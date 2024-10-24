World

    • Prosecutors are set to reveal whether they favour resentencing Erik and Lyle Menendez

    Share

    Prosecutors are set to announce whether or not they recommend that Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced for the 1989 killings of their parents in Beverly Hills.

    The brothers were sentenced in 1996 to life in prison without parole. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference about his office’s decision. If prosecutors do recommend resentencing, they would need court approval.

    The brothers admitted to the crime but said they feared their parents were about to kill them to prevent the disclosure of the father’s longtime sexual molestation of Erik Menendez. The brothers’ extended family has pleaded for their release. They say the brothers deserve to be free after decades behind bars.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school: police

    Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News