Prosecutor urges life sentence for Michigan shooter who killed 4 students
A prosecutor urged a judge Friday to impose a life sentence on the teenager who killed four students at his Michigan school, arguing that his methodical planning and "appetite for violence" should keep him locked up forever.
"He only stopped because there was no one left to shoot. Those kids were trained to go into lockdown and they did," Karen McDonald said.
"There were hundreds of kids in that building who wrote and texted their parents very similar things: `There's a shooter. I'm scared. I love you.' ... They were helpless -- like the birds," McDonald said, referring to evidence that the shooter liked to torture birds.
Her final remarks came at the close of a tense four-day hearing that will determine whether Ethan Crumbley, 17, gets a life sentence for the attack at Oxford High School or a shorter term that would some day make him eligible for parole.
Because of the shooter's age -- 15 at the time -- Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe must look at his maturity, mental health, tumultuous family life and other factors set by the U.S. Supreme Court. A life sentence for a minor would be rare, and the burden is on the prosecutor to show that it fits.
Crumbley pleaded guilty to murder, terrorism and other crimes. If Rowe doesn't choose a life term, the shooter would face a minimum prison sentence between 25 years and 40 years.
"Even if the defendant changes, and he finds some peace and some meaning in his life beyond torturing and killing, does not mean that he ever gets the right to live free among us," McDonald said.
The judge will announce a decision about a life sentence on Sept. 29, followed by the actual sentencing on Dec. 8.
The last witness was Dr. Lisa Anacker, a psychiatrist who evaluated the shooter at a state psychiatric hospital. She said he was not mentally ill at the time of the shooting, under a strict standard set in Michigan law.
Anacker said he communicated clearly with police after surrendering, followed commands and showed no signs of bizarre behavior.
Crumbley's lawyers have argued that he was in a devastating spiral by fall 2021 after being deeply neglected by his parents, who bought a gun and took him to a shooting range to try it.
A psychologist, Colin King, testified on Aug. 1 that the teen was like a "feral child" because of his home life and mentally ill by the time of the shooting.
"Ethan was at his breaking point and no one stepped in," defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin told the judge. "Ethan had quit the bowling team. He had quit his job. He was failing almost every single subject. He sat alone at lunch. His only and trusted friend left.
"His dog died," Loftin added. "He was hallucinating. He was hearing voices. He was depressed. He was suicidal."
She referred to a disturbing drawing discovered by a teacher hours before the shooting. It included a bloody body and a gun pointing at the words, "The thoughts won't stop. Help me." The teen was allowed to stay in school.
"The prosecutor was right: He didn't come out and tell the counselor his plan. But did he have to? Wasn't it glaringly obvious?" Loftin said.
Still, she said, "his sick brain can be repaired."
More than 40 people filled the courtroom, including family members of victims who cried as the prosecutor recalled the shooting in great detail and offered the exact time of deaths.
McDonald repeatedly quoted passages from the shooter's journal about his desire to watch students suffer and the likelihood that he would spend his life in prison.
She said Crumbley spent much time planning the attack, even sticking toilet paper in his ears to block the sound of 32 gunshots. McDonald noted that he had looked for an online map of the school, learned that Michigan has no death penalty and checked which prison is designated for teens.
"He took pleasure in his appetite for violence, even acknowledging it was wrong by making comments such as, 'I love the darkness. It feels good,"' the prosecutor said.
The shooter's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are separately charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of making a gun accessible at home and ignoring his mental health.
Buck Myre, the father of slain student Tate Myre, said prosecutors showed that the shooter deserves a life sentence. But he's also upset with the school district over an "epic systematic failure" to figure out that the teen was in crisis before the shooting.
"Life without parole or 50 years -- it doesn't bring the kids home," Myre told reporters. "It doesn't bring any accountability to what we believe needs to be a huge systematic change."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
'No one will be left behind': N.W.T. fires reach critical point, more residents flown out
The Canadian military says it is working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
Canada demands Meta lift 'reckless' ban on news to allow fires info to be shared
The Canadian government on Friday demanded that Meta lift a 'reckless' ban on domestic news from its platforms to allow people to share information about wildfires in the west of the country.
