Protests erupt in France over Macron's retirement age push
Protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote disrupted traffic, garbage collection and university campuses in Paris as opponents of the change maintained their resolve to get the government to back down.
Striking sanitation workers blocked a waste collection plant that is home to Europe's largest incinerator to underline their determination, and university students walked out of lecture halls to join the strikes. Leaders of the influential CGT union called on people to leave schools, factories, refineries and other work places.
Several groups, including the yellow vest activists who had mounted formidable protests against Macron's economic policies during his first term, called on the president's opponents to march on the parliament on Friday.
Union leaders were not the only ones angry about Macron's plan to make French citizens work for two more years before becoming eligible to collect full pensions. Opposition parties were expected to start procedures later Friday for a no-confidence vote on the government led by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. The vote would likely take place early next week.
Macron ordered Borne on Thursday to make use of a special constitutional power to push the highly unpopular pension bill through without a vote in the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament.
His calculated risk infuriated opposition lawmakers, many citizens and unions. Thousands gathered in protest Thursday at the Place de la Concorde, which faces the National Assembly building. As night fell, police officers charged the demonstrators in waves to clear the Place. Small groups then moved through nearby streets in the chic Champs-Elysees neighborhood, setting street fires.
Similar scenes repeated themselves in numerous other cities, from Rennes and Nantes in eastern France to Lyon and the southern port city of Marseille, where shop windows and bank fronts were smashed, according to French media.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told radio station RTL on Friday that 310 people were arrested overnight. Most of the arrests, 258, were made in Paris, according to Darmanin.
The trade unions that had organized strikes and marches against a higher retirement age said more rallies and protest marches would take place in the days ahead. "This retirement reform is brutal, unjust, unjustified for the world of workers," they declared.
Overwhelming streets with discontent and refusing to continue working is "the only way that we will get them to back down," CGT union representative Regis Vieceli told The Associated Press on Friday. He added: "We are not going to stop."
Macron has made the proposed pension changes the key priority of his second term, arguing that reform is needed to make the French economy more competitive and to keep the pension system from diving into deficit. France, like many richer nations, faces lower birth rates and longer life expectancy.
Macron decided to invoke the special power during a Cabinet meeting a few minutes before a scheduled vote in the National Assembly, where the legislation had no guarantee of securing majority support. The Senate adopted the bill earlier Thursday.
Opposition lawmakers demanded the government to step down. If the expected no-confidence motion fails, the pension bill would be considered adopted. If it passes, it would also spell the end Macron's retirement reform plan and force the government to resign, a first since 1962.
Macron could reappoint Borne if he chooses, and a new Cabinet would be named.
Macron's centrist alliance has the most seats in the National Assembly, where a no-confidence motion also requires majority support. Left-wing and far-right lawmakers are determined to vote in favor.
Leaders of the The Republicans have said their conservative party would not back the motion. While some party lawmakers might stray from that position, they are expected to be a minority.
-------
Associated Press reporters Alex Turnbull and Nicolas Garriga in Paris contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
RBC expects 'mild' recession in Canada in middle of 2023
Royal Bank of Canada economists are expecting a recession in the Canadian economy during the second and third quarters of the year, according to a report on Canada’s economic outlook that came out this week.
David Johnston will help to craft his own mandate for election interference probe
Former governor general David Johnston says he will have a hand in determining his own mandate as special rapporteur on foreign interference in recent federal elections.
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
New details released in close call involving Air Canada jet
A preliminary report has found that an Air Canada Rouge jet came within a kilometre of an American Airlines jet at a Florida airport as U.S. aviation officials face an uptick in airplane near-misses.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
Inflation is easing but Ottawa faces pressure to help those who have fallen behind
Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, but with many Canadians still struggling with the cost of living, the federal government is facing pressure to deliver more help in the upcoming budget.
-
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
-
Snake stick-up: Calgary man arrested after bank robbery involving scaly threat
Calgary police have arrested a man they say was involved in two bank robberies, one of which involved a threat about a venomous snake.
-
Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP
Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.
-
Some Canadian employers offer egg freezing as part of expanded fertility benefits
Fertility preservation, or the freezing of eggs or sperm, is being offered by some employers as part of an expanded suite of fertility and family planning benefits.
World
-
Protests erupt in France over Macron's retirement age push
Protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote disrupted traffic, garbage collection and university campuses in Paris as opponents of the change maintained their resolve to get the government to back down.
-
Tyre Sampson was 14 when he died after falling off an amusement ride last year. His mother was there as the ride was dismantled
As she watched construction workers dismantle the amusement park ride where her 14-year-old son died from a horrific fall, Nekia Dodd hoped no families will suffer as she has this last year.
