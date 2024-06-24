BREAKING Princess Anne sustains injuries and concussion in an 'incident,' Buckingham Palace says
Princess Anne sustained minor injuries and a concussion following an incident on an estate in southwest England, the Buckingham Palace said Monday.
The 73-year-old sister of King Charles III was hospitalized as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full recovery, the palace said, adding the incident happened on Sunday on the Gatcombe Park estate.
Though the exact cause of the injuries is unconfirmed, there were horses in the area. Her medical team said that her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.
“The king has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery,’’ the palace said in statement.
The princess was walking within the protected perimeter of the estate when the incident occurred, Britain's Press Association said.
Emergency service were called to the estate and she was treated at the scene before being transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. Her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, accompanied her.
Anne is one of the hardest working members of the royal family, having stepped in and taken more duties in light of Charles’ cancer diagnosis. Her engagements for the days ahead will be postponed and she will not attend the state dinner being held in the honoUr of the emperor of Japan.
This is what it was like in a Toronto neighbourhood where 30,000 people live during a scorching heat wave.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
A fire at a lithium battery manufacturing factory near South Korea's capital on Monday left at least 16 people dead, seven injured and six missing, officials said.
In the coming days, the U.S. Supreme Court will confront a perfect storm mostly of its own making: a trio of decisions stemming directly from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Experts have long known there is a genetic component to obesity, and a new study identified one particular gene that may be behind it.
When Faye Bauman went to a Florida hospital for surgery last year, she handed her diamond engagement ring to a nurse — and never saw it again. The ring carries profound memories of her late husband and the moment he proposed to her 57 years ago.
A professional lifeguard died after he was attacked by a shark while surfing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to announce this morning a plan for potential tariffs to protect Canada's electric vehicle supply chain from unfair Chinese competition.
An Ottawa family is out thousands of dollars after a townhouse they were set to move into turned out to have already been rented.
A 7 p.m. vigil is planned for the unnamed mother, father and two children at the local soccer complex.
An outbreak of summer weather didn’t deter Calgary from turning off the taps Saturday.
Yachts along the Halifax Waterfront often garner attention, but one currently docked has people doing a double take.
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi is apologizing for a mistake on a map of Canada sent to constituents to celebrate Canada Day.
More than 15 policemen and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest, were killed by armed militants in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan on Sunday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the current phase of fighting against Hamas in Gaza is winding down, setting the stage for Israel to send more troops to its northern border to confront the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
Poland's President Andrzej Duda is in China on a visit that brings the leader of a NATO member to a country that has backed Russia in its full-on invasion of Ukraine.
Residents of Toronto—St Paul's will head to the polls today to vote for a new member of parliament for their riding, with observers watching to see if the Liberals can hang on to the seat they've held for the last 10 elections.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is not worried about military attacks on member countries.
What set Rima Youssef on the path to freedom, she says, was a novel treatment — a form of brain surgery — to shut down the overactive thoughts and compulsions using focused ultrasound.
A proposal to add warning labels to social media is a step in the right direction, but will likely not be enough on their own to curb the negative effects of social media on teenagers, an expert in clinical psychology says.
NASA is planning to launch a satellite that will hunt for asteroids and comets that could pose a danger to Earth.
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
For Taylor Swift, simply going 'Instagram official' with Travis Kelce just isn’t big enough, apparently.
Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday with some famous faces in the audience, including the Prince of Wales and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Trends suggests a growing approval of DIY investing in Canada, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's right for you. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines what would-be investors need to know.
Unifor said on Sunday that 1,350 of its members are on strike at Bombardier's facilities after the two sides were unable to reach a tentative agreement before the Saturday deadline.
Economists are forecasting inflation slowed further in May, which would be welcome progress for the Bank of Canada after it cut its key lending rate for the first time in four years.
Krispy Kreme’s newest doughnuts celebrate the 30th anniversary of the sitcom 'Friends.' But while the show was set in New York, the doughnuts aren’t for sale in NYC – or anywhere else in North America.
Exercise is good, but resistance training with heavy weight is great! That's especially true if you are looking to maintain strength in older age, a new study shows.
Six climate protesters stormed the 18th green while the leaders were lining up their putts for the final hole of regulation at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship on Sunday.
France captain Kylian Mbappe is getting used to wearing his new protective mask ahead of a possible return to play at Euro 2024 against Poland on Tuesday.
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez's rookie season is on hold almost as soon as it began.
Car dealerships in North America continue to wrestle with major disruptions that started last week with cyberattacks on a software company used widely in the auto retail sales sector.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to announce this morning a plan for potential tariffs to protect Canada's electric vehicle supply chain from unfair Chinese competition.
