Projections indicate Swiss approve climate bill as Alpine nation's glaciers succumb to warming

Supporters of the climate change bill throw confetti, in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swiss voters are going to the polls Sunday to decide on a bill aimed at introducing new climate measures to sharply curb the rich Alpine nation's greenhouse gas emissions. The referendum was sparked by a campaign by scientists and environmentalists to save Switzerland's iconic glaciers, which are melting away at an alarming rate. (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP) Supporters of the climate change bill throw confetti, in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Swiss voters are going to the polls Sunday to decide on a bill aimed at introducing new climate measures to sharply curb the rich Alpine nation's greenhouse gas emissions. The referendum was sparked by a campaign by scientists and environmentalists to save Switzerland's iconic glaciers, which are melting away at an alarming rate. (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says

The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. As a result, she is the one responsible for those annual gifts that run the gamut from embarrassingly silly-looking neckties to kids' finger paintings crafted with so much love by those tiny hands that they can bring a tear to the eye of even the most stoic father.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social