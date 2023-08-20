Progressive Arevalo is 'virtual winner' of Guatemala election after corruption angered voters
Guatemala progressive presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo took a commanding lead in preliminary results over former first lady Sandra Torres in an election where frustrated voters demanded change from corrupt politics.
With about 70 per cent of ballots counted, Arevalo led with 59 per cent to Torres 36 per cent of the vote.
Outsider Bernardo Arevalo appeared to be the "virtual winner" of Sunday's election to be Guatemala's next president after voters became angry at widespread corruption and leaders' failure to tackle it.
A potential victory by the progressive candidate is almost certainly distressing politicians who have been enjoying impunity for corruption, along with some members of the monied elite and their allies in organized crime.
With more than 97 per cent of the votes counted, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal reported that the son of former president Juan Jose Arevalo, representing the Seed Movement, led former first lady Sandra Torres by 59 per cent to 36 per cent.
Supreme Electoral Tribunal Magistrate Blanca Alfaro called Arevalo the "virtual winner" and called for an immediate national dialogue to begin to reconcile the country's deep political divides.
President Alejandro Giammattei congratulated Arevalo in a tweet on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He invited Arevalo to begin an orderly transition the day after the results are certified.
The results are unlikely to be the last word: It took more than two weeks for the results of the first round of voting in June to be certified. Losing parties got the courts to intervene and order a review of precinct vote tallies.
When electoral authorities were finally ready to certify, the Attorney General's Office announced an investigation into signatures that the Seed Movement had gathered to register years earlier as a party. That investigation continues, and prosecutors appear to be on a path to stripping Arevalo of his party.
The two candidates offered starkly different paths forward. Torres became an ally of the outgoing, deeply unpopular Giammattei in her third bid for the presidency. Arevalo, with the progressive Seed Movement, rode a wave of popular resentment toward politics to his surprise spot in the runoff.
But moves to drag the electoral process into the courts after the first round of voting in June led many Guatemalans to wonder what was to come between Sunday's results and the transfer of power Jan. 14.
Central America's most populous country and the region's largest economy continues to struggle with widespread poverty and violence that have driven hundreds of thousands of Guatemalans to migrate to the U.S. in recent years.
Voting appeared to have been peaceful. The Attorney General's Office, which sought unsuccessfully to suspend Arevalo's party before the vote, announced several arrests for interference with the process, but they appeared to be minor.
Political analyst Renzo Rosal noted the heavier than usual presence of uniformed agents from the Attorney General's Office at voting centres across the country "could be taken as a form of intimidation." The Associated Press saw such agents at several voting centres.
Antonio Gonzalez voted late Sunday, shortly before polls closed, at a teachers' school in the capital.
The 42-year-old tractor-trailer driver said he hoped Guatemala's powerful would respect the will of the voters. He wants someone to tackle corruption and improve education and the economy. Without those things, Guatemalans will continue to migrate to the U.S. like two of his co-workers recently had.
Thinking of the future of his children, he said, "We hope that they improve the economy, that there's work."
Poll workers at each voting table immediately began tallying ballots. One person would unfold each ballot, show it to the party observers at the table and announce which party received the vote.
Earlier Sunday, Roxana Abigail Gonzalez voted for Arevalo, hoping that he would make a difference for her future. "I think he could be a good president," she said.
The 25-year-old student lives in Villa Nueva, a gritty hillside suburb above the capital. Thieves and gangs that extort businesses and kill those who don't pay roam its cratered streets. Gonzalez said she has had the possessions she carried stolen multiple times, making her nervous to venture out alone.
Among her long list of hopes for Guatemala's next government are more security, jobs for the poor families whose children she sees begging in the streets and more hospitals.
Gonzalez wants to continue on to college and study business administration. She loves to cook and dreams of having her own restaurant one day, but the threat of extortion is so great that she's unsure if it's possible. "People can't keep a business," she said.
At the school where she voted, the election co-ordinator estimated that by late morning the flow of voters was only about half of what they had for the first round of voting in June. Turnout was considerably lower at about 44 per cent compared to 60 per cent in June, according to electoral authorities.
