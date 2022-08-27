Protests in India against release of 11 convicted rapists
Hundreds of people on Saturday held demonstrations in several parts of India to protest a recent government decision to free 11 men who had been jailed for life for gang raping a Muslim woman during India's devastating 2002 religious riots.
The protesters in the country's capital, New Delhi, chanted slogans and demanded the government in the western state of Gujarat rescind the decision. They also sang songs in solidarity with the victim.
Similar protests were also held in several other states.
The 11 men, released on suspended sentences on Aug. 15 when India celebrated 75 years of independence, were convicted in 2008 of rape, murder and unlawful assembly.
The victim, who is now in her 40s, recently said the decision by the Gujarat state government has left her numb and shaken her faith in justice.
The Associated Press generally doesn't identify victims of sexual assault.
The victim was pregnant when she was brutally gang raped in communal violence in 2002 in Gujarat, which saw over 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, killed in some of the worst religious riots India has experienced since its independence from Britain in 1947. Seven members of the woman's family, including her three-year-old daughter, were also killed in the violence.
"The whole country should demand an answer directly from the prime minister of this country," said Kavita Krishnan, a prominent activist.
Officials in Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party holds power, have said that the convicts' application for remission was granted because they had completed over 14 years in jail. The men were eligible under a 1992 remission policy that was in effect at the time of their conviction, officials said. A newer version of the policy adopted in 2014 by the federal government prohibits remission release for those convicted of certain crimes, including rape and murder.
The riots have long hounded Modi, who was Gujarat's top elected official at the time, amid allegations that authorities allowed and even encouraged the bloodshed. Modi has repeatedly denied having any role and the Supreme Court has said it found no evidence to prosecute him.
Asiya Qureshi, a young protester in New Delhi, said she participated in the demonstrations to seek justice for the victim.
"Modi gave a speech on 15th August on the safety and protection of women of India and the same day they released the rapists," Qureshi said. "How am I safe in such a climate?"
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative leadership: A round up of key moments as the race nears its end
With two weeks to go until the Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader, CTVNews.ca has compiled a round up of some of the key moments from the race.
Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant
Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant persisted as Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that Russian forces fired on areas just across the river and Russia claimed Ukrainian shelling hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored.
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
Tipping etiquette: When and how much it's appropriate to tip
With restaurants across the country open for in-person dining again, some Canadians might wonder if the societal rules for tipping have changed in the last two-to-three years. To help clarify the rules of engagement, CTVNews.ca spoke with an etiquette expert who offered some tipping advice.
Executive to take leave amid fallout from Lisa LaFlamme's departure from Bell Media
A Bell Media executive is taking a leave from his job amid the fallout from the ousting of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
Banff National Park plan focuses on climate change, traffic, Indigenous relations
Canada's busiest national park aims to look for better ways to help visitors get around in the coming years as it works to address climate change and strengthen Indigenous relations.
NATO's Jens Stoltenberg calls on Canada to meet alliance defence commitments
NATO's secretary-general is commending Canada on its investments in northern defence systems, but also says it’s important Canada deliver on its promises to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence to meet its commitments to the alliance.
Shipbuilding delays force Ottawa to spend $187M to extend lease on navy supply ship
Ottawa is forking over another $187 million to add two years to its lease of a converted civilian ship the navy has been using as a temporary supply vessel while it waits for permanent replacements to finally arrive.
Canada
-
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
-
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
-
Banff National Park plan focuses on climate change, traffic, Indigenous relations
Canada's busiest national park aims to look for better ways to help visitors get around in the coming years as it works to address climate change and strengthen Indigenous relations.
-
'Tip-flation': What's behind rising tip percentages at restaurants?
The amount Canadian diners tip as a percentage of their bill is rising, recent data suggests. Experts say the reasons for this range from diners' altruism during the pandemic, to the practice by some restaurants of changing their payment prompts, according to experts in the food and hospitality industry.
-
Executive to take leave amid fallout from Lisa LaFlamme's departure from Bell Media
A Bell Media executive is taking a leave from his job amid the fallout from the ousting of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
-
Australian police find $140 million in cocaine, meth inside vintage Bentley shipped from Canada
Australian police have seized an estimated $140 million in drugs hidden inside a vintage Bentley that was shipped from Canada.
World
-
Russia blocks final draft of nuclear disarmament treaty at UN
A month-long meeting on nuclear disarmament ended in failure at the United Nations Friday night when Russia refused to accept the final draft of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
-
Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril
A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified material at former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI's rationale for searching the property, was blacked out.
-
Australian police find $140 million in cocaine, meth inside vintage Bentley shipped from Canada
Australian police have seized an estimated $140 million in drugs hidden inside a vintage Bentley that was shipped from Canada.
