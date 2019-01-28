Probe begins into cause of Dutch gas blast that injured 10
Authorities respond after a three-story home collapsed in The Hague, Netherlands on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 5:25AM EST
THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Dutch authorities are investigating the cause of a gas explosion that blew the facade off an apartment building, injuring 10 people, including four who were rescued from under the rubble.
Firefighters and search-and-rescue teams using sniffer dogs freed the final person early Monday after he had spent some eight hours buried in the wreckage in a neighbourhood of The Hague.
The Dutch city says that 27 apartments have been evacuated. The powerful blast on Sunday scattered broken glass over streets more than a block away and sent bricks crashing onto a car and a van parked in front of the building.
The Hague says eight of the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known.