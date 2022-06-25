Protesters at U.S. Supreme Court decry abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
Protesters at U.S. Supreme Court decry abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
Hundreds of protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to denounce the justice's decision to overturn the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.
The sweeping ruling by the court, with a 6-3 Conservative majority, was set to vastly change American life, with nearly half the states considered certain or likely to ban abortion. Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court's reasoning could also lead it to reconsider past rulings protecting the right to contraception, legalizing gay marriage nationwide, and invalidating state laws banning gay sex.
The crowd featured both abortion opponents wearing T-shirts reading "I am the Pro-Life Generation" and abortion rights supporters chanting "my body, my choice."
"The Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions," Democratic President Joe Biden said on Saturday.
He added that the White House would look to police how states enforce bans, with administration officials having already signalled they plan to fight attempts by states to ban a pill used for medication abortion.
"The decision is implemented by states," Biden said. "My administration is going to focus on how they administer and whether or not they violate other laws."
Christian conservatives had long fought to overturn Roe, with Friday's ruling a cherished win that was the result of a long campaign to appoint anti-abortion justices to the top court. The ruling had the support of all three justices appointed by former president Donald Trump.
It is at odds with broad public opinion. A Reuters/Ipsos poll last month found that about 71% of Americans – including majorities of Democrats and Republicans – said decisions about terminating a pregnancy should be left to a woman and her doctor, rather than regulated by the government. That support is not absolute: 26% of respondents polled said abortion should be legal in all cases while 10% said it should be illegal in all cases, with the majority supporting some limits.
The ruling will likely influence voter behaviour in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Biden's Democrats face a high risk of losing their razor-thin majorities in the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. Some party leaders hope the decision will win over suburban swing voters, though activists expressed disappointment and demoralization at suffering such a defeat while their party held total power in Washington.
"They can ask for vote for more power but don't they already have the Congress and the White House?" said Patricia Smith, a 24-year-old supporter of abortion rights, who was headed to the Supreme Court to protest. "They have not been able to pass much in terms of legislation despite the power, so what is the point?"
The decision came just a day after the court issued another landmark ruling finding that Americans have a constitutional right to carry a concealed gun for protection – leading them to invalidate a New York state law that set strict limits on concealed carry permits.
The two rulings showed an aggressively Conservative court ready to flex its muscle and remake American life at a time when Congress is often deadlocked and struggles to pass major policy changes.
It also signalled that Chief Justice John Roberts, a Conservative who preferred to act incrementally, no longer holds the power to slow the court's action. Roberts had voted to support the Mississippi abortion ban that was the subject of Friday's decision, but did not vote to overturn Roe itself.
During a call with journalists on Saturday, a group of Democratic state attorneys general said they would not use their offices to enforce abortion bans.
"We are not going to use the resources of the Wisconsin Department of Justice to investigate or prosecute anybody for alleged violations of the 19th century abortion ban," said Josh Kaul, that state's attorney general. "I've also encouraged district attorneys, sheriff prosecutors and police chiefs in our state not to use their resources to investigate or prosecute abortions."
The White House on Saturday said it would challenge any efforts by states to restrict women's ability to travel out of their home state to seek an abortion.
TEARS, ANGER AT THE 'PINK HOUSE'
The case that led to Friday's decision revolved around a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, before the fetus is a viable outside the womb. The Jackson Women's Health Organization, nicknamed the "Pink House" because of its bubble gum-coloured paint, was named in the case.
The clinic was still operating on Saturday morning, with escorts showing up to the state's sole abortion clinic around 5 a.m. to prepare for the arrival of patients.
Anti-abortion protesters began setting up ladders to peer over the property's fence and large posters with messages including "abortion is murder" not long after.
Coleman Boyd, 50, a longtime protester outside the clinic who frequently comes with his wife and children to shout gospel through a bullhorn, incorrectly told women waiting for appointments that they were violating the law.
In truth, Mississippi's law will not shut down the clinic for another nine days. Boyd called the Roe ruling "history" but "definitely not a victory," noting that he wanted to see an end to abortion in all states.
(Additional reporting by Lucia Mutikani, Andrea Shalal and Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Protesters at U.S. Supreme Court decry abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
Hundreds of protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to denounce the justice's decision to overturn the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.
Tear gas used to disperse protesters outside Arizona Capitol building, officials say
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion, protesters and supporters of the ruling gathered at the high court's building in Washington, D.C., and in other cities nationwide.
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.
Conservative MPs free to attend 'freedom' protests this summer: Bergen
With the nation's capital bracing for anticipated anti-mandate 'freedom' movement protests during Canada Day weekend, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says her MPs are free to attend.
Indigenous conservation Canada's way of the future, environment minister says
Tanya Ball began her career as a social worker for the Kaska Dene First Nation. Now she runs a land guardian program, working to monitor and protect a vast stretch of the band's northern British Columbia wilderness.
Abortion is legal in Canada -- but is it accessible? Experts weigh in
There is a renewed conversation about abortion accessibility and rights for women in Canada after U.S. Supreme Court justices overturned the Roe v. Wade case on Friday, allowing states to ban abortions.
Roe v. Wade: These U.S. states are likely to ban abortion
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, 26 states are likely to ban abortions; 13 of which are expected to enact bans against the medical procedure immediately.
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
A gunman opened fire in Oslo's nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital's annual LGBTQ Pride festival.
Russia pushes to block 2nd city in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces were trying to block a city in eastern Ukraine, the region's governor said Saturday, after a relentless assault on a neighboring city forced Ukrainian troops to begin withdrawing after weeks of intense fighting.
