World

    • Pro-Palestinian activists occupy international court entry, demanding action against Israeli leader

    THE HAGUE, Netherlands -

    Dutch authorities detained 19 activists who occupied the entrance to the International Criminal Court on Monday, denouncing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel's actions during the war with Hamas.

    Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group took over a bridge in front of The Hague-based court just after noon, carrying a banner that read "Netanyahu is a war criminal." The Dutch branch of the activist group, which was originally set up to campaign against climate change, has staged several other pro-Palestinian actions since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

    "The demonstration did not cause any disturbance to the ICC normal activities. The situation was addressed by the ICC security with the police," said ICC spokesperson Sonia Robla.

    After police released the 19 following their brief detention, they joined a small pro-Palestinian protest outside the ICC's grounds.

    The demonstration took place as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrived in the Middle East to meet with both Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Trudeau, Poilievre among dozens of MPs targeted by China-linked 'Spamouflage' campaign

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and dozens of MPs have been targeted by a 'Spamouflage' campaign connected to China, which saw a bot network leave thousands of comments on their social media accounts, making nefarious claims. According to a new statement from Global Affairs Canada, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was also targeted.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Crown drops bail violation charge against convoy organizer Tamara Lich

    The Crown has stayed a criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich that alleged she violated her bail conditions last summer. Crown attorney Siobhain Wetscher told the court this morning that dropping the charge is meant to free up time to deal with the main criminal trial against Lich, which has taken longer than expected.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News