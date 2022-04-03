BELGRADE, SERBIA -- Early projections from pollsters indicate that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his populist right-wing party is headed to victory in Sunday's national election.

That would extend a decade-long authoritarian rule in the Balkan country. The IPSOS and CESID pollsters have proven reliable in previous Serbian ballots. They predict Vucic will end up with nearly 60 per cent of the votes.

If that is confirmed in the official tally, Vucic would win outright a second five-year term as president and a runoff vote would not be needed.

The pollsters also project that Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party will win the most votes in the parliamentary ballot, with around 43 per cent, followed by the United for Victory of Serbia opposition group with around 13 per cent.