Here's how Canadians can help those impacted by the N.W.T wildfires
Thousands of residents from the Northwest Territories have been displaced from their homes due to ongoing wildfires. Here’s how Canadians can support impacted communities.
How wildfire evacuees can access federal financial aid amid evacuations
Wildfire evacuees that have lost their jobs and need to apply for federal employment insurance will have their applications prioritized, according to Canada's Minister of Citizens' Services Terry Beech.
'Fire chief's worst nightmare': West Kelowna crews rescue residents who ignored evacuation order
West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund's voice conveyed both pride and exhaustion as he described the risks crews took battling the McDougall Creek wildfire Thursday night.
Satellite captures images of wildfire scars near Yellowknife, damage in B.C.'s Okanagan
Images captured by satellite show the extent of some of the damage caused by wildfires in Canada this summer.
Manitoba preparing for 3,000 evacuees from Northwest Territory wildfires
The Manitoba government says people forced to evacuate due to wildfires in the Northwest Territories could be arriving in Manitoba by Saturday.
Chess official calls for more research as decision to block transgender women from events draws fire
A top global chess official Friday called for more research into whether factors such as hormone levels and physical endurance might have an impact on players' abilities at the male-dominated game. Her comments came after the world chess federation was heavily criticized for its decision to block transgender women from official women's events.
Canada
-
Alberta mother who failed to protect baby daughter from abuse sentenced to jail term
A mother who has pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life to her six-week-old baby will spend less than two years in jail.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
-
Manitoba preparing for 3,000 evacuees from Northwest Territory wildfires
The Manitoba government says people forced to evacuate due to wildfires in the Northwest Territories could be arriving in Manitoba by Saturday.
-
'No one will be left behind': N.W.T. fires reach critical point, more residents flown out
The Canadian military says it is working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
-
Here's how Canadians can help those impacted by the N.W.T wildfires
Thousands of residents from the Northwest Territories have been displaced from their homes due to ongoing wildfires. Here’s how Canadians can support impacted communities.
-
Wildfire evacuation flights expected to land in Calgary every half hour
Thousands of people, fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories, are scheduled to arrive in Calgary throughout the day on Friday.
World
-
Prosecutor urges life sentence for Michigan shooter who killed 4 students
A prosecutor urged a judge Friday to impose a life sentence on the teenager who killed four students at his Michigan school, arguing that his methodical planning and "appetite for violence" should keep him locked up forever.
-
British nurse guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 6 others, in neonatal ward
A neonatal nurse in a British hospital was found guilty Friday of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others.
-
Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico's Baja. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California
Hurricane Hilary grew rapidly into Category 4 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, which forecasters warned could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes.
-
UN condemns recent gang attacks in Haiti as Kenya deploys recon mission to troubled nation
UN human rights officials denounced Friday what they called the "extreme brutality" of gangs in Haiti, with thousands fleeing several neighbourhoods in the country's capital this week amid a surge in violence.
-
Proud Boy on house arrest in Jan. 6 case disappears ahead of sentencing
Authorities are searching for a member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before his sentencing in a U.S. Capitol riot case, where prosecutors are seeking more than a decade in prison, according to a warrant made public Friday.
-
Brazil arrests 7 senior military police officers over Jan. 8 riots
Brazil's federal police on Friday arrested seven senior military police officers accused of assisting right-wing rioters during the Jan. 8 attacks on government buildings in the capital, Brasilia.
Politics
-
How wildfire evacuees can access federal financial aid amid evacuations
Wildfire evacuees that have lost their jobs and need to apply for federal employment insurance will have their applications prioritized, according to Canada's Minister of Citizens' Services Terry Beech.