Earlier in the day, residents of Santo Domingo Xenacoj lined up to vote at the local primary school in the mountains about an hour west of the capital. The Volcano of Fire puffed in the distance as men in jackets and women in traditional embroidered blouses wrapped in shawls against the chill came out to vote.
Clara Top, a 43-year-old seamstress in town, said she voted for Torres, because she has promised to give poor families monthly bags of food staples. "She helps the most needy," Top said. Torres' base was largely among the rural poor.
The first round of voting on June 25 went relatively smoothly until results showed Arevalo had landed an unexpected spot in the runoff. The fact that the preliminary results were dragged into Guatemala's co-opted justice system has raised anxiety among many Guatemalans that voters will not have the final word Sunday.
Torres, in her closing campaign event Friday in Guatemala City's sprawling central market, suggested she would not accept a result that didn't go her way. "We're going to defend vote by vote because today democracy is at risk (and) because they want to steal the elections," she said.
Torres has painted her opponent as a radical leftist who threatens Guatemalans' conservative values on issues including sexual identity and abortion.
"We're not going to let them influence our children with strange and foreign ideologies," she said Friday.
Having run largely populist campaigns, capitalizing on her oversight of the government's social programs during the presidency of her then-husband Alvaro Colom, Torres drifted sharply rightward this time, abandoning the social democratic history of her National Unity of Hope party and launching unsubstantiated attacks at Arevalo that she herself suffered during earlier failed campaigns.
Delmi Espino, a 46-year-old teacher, came to vote in Guatemala City with her mother. "It's incredible how we managed to get to this point after everything that has happened in the electoral process," she said. "How's it possible that now there's an investigation of one of the two parties?"
"It doesn't matter that we need security, education or health, if you don't fight corruption," she said. "We want a president who cares about the country."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
Fire crews battle blaze near Yellowknife as local residents pitch in to help
As crews work to subdue a blaze near the territorial capital of Yellowknife, some who have stayed behind are doing what they can to help those fighting the fires.
Olga Carmona scored in Spain's 1-0 Women's World Cup win. Then she learned her father had died
Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father's death, the Spanish soccer federation said.
From turmoil to triumph, Spain clinches its first Women's World Cup title with a win over England
Spain won its first Women's World Cup title less than a year after a player rebellion, holding off England 1-0 on Sunday after Olga Carmona's first-half goal.
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting heat records
Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.
Tropical Storm Hilary is battering California with powerful winds and rain. It's only going to get worse
Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Mexico late Sunday morning over the northern Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.'
Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes Southern California during tropical storm
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles on Sunday, rocking much of the region as residents hunkered down for the approach of tropical storm Hilary.
Travel ban in parts of B.C. disrupting tourism as raging wildfires burn
The central Okanagan is facing weeks without tourism during its peak season after British Columbia's premier imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones.
Canada
-
Fire crews battle blaze near Yellowknife as local residents pitch in to help
As crews work to subdue a blaze near the territorial capital of Yellowknife, some who have stayed behind are doing what they can to help those fighting the fires.
-
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in Manitoba
Evacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Firefighters take stock of N.W.T. fires as cooler, wet weather expected to end
Firefighters trying to keep wildfires at bay from the city of Yellowknife were planning to take stock of the situation this morning after cooler, damp weather gave them a break Saturday.
-
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
World
-
Denmark joins Netherlands in offering F-16 jets to Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits
The Netherlands and Denmark announced Sunday they will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine, in a long-awaited announcement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an important motivation for his country's forces that are embroiled in a difficult counteroffensive against Russia.
-
North Korea's Kim watches cruise missile launches as U.S., South Korean troops begin annual drills
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test-firing of strategic cruise missiles from a navy ship, state media reported Monday, as the U.S. and South Korean militaries kicked off major annual drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.
-
Pope Francis calls for peaceful end to the Niger crisis
Pope Francis expressed hope Sunday for a peaceful solution to the crisis in Niger following the military coup in the West African nation.
-
Global aid official appeals for funds to help Sudanese trapped in war between generals
A global aid official urged the international community Sunday to provide more funds to help Sudanese citizens trapped by a monthslong military conflict between rival generals in the African nation.
