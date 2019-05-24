Princess Charlotte starts school in September
This undated photo provided by Kensington Palace on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, and taken by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, shows Princess Charlotte at their home in Norfolk, England, to mark her fourth birthday on Thursday. (Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 10:44AM EDT
LONDON -- The first day of school can be stressful but Princess Charlotte will have her older brother to lean on if necessary.
Kensington Palace said Friday that 4-year-old Charlotte will join her brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea school in September.
Headmaster Simon O'Malley said the school is "delighted" that Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, have chosen their school for Charlotte.
O'Malley said "we greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- North Korea says talks won't resume unless U.S. changes position
- More than video shows in Vegas bus shove murder case: lawyer
- Trump expands Barr power over classified Russia probe info
- Canadian arrested by U.S. Border Patrol over alleged human smuggling attempt
- Slain North Carolina student gets Purple Heart, Bronze Star