piano, a gift she is looking to share with other kids.
-
'Captain America' fixes hurricane hit roofs in New Orleans
Actor Anthony Mackie was not carrying his Captain America shield when he returned to his hometown of New Orleans to help repair hurricane-damaged roofs but for people in his old neighbourhood knowing their tarp-covered roofs were getting repaired was a blockbuster hit.
Business
-
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
-
Postmedia to end Monday print edition of nine urban daily newspapers
Postmedia Network Inc., owned by Postmedia Network Canada Corp., says nine of its urban daily newspapers will no longer be printed and delivered on Mondays effective Oct. 17.
-
Trump sued by New York attorney general for fraud
Donald Trump was sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.
Lifestyle
-
12-year-old award-winning Vancouver pianist donating $30K to share music with other kids
Audrey Sung may be only 12 years old, but you'd never guess it by her piano playing — she can easily perform a complicated melody on the piano, a gift she is looking to share with other kids.
-
Queen Elizabeth's funeral draws 26 million viewers in the U.K.
More than 26 million people tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
-
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest U.S. lottery jackpot
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.
Sports
-
Former Hockey Canada CEO among those summoned to testify before committee
The House of Commons heritage committee has ordered another round of hearings into Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault claims, with past and present top executives and board chairs summoned to testify.
-
Got milk? Toronto Maple Leafs unveil new jersey sponsor
The Toronto Maple Leafs will sport a 'Milk' patch on their jersey this season after reaching a partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario.
-
Nathan MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL: AP source
The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL's salary cap era, with an eight-year contract that is worth US$100.8 million, according to a source that told the Associated Press.
Autos
-
How to find the best deal amid rising auto insurance rates
Amid rising insurance rates, the Canadian Automobile Association offers some tips for finding better car insurance deals.
-
Hertz plans to order up to 175K electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years
Hertz plans to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years. The agreement announced Tuesday includes electric vehicle deliveries through 2027 and will include SUVs, pickups and luxury automobiles.
-
As many as 45,000 Fords can't be sold because they're missing parts
Ford said late Monday it will end September with between 40,000 and 45,000 large pickups and SUVs that it can't finish because it doesn't have all the parts.