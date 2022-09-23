Pro-government rallies held in Iran amid mass protests
Iranian counterprotesters gathered across the country on Friday in a show of support for authorities after nearly a week of anti-government protests and unrest over the death of a young woman who was being held by the morality police.
A few thousand people attended a rally in the capital, Tehran, where they waved Iranian flags, and similar demonstrations were held in other cities. The government claimed the demonstrations of support were spontaneous. Similar rallies have been held during past periods of widespread protests.
The pro-government demonstrators chanted against America and Israel, according to state media, reflecting the official line that foreign countries are fomenting the latest unrest.
State TV, meanwhile, suggested the death toll from this week's unrest could be as high as 26. Anti-government protesters and security forces have clashed in several major cities in the most severe political unrest since 2019, when rights groups say hundreds were killed amid demonstrations against a hike in state-controlled gasoline prices.
Iran has also disrupted internet access and tightened restrictions on popular platforms used to organize rallies like Instagram and WhatsApp.
A state TV anchor said late Thursday that 26 protesters and policemen had been killed since the protests erupted last Saturday after the funeral of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, without elaborating on how authorities reached that figure. He said official statistics would be released later, but during past periods of unrest authorities have not provided a full accounting of deaths and injuries.
A tally by The Associated Press, based on statements from state-run and semiofficial media, shows that at least 11 people have been killed. Most recently, the deputy governor of Qazvin, Abolhasan Kabiri, said that a citizen and paramilitary officer had been killed in unrest that rocked two cities in the northwestern province.
The crisis unfolding in Iran began as a public outpouring of anger over the the death of Amini, a young woman who was arrested by the morality police in Tehran last week for allegedly wearing her Islamic headscarf too loosely. The police said she died of a heart attack and was not mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account.
Amini's death has sparked sharp condemnation from Western countries and the United Nations, and touched a national nerve. Hundreds of Iranians across at least 13 cities from the capital, Tehran, to Amini's northwest Kurdish hometown of Saqez have poured into the streets, voicing pent-up anger over social and political repression. Authorities have alleged that unnamed foreign countries and opposition groups are trying to foment unrest.
"The death has tapped into broader antigovernment sentiment in the Islamic Republic and especially the frustration of women," wrote political risk firm Eurasia Group, noting that Iran's hard-liners have intensified their crackdown on women's clothing over the past year since former judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi became president.
"The prospect of the leadership offering concessions to Iranian women is minimal," it said. "In the cold calculus of Iranian leaders, the protests have likely gone far enough and a more forceful response is required to quell the unrest."
Videos on social media show protesters in Tehran torching a police car and confronting officers at close range. Elsewhere in the capital, videos show gunfire sounding out as protesters bolt from riot police, shouting: "They are shooting at people! Oh my God, they're killing people!"
In the northwestern city of Neyshabur, protesters cheered over an overturned police car. Footage from Tehran and Mashhad shows women waving their obligatory headscarves, known as hijab, in the air like flags while chanting, "Freedom!"
The scenes of women cutting their hair and burning their hijabs feed into a broader political debate over the role of religious strictures in a modern-day republic -- questions that have plagued the Islamic Republic since its founding in 1979.
But the protests have also grown into an open challenge to the government. The chants have been scathing, with some chanting "Death to the dictator!" and "Mullahs must be gone!"
Iran's intelligence ministry warned citizens against joining the "illegal" street rallies on Thursday, threatening prosecution. Local officials have announced the arrest of dozens of protesters. Hasan Hosseinpour, deputy police chief in the northern Gilan province, reported 211 people detained there on Thursday. The government of the western Hamadan province said 58 demonstrators had been arrested.
Tehran University announced that it would move classes online for the next week amid the unrest, the semiofficial Fars news agency reported.
London-based watchdog Amnesty International has accused security forces of beating protesters with batons and firing metal pellets at close range. Videos show police and paramilitary officers using live fire, tear gas and water cannons to disperse the demonstrations.
