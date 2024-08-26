World

    • Prosecutors probe captain of superyacht that sank off Sicily, lawyer says

    Share
    ROME -

    Prosecutors in Italy are investigating the captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people, on possible charges including manslaughter, his lawyer said Monday.

    James Cutfield, the 51-year-old New Zealand national who was captain of the Bayesian, was among 15 survivors of the Aug. 19 sinking that killed British tech magnate Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah and five others.

    Cutfield is being investigated for possible manslaughter and culpable shipwreck, said lawyer Aldo Mordiglia, one of two attorneys appointed for the captain's defense.

    Mordiglia said Cutfield, who already has been questioned, would be questioned again by prosecutors on Tuesday. He declined to discuss the strategy for the defense.

    Under Italian laws, being under investigation doesn't imply any guilt, and doesn't necessarily lead to criminal charges.

    On Saturday, chief prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio confirmed that an investigation had been launched. He said his team would consider each possible element of responsibility including those of the captain, the crew, individuals in charge of supervision and the yacht's manufacturer.

    The 56-metre (184-foot) British-flagged luxury yacht went down near the Mediterranean island in southern Italy. Investigators are focusing on how a sailing vessel deemed "unsinkable" by its manufacturer, Italian shipyard Perini Navi, sank while a nearby sailboat remained largely unscathed.

    Prosecutors said the event was "extremely rapid" and could have been a "downburst" -- a localized, powerful wind that descends from a thunderstorm and spreads out rapidly upon hitting the ground.

    The crew was saved, except for the chef, while six passengers were trapped in the hull.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate

    The campaigns of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News