-
Progressive Arevalo is 'virtual winner' of Guatemala election after corruption angered voters
Guatemala progressive presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo took a commanding lead in preliminary results over former first lady Sandra Torres in an election where frustrated voters demanded change from corrupt politics.
-
Early results in Ecuador point to likely runoff between ally of ex-president and banana tycoon's son
Early results in Sunday's special presidential election in Ecuador pointed to a leftist backed by the country's fugitive ex-president likely facing a runoff with the son of a banana tycoon.
Politics
-
Housing crisis to take centre stage at Liberal cabinet retreat in Charlottetown
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a new mission for his cabinet at a three-day retreat in Charlottetown this week, in a bid to restore Canadians' sense of economic security and their confidence in his government.
-
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
-
Federal underfunding of Indigenous housing leads to years-long wait-lists, frustration
Canada's housing shortage has become a major issue in federal politics as people struggle to afford home prices and rent. But in some Indigenous communities, inadequate housing is nothing new.
Health
-
Ozempic shortage expected in Canada: manufacturer
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
-
New drug to treat postpartum depression in U.S. also needed in Canada 'ASAP': doctor
The approval of a fast-acting, short-term medication in the United States to treat postpartum depression has Canadian maternal health experts and advocates hoping people north of the border will soon have access to the same treatment.
-
Listeria warning issued after three deaths linked to contaminated ice cream machines
Three people have died and three others have been hospitalized after drinking milkshakes contaminated with Listeria bacteria from a restaurant in Tacoma, Washington, health officials say.
Sci-Tech
-
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.
-
Two brands suspend advertising on X after their ads appeared next to pro-Nazi content
At least two brands have said they will suspend advertising on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after their ads and those of other companies were run on an account promoting fascism. The issue came less than a week after X CEO Linda Yaccarino publicly affirmed the company’s commitment to brand safety for advertisers.
-
Microsoft to shut Xbox 360's online store next year
Microsoft said on Thursday it would pull the plug on Xbox 360's online store and marketplace next year, as it focuses on its latest consoles and subscription service Game Pass.
Entertainment
-
Ron Cephas-Jones, 'This Is Us' actor who won 2 Emmys, dies at 66
Ron Cephas Jones, a veteran stage actor who won two Emmy Awards for his role as as a long-lost father who finds redemption on the NBC television drama series "This Is Us," has died at age 66, a representative said Saturday.
-
'My heart breaks': 'Love It or List It Vancouver' co-host's Okanagan Lake cabin destroyed in wildfire
A B.C. Realtor and television star is among those whose property has been destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.
-
Dealer gets 10 years in prison in death of actor Michael K. Williams
A New York City drug dealer was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
Business
-
Travel ban in parts of B.C. disrupting tourism as raging wildfires burn
The central Okanagan is facing weeks without tourism during its peak season after British Columbia's premier imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones.
-
Starbucks told to pay US$2.7 million in lost wages to manager fired after arrest of 2 Black men
A judge has ordered Starbucks to pay an additional US$2.7 million in lost wages and tax damages to a former regional manager who was earlier awarded more than $25 million after alleging she and other white employees were unfairly punished following the high-profile arrests of two Black men at a store in 2018.
-
Emerging economies are pushing to end the dollar's dominance. But what's the alternative?
Across the developing world, many countries are fed up with America's dominance of the global financial system, especially the power of the dollar.
Lifestyle
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Millions of old analogue photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
-
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Sports
-
Olga Carmona scored in Spain's 1-0 Women's World Cup win. Then she learned her father had died
Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father's death, the Spanish soccer federation said.
-
Spanish soccer chief faces criticism after giving World Cup winner a surprise kiss on the lips
Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales is facing criticism for giving Spain midfielder Jennifer Hermoso a surprise kiss on the lips after the 33-year-old received her gold medal following the team’s Women’s World Cup final victory over England on Sunday.
-
From turmoil to triumph, Spain clinches its first Women's World Cup title with a win over England
Spain won its first Women's World Cup title less than a year after a player rebellion, holding off England 1-0 on Sunday after Olga Carmona's first-half goal.
Autos
-
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in the U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
-
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.