Protest by climate activists at another German airport halts cargo flights

Heat warnings blanket the country ahead of the August long weekend
Heat warnings are raised in pockets across the country headed into this August long weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
An overnight protest by climate activists at Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany forced a three-hour halt to cargo flights, officials said Thursday.
The protest by the Last Generation group followed demonstrations last week at Cologne-Bonn Airport and then at Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest, which significantly disrupted passenger flights.
Federal police said five activists attached themselves to the ground inside the airport perimeter shortly after midnight, and another two were prevented from doing so, German news agency dpa reported. They were removed at about 5 a.m. Last Generation said they didn't set foot on the runways.
Leipzig/Halle is an important air freight hub. Airport spokesperson Uwe Schuhart said air cargo movements had to be suspended for about three hours starting at 12:30 a.m.
There didn't appear to be a significant impact on passenger flights, which don't arrive and depart during the night. The airport's website showed the first plane leaving at 5:41 a.m., about 15 minutes late.
Police said the activists, who had cut a hole in the perimeter fence, were detained.
Last Generation is demanding that the German government negotiate and sign an agreement on a global exit from the use of oil, gas and coal by 2030.
Last month, the German Cabinet approved legislation that would impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters.
The bill, which still requires approval by lawmakers, foresees punishment ranging up to a two-year prison sentence for people who intentionally intrude on airside areas of airports such as taxiways or runways, endanger civil aviation, or enable someone else to. Currently such intrusions only draw a fine.
A 17-year-old boy charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder for the stabbings at a dance class in northwest England was named in court on Thursday as Axel Rudakubana.
Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec has gone viral on social media for his seemingly casual attitude while shooting his way to a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics.
Addressing 14 risk factors for dementia could prevent or delay nearly half of cases of the disease, according to a new report by the journal The Lancet.
In the wake of U.S. warnings about ground cinnamon products, Canada says it is monitoring the situation and doesn't believe any products are affected in the country.
The Israeli military said Thursday that it has confirmed that the head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an airstrike in Gaza in July. The announcement comes a day after an apparent Israeli strike in the Iranian capital killed Hamas’ top political leader.
Donald Trump falsely suggested Kamala Harris had misled voters about her race as the former president appeared before the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago Wednesday in an interview that quickly turned hostile.
A Canadian warship on its first-ever Arctic patrol encountered a Chinese polar research vessel in the Bering Strait off Alaska earlier this month, as the Department of National Defence says global competitors are increasingly probing Canadian infrastructure and gathering intelligence in a warming Arctic.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
The mother of Lea Thompson, who was murdered last summer in Kirkland Lake, says she’s still waiting to find out exactly what happened to her daughter.
Concerns have been raised about the names on a Second World War monument at an Estonian summer camp in Elora, Ont.
CP24 has obtained video of police raiding a Scarborough home of a father and son who were allegedly planning a 'serious violent attack in Toronto.'
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that people fined by provincial securities regulators can wipe out penalties through bankruptcy, but orders to pay back ill-gotten gains remain in place.
Safety concerns have prompted the Canadian Coast Guard to make what it says is the "difficult decision" to end staffing at two lighthouses along British Columbia's coast.
Entertaining the King is an expensive business, France is finding out. A sumptuous lobster dinner held to welcome King Charles III to Paris last September cost the French president’s office nearly US$515,000, according to accounts published on Monday by France’s public auditor.
The excitement among loyal Democrats lit by Harris replacing Biden has enlivened the party's base in Wisconsin, particularly in areas where the vice president must run up big margins to carry a swing state that Biden flipped from Republican Donald Trump.
Two back-to-back strikes in Beirut and Tehran, both attributed to Israel and targeting high-ranking figures in Hamas and Hezbollah, have left Hezbollah and Iran in a quandary.
A central Dutch province is urgently warning parents not to take young children to a popular forest area near the city of Utrecht following two recent close encounters with a wolf displaying 'atypical and worrying' behaviour.
South Korea has offered to send aid supplies to North Korea to help the country recover from heavy rains and floods that damaged thousands of homes and huge swaths of farmland.
Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson announced a $300-million commitment to a clean hydrogen alliance with Germany that has been in place for nearly two years during a visit to Port Hawkesbury, N.S., on Wednesday.
Two witnesses stormed out of a parliamentary committee meeting Wednesday, after Liberals tried to steer a planned discussion about violence against women towards the topic of abortion rights.
Babies who have a peanut allergy are now being offered potentially life-changing treatment at hospitals across Australia in a world-first program aimed at building tolerance to them.
A global Microsoft Azure outage that impacted a range of services for consumers Tuesday — from reports of stalling Outlook emails to trouble ordering on Starbucks’ mobile app — was triggered by distributed denial of service cyberattack, according to the tech giant.
Canadian organizations embroiled in data breaches wind up paying an average $6.32 million to resolve the incidents, a new study from IBM says.
Carrie Underwood is returning to her roots. The former “American Idol” winner will join the singing competition as a judge in the new season, according to a source close to the show.
The death of a Calgary woman almost a decade ago is the focus of a new episode of 'Unsolved Mysteries.'
As a gay youth growing up in central France, Hugo Bardin never felt he lived in a world that represented who he was — a world in which he had a place.
A coalition of Ontario developers has written to three levels of government to ask for a reduction in taxes on new housing, saying it will pass on those savings dollar for dollar to homebuyers.
As of June, Ottawa has only built 1,593 homes out of its target goal of 12,583 homes, according to the most recent data available from the Ontario government.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is proposing a new rule that would ban airlines from charging parents more to sit with their young children.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
With no jackpot winner to claim the previous Lotto Max prize, the total prize pool for the next draw has swollen to $95 million.
