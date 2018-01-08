

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Royal Family has released two new photos on Twitter of 2-year-old Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on her first day of preschool on Monday.

The Kensington Palace Twitter account posted the images this morning showing a beaming Charlotte on the steps at Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018

The images, which show Charlotte in red shoes and a red coat with a pink scarf, were taken by her mother Catherine Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, shortly before Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School, according to a subsequent tweet by the Palace account.

The princess turns 3 years old in May.