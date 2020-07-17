Advertisement
Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 8:42AM EDT
In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Princess Beatrice with her then-fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attend the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, in York, England. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP, file)
LONDON -- Buckingham Palace says that Princess Beatrice has got married in a private ceremony, with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in attendance.
Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Friday morning at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor
The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended, in line with COVID-19 guidelines.
Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.