Iran has grappled with waves of protests in the recent past, mainly over a long-running economic crisis exacerbated by American sanctions linked to its nuclear program. In November 2019, the country saw the deadliest violence since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, as protests erupted over gas price hikes.
Economic hardship remains a major source of anger today as the prices of basic necessities soar and the Iranian currency declines in value.
The Biden administration and European allies have been working to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, in which Iran curbed its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, but the talks have stalled for months.
The Eurasia Group said the protests make any immediate return to the agreement less likely, as Iran's government will be more hesitant to make concessions at a time of domestic unrest and the United States will be reluctant to sign a deal as Iran violently cracks down on dissent.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's going to be a storm that everyone remembers': Hurricane Fiona has Canada in its sights
Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.
PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
Amid a shortage of various children's pain and fever medications, parents are going to great lengths to find relief for their sick kids. Some are begging friends and family members for help, while others have ordered medicine from outside of Canada.
WATCH LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada
CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.
Feds stop short of mandatory national crime gun tracing, citing provincial control
Federal agencies are trying to boost efforts to trace the origins of guns used in crimes, but it appears jurisdictional hurdles could prevent the measures from going as far as some would like.
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia
Voting began in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Moscow-backed officials there said Friday as Ukrainian and United Nations officials reported evidence of war crimes during the nearly seven-month war in the country.
Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women
A court in northern China sentenced one man to 24 years in jail Friday for his role in a vicious attack on four women, as well as other crimes including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring.
Why are lakes becoming less blue?
Climate change is leading to lakes becoming less blue, with many at risk of permanently turning green-brown, a new study has found.
Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, after nine months without an envoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, filling a nearly year-long vacancy in the key diplomatic post, sources tell CTV News.
Canada
-
Atlantic Canada braces for Fiona’s impact as hurricane warnings issued
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued for most of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
-
The ways Maritime emergency officials, residents are preparing for Hurricane Fiona
As hurricane Fiona barrels toward Atlantic Canada, emergency officials in the region are asking residents to heed their advice.
-
Canadian doctors, psychiatrists don't recommend routine adult anxiety screening
Contrary to new recommendations by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, health-care professionals in Canada are warning against routine anxiety testing for adults. CTVNews.ca brings you their concerns.
-
'We are a sisterhood of survivorship': Winnipeg dragon boat team celebrates 25 years
A Winnipeg dragon boat team is celebrating 25 years of competition, and fighting breast cancer.
-
Pot sector wants packaging changes, financial relief from Cannabis Act review
Canada's cannabis industry is hoping a newly launched review of the legislation that paved the way for the recreational use and sale of pot will help the sector stave off more financial difficulties.
-
Police arrest 3 B.C. residents, alleged associate linked to Japanese Yakuza
Police in British Columbia's Lower Mainland say an investigation into an international drug trafficking network has led to charges against three residents and an alleged associate in Japan, who is linked to the Yakuza crime syndicate.
World
-
Pro-government rallies held in Iran amid mass protests
Iranian counterprotesters gathered across the country on Friday in a show of support for authorities after nearly a week of anti-government protests and unrest over the death of a young woman who was being held by the morality police.
-
U.S. Capitol rioter and alleged Nazi sympathizer sentenced to four years in prison
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, an ex-Army reservist and US Capitol rioter who said January 6, 2021, was "exhilarating" and felt like "civil war" was sentenced on Thursday to four years behind bars.
-
'Crucial' vote could move Italy to right; many might boycott
Italians will vote on Sunday in what is being billed as a crucial election as Europe reels from repercussions of Russia's war in Ukraine. For the first time in Italy since the end of the Second World War, the election could propel a far-right leader into the premiership.
-
Alabama execution called off last minute for time and medical concerns
Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate's veins.
-
After days focused on Ukraine, other concerns emerge at UN
After three days in which the war in Ukraine consumed world leaders at the United Nations, other conflicts and concerns are beginning to emerge.
-
UN rights experts present evidence of war crimes in Ukraine
A team of experts commissioned by the UN's top human rights body to look into rights violations in Ukraine said Friday its initial investigation turned up evidence of war crimes in the country following Russia's invasion nearly seven months ago.
