Prospective jurors in Hunter Biden's firearms case questioned on gun rights, addiction, politics

WILMINGTON, Del. -

Prospective jurors in a federal gun case against President Joe Biden's son Hunter were questioned Monday on their thoughts about gun rights and drug addiction while the first lady watched from the front row of the courtroom in a show of support for her son.

As the first day of jury selection broke for lunch, Hunter Biden walked over to his mom and leaned over the railing that separates the audience from the trial participants to hug and kiss her on the cheek. Monday was the first lady's 73rd birthday.

Hunter Biden, who spent the weekend with his parents, has been charged in Delaware with three felonies stemming from a 2018 firearm purchase when he was, according to his memoir, in the throes of a crack addiction. He has been accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

The judge planned to seat 16 jurors, including four alternates, and the effort was moving swiftly along. Roughly two dozen prospective jurors were dismissed by midafternoon. One who was sent home said she didn't know whether she could be impartial because of the opinion she had formed about Hunter Biden based on media reports.

"It's not a good one," she replied when an attorney asked her opinion.

The case is going to trial following the collapse of a plea deal that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close to the 2024 election. He has pleaded not guilty and has argued he's being unfairly targeted by the Justice Department, after Republicans decried the now-defunct plea deal as special treatment for the Democratic president's son.

The proceedings are unfolding just days after Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, was convicted of 34 felonies in New York City. A jury found the former president guilty of a scheme to cover up a hush money payment to a porn actor to fend off damage to his 2016 presidential campaign. The two criminal cases are unrelated, but their proximity underscores how the criminal courts have taken center stage during the 2024 campaign.

First lady Jill Biden arrives ahead of Hunter Biden's trial at federal court, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (Matt Slocum / AP Photo)