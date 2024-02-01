Proposal gone wrong: Raccoon 'videobombs' U.S. engagement video

A South Carolina couple had a special video moment crashed by a curious racoon distracting the friend with the camera.

During a surprise proposal video, Kate Jones and Nathan Demetri were together during their special moment while Jones's best friend Mary Dawson filmed from a distance.

Everything was going well until a small raccoon caught Dawson’s attention and she panned over to film the curious mammal peering over from behind a fence.

During an interview with CNN’s Jeanne Moos, Jones said Dawson “got everything…except for the kneeling part” when she got distracted.

She added that Dawson was "regretful" over missing the big moment because of the small proposal crasher.

Dawson, who filmed the video, said she and Jones have been friends since birth and “have the exact same humour” and wouldn’t have been mad. In fact, the couple said they thought it "was hilarious."

The video was posted to TikTok and had amassed more than 16 million views.

Watch the report from CNN’s Jeanne Moos in the video above.