Politics
-
Feds stop short of mandatory national crime gun tracing, citing provincial control
Federal agencies are trying to boost efforts to trace the origins of guns used in crimes, but it appears jurisdictional hurdles could prevent the measures from going as far as some would like.
-
Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, after nine months without an envoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, filling a nearly year-long vacancy in the key diplomatic post, sources tell CTV News.
-
PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
Health
-
'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now
The UN food chief warned Thursday that the world is facing 'a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm' and urged donors, particularly Gulf nations and billionaires, to give a few days of profits to tackle a crisis with the fertilizer supply right now and prevent widespread food shortages next year.
-
Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
Amid a shortage of various children's pain and fever medications, parents are going to great lengths to find relief for their sick kids. Some are begging friends and family members for help, while others have ordered medicine from outside of Canada.
-
Can I give my sick kids expired Tylenol? Doctors say try this first
In the midst of a shortage of children’s medications, physicians are advising parents to avoid giving their sick kids expired medication, and to speak to trusted health professionals about how to manage illnesses as well as their anxieties.
Sci-Tech
-
Why a NASA spacecraft will crash into an asteroid
In the first-of-its kind, save-the-world experiment, NASA is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away.
-
Facebook violated rights of Palestinian users, report finds
Actions by Facebook and its parent Meta during last year's Gaza war violated the rights of Palestinian users to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, political participation and non-discrimination, a report commissioned by the social media company has found.
-
Fall equinox 2022: Not as 'equal' as you may think
We've entered our second and final equinox of 2022. If you reside in the Northern Hemisphere, you know it as the fall equinox (or autumnal equinox). For people south of the equator, this equinox actually signals the coming of spring.
Entertainment
-
British author of 'Wolf Hall' saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author who turned Tudor power politics into page-turning fiction in the acclaimed 'Wolf Hall' trilogy of historical novels, has died. She was 70.
-
Apple Music becomes new sponsor of Super Bowl halftime show
Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL announced early Friday morning.
-
Comedian Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her gigs after abuse claim
Following a notice of dismissal filed by the plaintiffs for a lawsuit involving allegations of molestation against comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, Haddish says the suit has cost her work.
Business
-
U.S. futures dragging Wall Street toward another down week
Wall Street careened toward another day of losses early Friday after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks spurred fears of a possible global recession and sent oil prices to their lowest level since the opening days of 2022.
-
IMF chief warns there will be 'people on the street' globally unless steps taken to ease inflation
There will be "people on the street" globally unless steps are taken to protect the most vulnerable from inflation, International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva warned on Wednesday
-
U.K. slashes personal, corporate taxes in bid to spur growth
Britain's new government on Friday announced a sweeping plan of tax cuts it said would be funded by borrowing and revenues generated by anticipated growth, as part of contentious moves to combat the cost-of-living crisis and bolster a faltering economy.
Lifestyle
-
12-year-old award-winning Vancouver pianist donating $30K to share music with other kids
Audrey Sung may be only 12 years old, but you'd never guess it by her piano playing — she can easily perform a complicated melody on the piano, a gift she is looking to share with other kids.
-
Queen Elizabeth's funeral draws 26 million viewers in the U.K.
More than 26 million people tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
-
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest U.S. lottery jackpot
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.
Sports
-
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season over improper relationship
The Boston Celtics have suspended Ime Udoka for a full year, banning the coach who led them to the NBA Finals last spring for the entire 2022-23 season over what two people with knowledge of the matter said was an improper relationship with a member of the organization.
-
Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund
Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund.
-
Tom Brady's TB12 Method is in U.S. schools. Experts have doubts.
In some Tampa Bay-area schools, students use foam rollers and vibrating spheres to massage their muscles as they work toward goals for strength and flexibility. It's all part of a new physical education curriculum from quarterback Tom Brady, whose vision for healthy living is fueling a fitness empire.
Autos
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
-
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.
-
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.