-
Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant
Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant persisted as Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that Russian forces fired on areas just across the river and Russia claimed Ukrainian shelling hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored.
-
Protests in India against release of 11 convicted rapists
Hundreds of people on Saturday held demonstrations in several parts of India to protest a recent government decision to free 11 men who had been jailed for life for gang raping a Muslim woman during India's devastating 2002 religious riots.
-
Libyan official: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Tripoli clashes
Clashes broke out early Saturday between rival militias in Libya's capital, killing at least one civilian and wounding five others, a health official said.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership: A round up of key moments as the race nears its end
With two weeks to go until the Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader, CTVNews.ca has compiled a round up of some of the key moments from the race.
-
Trudeau links Canadian investments in North American defence to European security
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants European allies to know that when Canada invests in defending North America and the Canadian Arctic, they also benefit.
-
NATO's Jens Stoltenberg calls on Canada to meet alliance defence commitments
NATO's secretary-general is commending Canada on its investments in northern defence systems, but also says it’s important Canada deliver on its promises to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence to meet its commitments to the alliance.
Health
-
More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater
State health officials in New York are warning of expanding 'community spread' of the polio virus after it was found in wastewater samples from another upstate county.
-
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said.
-
'Synthetic' mouse embryos created without sperm, egg or womb
Scientists have created 'synthetic' mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg or womb.
Sci-Tech
-
How Twitter has been shaken by a whistleblower's allegations
In the days since it was first reported that former Twitter head of security Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko had filed an explosive whistleblower disclosure, the company has had to confront renewed scrutiny from lawmakers, a dip in its stock price and added uncertainty in its high-stakes legal battle with billionaire Elon Musk.
-
Mealworm seasoning: Scientists explore creepy-crawly flavouring to satisfy meat cravings
Researchers In Hee Cho and Hyeyoung Park presented their development of a meaty mealworm flavouring at the American Chemical Society's fall meeting, according to a news release. Their research, they say, is a response to the dietary demands of a growing global population and the looming climate crisis.
-
Why NASA is returning to the moon 50 years later with Artemis I
Almost 50 years after the last Apollo mission ventured to the lunar surface, NASA has established a program that promises to land humans on unexplored lunar regions and eventually the surface of Mars -- and it all begins with Artemis I.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death
An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.
-
Movie reviews: Despite masterful storytelling, 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' lacks passion
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing,' 'Samaritan' and 'The Invitation.'
-
Want to be in a Nickelback video? Fans invited to join B.C. shoot
Canadian rock band Nickelback has put out an open call for "friends and fans" to participate in a music video shoot for an upcoming single.
Business
-
'Tip-flation': What's behind rising tip percentages at restaurants?
The amount Canadian diners tip as a percentage of their bill is rising, recent data suggests. Experts say the reasons for this range from diners' altruism during the pandemic, to the practice by some restaurants of changing their payment prompts, according to experts in the food and hospitality industry.
-
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
-
In wake of LaFlamme's exit, brands should be wary when jumping on hot topics: experts
Marketing experts say brands that have advertised themselves with a nod to CTV National News host Lisa LaFlamme's recent dismissal should beware of blowback.
Lifestyle
-
Tipping etiquette: When and how much it's appropriate to tip
With restaurants across the country open for in-person dining again, some Canadians might wonder if the societal rules for tipping have changed in the last two-to-three years. To help clarify the rules of engagement, CTVNews.ca spoke with an etiquette expert who offered some tipping advice.
-
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $31 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $31 million draw.
-
The 'world's coolest' streets for 2022 revealed by Time Out
Time Out revealed its 33 selections for the coolest streets worldwide, and Montreal's Rue Wellington took the number one spot on the list.
Sports
-
Lorie Kane bids farewell to CP Women's Open having influenced a generation of golfers
Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane said a fond farewell to the CP Women's Open on Friday. The four-time winner on the LPGA Tour was 28 over after two rounds of her final time competing at Canada's women's championship and won't play on the weekend.
-
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
-
South Korea's Narin An takes lead at CP Women's Open following rain delay
Narin An shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to top the leaderboard Friday in the suspended second round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open.
Autos
-
Audi to enter Formula One in 2026 as power unit manufacturer
German manufacturer Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 in line with new engine regulations, chairman Markus Duesmann said on Friday.
-
Refreshed Leclerc eyes Formula One comeback; Hamilton encouraged
Charles Leclerc really needed the Formula One break to clear his mind. His season started so promisingly, then his big lead over title rival Max Verstappen blew up into a huge deficit.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.