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
A B.C. model and actor is helping people with vitiligo come together and share their stories with a support group he co-founded.
A motorcyclist has died and a pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition after two separate crashes in North Vancouver late Saturday night.
Signs went up Saturday at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver warning visitors not to swim or wade in the ocean.
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has been charged with impaired driving after travelling the wrong way on Highway 400 near Barrie and colliding with another vehicle.
Dozens of people are displaced after a fire ripped through the roof of an apartment building in McKenzie Towne Sunday night.
A child is recovering in hospital after they fell from a second-storey window at a condo building in Skyview Ranch.
An outbreak of summer weather didn’t deter Calgary from turning off the taps Saturday.
An Ottawa family is out thousands of dollars after a townhouse they were set to move into turned out to have already been rented.
Mother Nature continues to soak Ottawa with heavy rain on Monday, one day after record rainfall forced the cancellation of Escapade Music Festival and altered several other events.
Passengers can now take their four-legged friends, bikes, and other large objects on the Reseau express Metropolitain (REM) under certain restrictions.
Monday is Fete Nationale (or Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day) in Quebec. Here's a list of what's open and closed in Montreal on June 24.
When members of the 1993 Montreal Canadiens gathered for a reunion to commemorate 30 years since they won the Stanley Cup, they told stories and reminisced about the championship run.
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final Monday — the last hurdle in an improbable journey this season.
“You’re not sure you’re ever going to get that opportunity,” Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid said Sunday, the day before he and his team play the Florida Panthers in the decisive Game 7 for the Stanley Cup. “Here we are with that opportunity.”
The number and size of indoor soccer facilities in Edmonton are lower than ideal, say city soccer organizations, who want help from the city and investors to build proper pitches.
Dozens of people gathered in Halifax on Sunday to show unity with Israel.
Chris Stammers, a meteorologist with ECCC, said it is unconfirmed, but it appears a tornado touched down near Lena, Man. Saturday afternoon.
A section of the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed to traffic starting Monday.
While it might feel like the berry picking season is behind schedule compared to 2023, one U-pick farm notes everything is going according to plan and farms should be opening soon.
Riders remain perfect on season with win over Hamilton
Riders QB Harris "questionable" to return after suffering hit late in first half vs Hamilton.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ home opener for the 2024 season saw fans pack Regina’s Confederation Park prior to kickoff.
A vending machine offering harm reduction supplies, a historic home in Paris, Ont. Up for a sale, and a fire tearing through a Simcoe greenhouse nursery round out the most-read stories of the week.
Will Riley is jumping into a new chapter of his life.
The weekend-long event drew thousands of attendees on Saturday, showcasing the myriad of cultures that contribute to the city’s unique tapestry.
A tornado watch was issued for Saskatoon on Sunday afternoon, with city facilities preparing to close on short notice in the event of an outbreak of severe thunderstorms.
A stressful moment for several people on a northern Ontario highway was captured on camera last week.
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
London fire crews were kept busy overnight after flames broke out at a vacant building on Cabell Street. Multiple crews were on scene at 720 Cabell St. for what was described as a, "Defensive attack with aerial operations."
Police said the accused and the victim were known to each other and the accused is being held in custody pending a court appearance.
Crews were called to the scene on Summit Avenue near Oxford Street just after 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
NTP confirms a tornado touched down in CFB Borden on Saturday.
Serious crash closes Essa Road in Barrie Monday morning.
Grey-Bruce Public Health says to enjoy wildlife from a safe distance.
Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil in Harrow on Sunday evening to remember a mother, father and two children who were found dead in a home last week.
It's winner-take-all tonight in Florida as the Edmonton Oilers try to become the the first Canadian NHL team to win a championship since the early 1990s.
While a Mexican village is traditionally hosted in the WindsorEats food hall as part of the Carrousel of the Nations festival, the 2024 lineup added a second Mexican village in Leamington for the festival's final day.
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday evening to honour Tori Dunn, who was killed in Surrey, B.C.'s Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend.
A B.C. model and actor is helping people with vitiligo come together and share their stories with a support group he co-founded.
Having a father working for the Golden State Warriors and former NBA star Steve Nash for an uncle, college hockey player of the year and the presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Macklin Celebrin, likes to think he’s got game.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
This weekend, the City of Elliot Lake will be rocking out for the 2024 Heritage Days Street Dance.
Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden, Ont., arrested two people during an ATV patrol within the city.
Two people were charged in a major drug trafficking investigation in northwestern Ontario last week.
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