-
Top-secret briefing on foreign interference left out key documents: Green leader
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says a top-secret briefing on foreign interference did not allow her to access key intelligence documents.
-
Ottawa 'shouldn't walk around with a stick' to enforce health deals: Holland
Newly appointed Health Minister Mark Holland says he doesn't want to go waving a stick around as he negotiates the final details of a health accord with provinces and territories, and it'll largely be up to Canadians to hold them accountable.
Health
-
Ozempic shortage expected in Canada: manufacturer
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
-
New drug to treat postpartum depression in U.S. also needed in Canada 'ASAP': doctor
The approval of a fast-acting, short-term medication in the United States to treat postpartum depression has Canadian maternal health experts and advocates hoping people north of the border will soon have access to the same treatment.
-
Ottawa 'shouldn't walk around with a stick' to enforce health deals: Holland
Newly appointed Health Minister Mark Holland says he doesn't want to go waving a stick around as he negotiates the final details of a health accord with provinces and territories, and it'll largely be up to Canadians to hold them accountable.
Sci-Tech
-
Two brands suspend advertising on X after their ads appeared next to pro-Nazi content
At least two brands have said they will suspend advertising on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after their ads and those of other companies were run on an account promoting fascism. The issue came less than a week after X CEO Linda Yaccarino publicly affirmed the company’s commitment to brand safety for advertisers.
-
Microsoft to shut Xbox 360's online store next year
Microsoft said on Thursday it would pull the plug on Xbox 360's online store and marketplace next year, as it focuses on its latest consoles and subscription service Game Pass.
-
LinkedIn launches government ID-based verification in Canada to build trust
Canadian LinkedIn users wanting to ensure the public that they're the real deal now have another method of verifying their online/digital identity: government identification.
Entertainment
-
Dealer gets 10 years in prison in death of actor Michael K. Williams
A New York City drug dealer was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
-
Hollywood strikes may put spotlight on local talent at TIFF: filmmakers, programmers
Canadian filmmakers and programmers say homegrown talent could draw more attention at this year's Toronto International Film Festival as Hollywood strikes disrupt the industry.
-
Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.
Business
-
Is an 'infinity mortgage' really infinite? Experts say probably not, but it's not good
Canadians with variable-rate fixed-payment mortgages are seeing their amortization periods stretch to infinity amid high interest rates. Experts explain what's causing this and what the downstream effects could be for borrowers, default rates and the economy.
-
American Airlines sues a travel site to crack down on consumers who use this trick to save money
American Airlines is suing a travel website that sells tickets that let people save money by exploiting a quirk in airline pricing.
-
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
Lifestyle
-
Millions of old analogue photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
-
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
-
10 years ago, an Ontario doctor operated on a little girl's brain. Now, she works alongside him
A neurosurgeon who performed life-saving brain surgery on a 10-year-old patient a decade ago said it’s surreal to work alongside her in his lab this summer.
Sports
-
Chess official calls for more research as decision to block transgender women from events draws fire
A top global chess official Friday called for more research into whether factors such as hormone levels and physical endurance might have an impact on players' abilities at the male-dominated game. Her comments came after the world chess federation was heavily criticized for its decision to block transgender women from official women's events.
-
Canadian men upset at having to sit out FIFA international window in September
The Canadian men's soccer team, firing another broadside in its bitter labour battle with Canada Soccer, says it is "extremely disappointed" that it will be idle during next month's FIFA international window.
-
Agreement central to public dispute between Michael Oher, 'The Blind Side' family being questioned
In 2004, when Michael Oher was a coveted college football recruit, the 18-year-old high schooler agreed in court to allow the Memphis couple he lived with to make decisions for him about signing contracts and any medical issues.
Autos
-
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.
-
Felipe Massa's lawyers seek compensation for lost 2008 F1 title
Lawyers for former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa have started legal action against Formula One bosses and the governing FIA seeking substantial damages resulting from an alleged 'conspiracy' that denied him the 2008 championship.