Princess Charlotte beams in first-day-of-preschool photos
Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace on Jan. 8, 2018, from the Kensington Palace Twitter account. The images were taken by The Duchess, Kate Middleton, shortly before Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School, according to the tweet. (Twitter/KensingtonRoyal)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 11:51AM EST
The Royal Family has released two new photos on Twitter of 2-year-old Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on her first day of preschool on Monday.
The Kensington Palace Twitter account posted the images this morning showing a beaming Charlotte on the steps at Kensington Palace.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018
The images, which show Charlotte in red shoes and a red coat with a pink scarf, were taken by her mother Catherine Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, shortly before Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School, according to a subsequent tweet by the Palace account.
The princess turns 3 years old in May.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 2 injured in Trump Tower heating system fire
- Armed clashes involving gunmen, community police and state police kill 11 in Mexico
- Princess Charlotte beams in first-day-of-preschool photos
- Agency says it will hold 'parties accountable' for JFK flood
- U.S. hits record for costly weather disasters: US$306 billion