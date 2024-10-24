Prosecutors are set to reveal whether they favour resentencing Erik and Lyle Menendez

Prosecutors are set to announce whether or not they recommend that Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced for the 1989 killings of their parents in Beverly Hills.

The brothers were sentenced in 1996 to life in prison without parole. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference about his office’s decision. If prosecutors do recommend resentencing, they would need court approval.

The brothers admitted to the crime but said they feared their parents were about to kill them to prevent the disclosure of the father’s longtime sexual molestation of Erik Menendez. The brothers’ extended family has pleaded for their release. They say the brothers deserve to be free after decades behind bars.