Every Friday, when Chris Marshall opens his bar, he gets the same customer request: Alcohol, please. And every time someone asks for a vodka tonic or another familiar well drink, he has to gently remind them that his bar, Sans Bar, serves no alcohol.
Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse advanced to the semifinals of the women's 200-metre backstroke with the second-fastest time in the heats.
China's anti-doping agency has accused the New York Times of politicizing doping issues and said the publication was trying to "affect the psychology" of Chinese athletes at the Paris Olympics.
Simone Biles has seemingly clapped back at criticism from former teammate MyKayla Skinner following the U.S. gymnastics team’s victory at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
Residents of a small B.C. community hit hard by a wildfire are beginning to get a first-hand look at the devastation left behind.
A landslide in B.C.'s Central Interior blocked a major tributary of the Fraser River overnight Tuesday, prompting evacuation orders, flood warnings and an emergency alert on Wednesday.
Blind protesters, accompanied by their guide dogs, demonstrated outside a Vancouver Cactus Club Café on Wednesday, demanding better treatment from the restaurant chain.
One man has died after his motorcycle crashed on a Highway 427 off-ramp overnight.
Hamilton police have released video footage that shows a man shooting a gun into the air while walking through a downtown parking lot over the weekend.
The jury in the conspiracy to commit murder trial of two men related to the border protest in Coutts, Alta., will continue its deliberations into their guilt or innocence today.
Cenovus Energy Inc. says it will be returning "substantially" more money to shareholders in upcoming quarters after achieving its debt reduction target.
Calgary city council has approved a revised Green Line LRT that is shorter and will cost much more.
As of Aug. 1, buyers purchasing newly-built homes will now have 30 years to pay off a mortgage instead of 25. The change was announced in April's federal budget as a measure to help tackle the housing crisis.
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning a "heat event" will continue through Friday and possibly into the weekend. It's expected to feel like 40 with the humidex in Ottawa.
Quebec's French language minister tried to allay concerns about the health-care network Wednesday, insisting the anglophone community won't need to prove they're eligible to receive care in English.
Hydro-Quebec confirmed that a police investigation is underway after it was defrauded of almost half a million dollars earlier this month.
Swimmer Ilya Kharun has won a bronze medal for Canada in the men's 200-metre butterfly on Wednesday at the Olympic Games in Paris.
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds in a town north of Edmonton on Wednesday.
The Jasper wildfire remained out of control and fire behaviour was increasing on Wednesday as the weather got hotter.
You can now order your weed and your munchies on the same app.
Four days have passed since two gunmen opened fire into a crowd of men, women, and children at the annual Africville reunion. Despite ongoing investigations, no arrests have been made.
The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 36-year-old Tennecape man for allegedly submitting hundreds of false insurance claims in 2022.
The RCMP in St. Stephen, N.B., continues to investigate the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy seven years after he was reported missing.
Nearly three months after they were forced out of their home, former Birchwood Terrace tenants are being allowed back in this week to get the belongings they had to leave behind.
The province is going to start spraying for mosquitoes in the City of Winkler as there is evidence of mosquitoes being infected with the West Nile virus.
The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is asking the city to find a new home for a religious monument engraved with the 10 Commandments over concerns it could make the park less welcoming.
A Regina woman found herself in a scary situation while on a walk last Tuesday, when three large dogs became aggressive towards her and her dog in the Lakeview neighbourhood.
One man from Yorkton, a man from Ontario and another from Quebec are all facing several charges following an investigation into drug trafficking and kidnapping in the Yorkton area where a man was found severely injured and confined in a barn.
Two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a cow on Highway 35 near Hendon, Sask. Tuesday night, RCMP say.
Helen Stoumbos, a former member of Canadian women’s soccer team, worries about the long-term perception of her sport.
A quiet community north of Saskatoon is reeling after a family pet was shot and killed on Friday evening in an apparent random incident that has left residents in the village of St. Louis shocked.
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner is taking aim at the province’s health authority over the use of "do not hire lists" among its recruiters.
The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) is calling on all parties involved in Canada’s two major railways to ensure operations continue.
A 92-year-old pedestrian was killed by flying debris from a two-vehicle crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
An 18-year-old from Greater Sudbury who was seriously injured in a Highway 69 crash July 2 has been charged with careless driving.
Huron OPP were on the beach in Goderich this afternoon following reports of an unconscious person in the water near the pier.
The announcements come a little more than a week after this year's Pride London festival wrapped up — concluding with the annual pride parade last Sunday.
A month after city council placed new restrictions on the location of homeless encampments, the effectiveness of the changes is being questioned by stakeholders in the Old East Village (OEV).
A Meaford man faces more than a dozen charges after a rash of thefts in the small town west of Collingwood.
Two women face multiple charges after pulled over by Midland police.
The search for a missing elderly man from Midland Ont., has ended.
A 16 year old from Tilbury has been pronounced dead after OPP received reports of a person in distress in Lake St. Clair.
Multiple collisions have been reported along the EC Row Expressway in the areas of Central Avenue and Walker Road.
A 67-year-old man who planned to use a Jet Ski to smuggle more than 180 kilograms of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Canada was convicted in a Seattle courtroom Friday, after beachcombers found the drugs stashed in several duffel bags along the Washington state coastline.
Residents of a small B.C. community hit hard by a wildfire are beginning to get a first-hand look at the devastation left behind.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
Jurors deciding the fate of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing were urged by a judge Wednesday to block out background noise in the high-profile case.
Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed a funnel cloud that was spotted Tuesday afternoon on Manitoulin Island was a tornado.
Summer typically brings more traffic to downtowns, but significant construction is causing the opposite effect in Sault Ste. Marie.
With the arena in Elliot Lake still under repair, the Kraft Hockeyville preseason game will be held in Greater Sudbury this fall.
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