Canada
-
Is Canada heading into a recession? This is what you need to know
As gas prices and food costs continue to escalate and another interest rate hike is expected next month, many Canadians are wondering if a recession is coming and how to prepare for a possible economic downturn.
-
Ottawa police warn officers will soon start issuing $110 fines for expired licence plates
Ottawa police are reminding drivers to renew their vehicle licence plate, saying officers will soon begin issuing $110 fines for expired plates.
-
'I will always honour her': Husband files lawsuit in Ontario animal activist's death
Every Monday, Mark Powell drives to the Burlington, Ont., pork plant where his wife died to give water to pigs on their way to slaughter.
-
Man arrested after four people violently attacked by his dog in Toronto: police
A suspect has been arrested after he and his 100-pound dog allegedly attacked four people overnight, Toronto police say.
-
Body found downstream from where Kelowna woman went missing, police say
Mounties in Kelowna say a body has been found downstream from where missing woman Chelsea Cardno may have been swept away.
-
Rwanda to Germany: Canada to elevate small Commonwealth nations' concerns at the G7
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will be bringing the concerns of smaller Commonwealth nations to the G7 leaders in Germany Sunday, particularly the growing threat of famine.
World
-
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.
-
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
A gunman opened fire in Oslo's nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital's annual LGBTQ Pride festival.
-
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
A year ago in the middle of the night, a 12-storey oceanfront condo building in Surfside, Florida, came down with a thunderous roar, leaving a giant pile of rubble and claiming 98 lives -- one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history.
-
Tear gas used to disperse protesters outside Arizona Capitol building, officials say
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion, protesters and supporters of the ruling gathered at the high court's building in Washington, D.C., and in other cities nationwide.
-
Protesters at U.S. Supreme Court decry abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
Hundreds of protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to denounce the justice's decision to overturn the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.
-
European mayors duped into calls with fake Kyiv mayor
The mayor of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv warned Saturday that an impostor is posing as him and communicating with other officials, including three European mayors who were duped into believing they were having a video call with the real Vitali Klitschko.
Politics
-
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
-
Indigenous conservation Canada's way of the future, environment minister says
Tanya Ball began her career as a social worker for the Kaska Dene First Nation. Now she runs a land guardian program, working to monitor and protect a vast stretch of the band's northern British Columbia wilderness.
-
Conservative MPs free to attend 'freedom' protests this summer: Bergen
With the nation's capital bracing for anticipated anti-mandate 'freedom' movement protests during Canada Day weekend, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says her MPs are free to attend.
Health
-
Women have a higher chance of developing long COVID than men, study finds
New research has found that women are 'significantly' more likely than men to suffer from long COVID syndrome, in addition to developing different symptoms of the disease.
-
New digital platform aims to accelerate research on brain disorders
The Ontario Brain Institute is playing a key role in open science and brain health research with the release of new clinical data that will help scientists around the world advance investigations into pediatric neurological conditions.
-
German lawmakers vote to end ban on 'advertising' abortions
German lawmakers voted Friday to end the country's ban on advertising abortions, which has in the past led to doctors being prosecuted for providing information about the procedure to potential patients.
Sci-Tech
-
Florida team hauls in nearly 5-metre, 100-kilogram Burmese python
A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.
-
Microsoft: Russian cyber spying targets 42 Ukraine allies
Coinciding with unrelenting cyberattacks against Ukraine, state-backed Russian hackers have engaged in "strategic espionage" against governments, think tanks, businesses and aid groups in 42 countries supporting Kyiv, Microsoft said in a report Wednesday.
-
NASA's Psyche mission to an unexplored metal world comes to a halt
NASA's first spacecraft designed to study a metallic asteroid won't be launching this year as planned, according to an announcement made by the agency on Friday.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture
Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.
-
Celebrities react to the Supreme Court's abortion ruling
Several celebrities including Viola Davis, Bette Midler and Stephen King reacted after the Supreme Court on Friday voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to abortion.
-
'General Hospital' wins big at Daytime Emmys
Three 'General Hospital' stars won acting honours and the soap's directing team won at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night.
Business
-
Number of job vacancies grows in April to just over one million
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies at the beginning of April hit just over one million, up more than 40 per cent compared with a year earlier.
-
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
-
These U.S. companies will cover travel costs for employees who need an abortion
After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, corporate giants from a range of industries pledged to provide support and financial assistance for employees — and, in some cases, their dependents — seeking abortions in states that outlaw the procedure.
Lifestyle
-
'It just made my heart warm': Winnipeg bus driver's act of kindness captured on video
An act of kindness from a Winnipeg bus driver is being shared by a passenger who says it warmed his heart to witness.
-
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
-
Have you seen this artwork? 'Invaluable' high school student display stolen in Coquitlam, B.C.
Mounties in Coquitlam are appealing to the public for help tracking down two pieces of artwork that were allegedly stolen from a high school art display.
Sports
-
Canadians picked 6th and 7th in NBA draft
Canadians Bennedict Mathurin and Shaedon Sharpe took very different paths to the NBA, but their pro dreams were realized just minutes apart on Thursday.
-
Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title
Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up short at the Bad Homburg Open.
-
Former CFL player convicted of ex-girlfriend's murder won't be eligible for parole for 14 years
A former professional football player who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend will not be eligible for parole for 14 years.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach
Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker's ambitions to roll out electric cars.
-
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
-
Two dead after Chinese electric car falls three storeys
Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand NIO died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure, the company said Friday.