-
George Santos refuses to quit, brazenly says 'truth still matters'
Far from being chastened by the widespread criticism, mockery and rejection that George Santos has received after having admitted to fabricating many aspects of his life story, the newly elected U.S. congressman is breezily carrying on in Congress. He is refusing calls for his resignation all while rewriting the narrative in real time.
-
Pakistan athlete who died in migrant boat crash laid to rest
Mourners attended the funeral Friday of a Pakistani female field hockey player who died in a migrant boat crash off Italy's coast last month, sending a wave of shock and grief through this impoverished Islamic nation.
-
Russia says it will destroy fighter jets sent to Ukraine
Russia said on Friday that all fighter jets supplied to Ukraine by Western nations would be destroyed after NATO members Poland and Slovakia pledged to send MiG-29 jets to Kyiv.
-
20 years after U.S. invasion, young Iraqis see signs of hope
Two decades after the U.S. invasion of Iraq, young Iraqis deplored the loss of stability that followed Saddam's downfall -- but they said the war is in the past, and many were hopeful about nascent freedoms and opportunities to pursue their dreams.
Politics
-
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
-
David Johnston will help to craft his own mandate for election interference probe
Former governor general David Johnston says he will have a hand in determining his own mandate as special rapporteur on foreign interference in recent federal elections.
-
Trudeau's pick of former GG Johnston as interference rapporteur under fire from opposition
The two largest opposition parties have been quick to question Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pick of former governor general David Johnston as the new special rapporteur tasked with making an all-encompassing assessment of foreign interference and the integrity of Canada's democracy.
Health
-
Patients who rely on virtual care now facing fees in Ontario: health-care platform founder
According to the founder of one virtual care platform, Ontario funding changes have had a dramatic impact on its ability to provide services to patients who are now being asked to pay out of pocket for care that used to be free during the pandemic.
-
Kentucky lawmakers struggle to finish transgender bill
Republican lawmakers in Kentucky struggled to wrap up a bill restricting gender-affirming care for minors, as internal differences complicated their push to beat a Thursday deadline to complete the sweeping proposal denounced by some outside voices within their party.
-
N. Dakota high court upholds injunction against abortion ban
The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.
Sci-Tech
-
Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action
A B.C. man's effort to bring a class action lawsuit against a major video game developer over its use of "loot boxes" moved slightly closer to reality this week.
-
A new discovery could impact the future of human exploration of Mars
Scientists have found evidence of a glacier near Mars' equator, possibly indicating 'surface water ice' may exist on the planet today and could impact future exploration of the red planet.
-
Where did Earth's water come from? Scientists say it wasn't melted meteorites
A new study has ruled out the leading possibility for how water ended up on Earth, a question that still has scientists stumped.
Entertainment
-
Ben Affleck addresses his 'mischaracterized' remarks about Jennifer Garner and that Grammys moment
Ben Affleck addressed controversy that followed comments he made in 2021 while speaking to Howard Stern about his past marriage to actress Jennifer Garner.
-
Inspired by a trip to Indonesia, Snoop Dogg launches new coffee line
Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is expanding his business empire yet again, this time branching out into a line of premium coffee products with beans sourced locally from Indonesia.
-
Movie reviews: When it comes to 'Shazam!: Fury of the Gods,' bigger is not better
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Shazam!: Fury of the Gods,' 'Boston Strangler,' 'Brother' and 'Riceboy Sleeps'
Business
-
China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans
China appealed Friday to other governments to treat its companies fairly after Britain and New Zealand joined the United States in restricting use of TikTok due to fears the Chinese-owned short video service might be a security risk.
-
Danish prince moves to US for defense industry attache post
Prince Joachim of Denmark is moving to the United States to take up the post of defense industry attache at the Danish embassy in Washington starting in September, the Danish defense ministry said on Friday.
-
Stocks fall as worries about banks, possible recession flare
Wall Street's week of turmoil is closing with sharp drops for stocks on Friday as worries worsen about the banking industry and fears rise that it could drag the economy into a recession.
Lifestyle
-
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
-
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Free-diver plunges to record depth beneath frozen Swiss lake
Czech diver David Vencl has broken a world record for his dive beneath the ice to a depth of more than 50 metres without a wetsuit.
Sports
-
Former pro's 40 hours on the water breaks record for world's longest surf in Australia
A former Australian professional surfer broke the world record for the longest recorded surfing session in Sydney on Friday.
-
MIC'D UP
MIC'D UP | 'It'll be fun, no?': Wild's Fleury challenges Blues' Binnington to a fight
The Minnesota Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury challenged the St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington to a fight during Wednesday night's regular season game.
-
Ontario's largest Indigenous hockey tournament returns for its 49th year
Mississauga Ont., is hosting Ontario's largest Indigenous hockey tournament, which marks its 49th year.
Autos
-
Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
-
Honda recalling 50,000 vehicles in Canada to fix seat belt problem
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.